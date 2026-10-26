A major cocaine interception at OR Tambo International Airport has exposed the extent of a criminal network or networks smuggling illicit shipments from São Paulo, Brazil, into Johannesburg.

On Sunday, 25 October, law enforcement officials intercepted five unattended luggage bags containing 216 cocaine bricks worth more than R200-million. The luggage originated from Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo, Brazil, where several cocaine consignments have previously been seized.

Cocaine worth more than R200m was intercepted at OR Tambo International Airport on 25 October. (Photo: South African Police Service)

During Sunday’s interception, no arrests were made, and it is unclear who was meant to retrieve the luggage that the police seized.

The South African Police Service said, “The significant seizure is a testament to the effectiveness of coordinated law enforcement efforts and the commitment of frontline officers to disrupting drug trafficking networks that seek to use South Africa’s ports of entry to move illicit substances.”

Towards the end of August, authorities at OR Tambo International Airport intercepted another major cocaine consignment arriving from São Paulo – a 333kg shipment valued at approximately R167-million. Daily Maverick has established that ahead of these local seizures, Brazilian police had already intensified operations targeting the drug trafficking gang behind the route.

Planes and illicit drugs

Brazilian police said the gang was involved in flying cocaine consignments from Guarulhos International Airport to places including Johannesburg for redistribution to other countries.

Those investigations started around June last year.

The following month, a Brazilian publication reported that a suspect, Renato Machado (30) had been arrested in a case involving an investigation into drugs being flown to Europe.

In October, police in Brazil carried out search warrants as part of an investigation into drug trafficking from Guarulhos International Airport to other countries. (Photo: Brazil / Federal Police)

At the time, it emerged that police officers in Brazil had identified two vehicles the gang used – members in one monitored locations, while the second was for transporting drugs to a restricted area at the Guarulhos airport. A terminal employee would then divert the drugs to an aircraft bound for Johannesburg.

After the investigations started, there were several related crackdowns.

On 22 September, Brazil’s Federal Revenue Service seized 116kg of cocaine at the Guarulhos airport. The drugs were concealed in three suitcases labelled “Johannesburg” that were scheduled for a flight headed to South Africa. A suspect was arrested.

On 7 October, Brazil’s Federal Police launched another operation to dismantle a gang “involved in sending cocaine abroad through Guarulhos International Airport”.

São Paulo’s Military Police supported the operation and helped execute 29 warrants in various areas.

The Brazilian Federal Police said the gang used employees of companies operating at the airport to access restricted areas and load drugs onto international flights. Smugglers stashed drugs in cargo-hold luggage and attached fraudulent baggage tags to disguise the illicit shipments.

Cross-country drug couriers This month, the South African Police Service said that “a total of 116 drug mules” had been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport over the past two years. Drug mules – smugglers who carry illicit substances on or inside their bodies – frequently utilise the Brazil–South Africa corridor. Between October and December 2025 alone, at least six suspected mules linked to the route were apprehended: five at Gauteng’s OR Tambo and one at São Paulo.

A Brazilian court ordered that assets and funds belonging to those under investigation be frozen.

A 15kg cocaine consignment destined for South Africa and hidden in baking equipment was intercepted at Brazil’s Guarulhos Airport in October. (Photo: Brazil / Federal Police)

On 9 October, a 15kg cocaine consignment concealed in baking equipment was seized at Guarulhos International Airport. The consignment was destined for South Africa.

Cash clue and the PCC

Aside from planes, Brazilian traffickers often smuggle cocaine consignments into South Africa via Durban harbour.

Investigations in Brazil have focused on Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC), or First Capital Command, a Brazilian gang with ties to South Africa, which may indicate who is behind some of the cocaine consistently landing here.

Earlier this year, Daily Maverick reported that, towards the end of May, Brazilian authorities launched the second phase of an unprecedented long-term investigation into a billion-dollar money laundering and fraud scheme in its fuel sector.

That investigation also focused on the PCC.

Part of it involved passports and bundles of cash being confiscated – some of the cash appeared to be South African rands. DM