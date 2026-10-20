Ex-police general connected to Mfazi murder probe arrested for 100 cop ammo rounds

A former police general is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court in a case involving more than 100 rounds of South African Police Service (SAPS) ammunition found at his home in Centurion earlier this year.

The former general has not yet been officially named, and this detail will be added once he appears in court.

He is expected there on Tuesday, 20 October 2026.

#sapsHQ [FORMER POLICE GENERAL ARRESTED BY SAPS NATIONAL COLD CASE UNIT FOR UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF SAPS-ISSUED AMMUNITION] A 57yr-old former police general has been arrested for the unlawful possession of more than 100 rounds of #SAPS issued ammunition, including R5 and 9mm ammunition. The arrest follows a search and seizure operation conducted at his home in Centurion on 06 July 2026 by the SAPS National Cold Case Unit. During the operation, investigators also seized documents and electronic devices believed to be relevant to the investigation into the murder of Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi. The former general left the SAPS in 2009, and there are no valid reasons for his possession of the SAPS-issued ammunition. He is facing a charge of unlawful possession of ammunition in contravention of the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000. The suspect is expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court today. ME https://t.co/si9NQWlF57 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) October 20, 2026

According to a SAPS statement, the former general (57) was arrested after a raid at his Centurion home on 6 July this year, which the police’s cold case unit had conducted.

More than 100 rounds of police-issued R5 and 9mm ammunition had allegedly been seized.

This is what the former general has now been arrested for: unlawful possession of the ammunition.

Mfazi murder investigation

According to the SAPS statement, during the July raid police “seized documents and electronic devices believed to be relevant to the investigation into the murder of Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi”.

Mfazi was the deputy national police commissioner of crime detection, who died in 2021.

Daily Maverick previously reported that the government attributed his death to Covid-19 complications.

But it was later alleged that Mfazi had uncovered extreme corruption and was the target of professional murderers who poisoned him.

Mfazi’s body was exhumed and police later confirmed that they were investigating what had caused his death.

The former general, expected in court on Tuesday, left the police service in 2009.

Mphego, Selebi and Mabuza

Among the officers who left the service that year is Mulangi Mphego.

His name recently surfaced among the broader accusations and claims pummelling the police service.

Mphego was once the acting head of the police’s beleaguered Crime Intelligence unit.

He had seemed supportive of certain individuals, including former national police commissioner Jackie Selebi.

The late Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi, former deputy national commissioner of crime detection. (Photo: SAPS)

Selebi was appointed cop boss in February 2000 – in 2010 he was sentenced to 15 years in jail for taking bribes from drug dealer Glenn Agliotti.

Mphego once faced a charge of defeating the ends of justice for allegedly intervening and trying to get an affidavit from Agliotti in support of Selebi.

This charge was reportedly struck off the roll.

Other issues connect to Mphego.

In August 2018, the Mail & Guardian reported that he was appointed special adviser to Deputy President David Mabuza, who died last year.

Fast forward to June this year and Mphego reportedly denied claims he had been involved in raiding Mfazi’s home after Mfazi died.

Bigger picture

Meanwhile, the SAPS remains the centre of controversy.

The former general’s arrest, announced on Tuesday, comes just a day after National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola returned to work.

Masemola took over his role again six months after he was criminally charged, and later cleared, in a case central to South Africa’s unprecedented law enforcement scandal.

The overall scandal hinges on accusations that KwaZulu-Natal police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi first made in July last year, that a cartel, later identified as the Big Five, had infiltrated the country’s criminal justice sector, politics and private security.

During the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, created to investigate Mkhwanazi’s accusations, a witness testified about a R286-million cocaine interception and referenced Mfazi, saying he had tipped off Mfazi before the drug was seized.

Mfazi died a day before that interception, an incident police are now investigating as murder.

This is a developing story. DM