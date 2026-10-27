Anna Trapido is Food Writer of the Year

Not content with winning the title of Food Writer of the Year (not for the first time), Dr Anna Trapido was also the winner of its sister category, and is now also Health Writer of the Year.

It is my honour to be able to publish her stories in this space. She brings huge value to TGIFood with every story that comes our way. And each of the 10 pieces in her submission portfolio is worth reading, or reading again.

Here they are, in the order in which she submitted them:

Chef Alain Roux’s raspberry soufflés leave the Pink Lady breathless

Souffle at the Pink Palace. (Photo: Markus Fiedler)

When Chef Alain Roux visited Cape Town his raspberry soufflé rose above all expectations. Find the story here.

The secrets of piri-piri, from a chef who knows how

Chef Freddie Dias’s piri-piri chicken cooking. (Photo: Absa Kotsokoane)

Great piri-piri connects to the people, place and knowledge that created it. Find her story here.

Ghana’s signature street food is impossible to beat

A kosua ne meko lady balances eggs on her head in this image produced by AI in the style of Soviet realism and in the colours of the Ghanaian flag. (AI image generated by Anna Trapido)

Kosua ne meko Ghanaian hard-boiled eggs are healthy, hot-headed and highly stacked. Find the story here.

In Tanzania, South African Pinotage makes a new friend

Green bananas. (Photo: Anna Trapido)

Pairing Pinotage wine with Tanzanian green banana soup is unconventional but deeply delicious. Find her piece here.

Collagen, chicken feet, caviar and ceramics: The luxury rebranding of ordinary appetites

Chef Absa’s orange and chutney chicken feet. (Photo: Absa Kotsokoane)

Would you rather consume collagen in a premium powder, or find it where it has always been: in a chicken foot? Her story is here.

Delele: the velvety ingredient bridging language and sensory experience

Delele for dinner in Zimbabwe. (Photo: Prince Sivalo Mahlangu)

Delele is a viscous, velvety vegetable whose name captures the sensory experience of eating it and reveals how language, taste and knowledge intertwine. Here’s her story.

Chicken liver — nutritious and delicious but divisive

Chicken livers, luxury on a budget. (Photo: Rimsha Noor on Unsplash)

Chicken liver is cheap, chic, wholesome and probably prophetic. Find her story here.

A witty, elegant — and damn good — debut by Insta legend Fehmida ‘Fehmz’ Jordaan

Fehmida Jordaan’s prawn coconut curry. (Photo: Supplied)

In Damn Good Food, Fehmida Jordaan shares life-affirming recipes and stories that nourish far beyond the plate. Find her piece here.

Chicken soup — cure, comfort or both?

Andrea Burgener’s chicken soup. (Photo supplied by The Leopard)

Chicken soup is a sick-day staple, but can it cure the rhinovirus? Find her story here.

Crunch time for the country’s ultimate fried chicken contenders

Korean Fried Chicken (or chikin as it is often rendered in Korea) at Korean Garden, Magaliessig. (Photo: Supplied by vendor)

A tongue-in-cheek survey of South Africa’s finest fried chicken. Find Anna’s piece here. DM