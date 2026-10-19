Just hours before National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola returned to service and told colleagues his focus was on unity, not revenge, an Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) officer’s home was petrol-bombed in the Western Cape.

A suspect also died after a shootout with police in that incident.

Hours after Masemola’s official return, in another Western Cape attack on officers, suspects threw stones at two on-duty police members in an official vehicle, injuring their hands and faces.

All of this emphasises the gritty reality and weighty responsibility that Masemola again faces as South Africa’s cop boss.

Aside from trying to tackle rampant local and transnational criminality, the South African Police Service (SAPS) must also address resource issues that include senior detectives with extreme workloads, sometimes carrying between 600 and 800 dockets each.

Masemola officially returned to his role on Monday, 19 October 2026, about six months after he was criminally charged in a case central to South Africa’s unprecedented law enforcement scandal.

The charges also resulted in Masemola’s precautionary suspension.

‘Not here to avenge your revenge’

The overall scandal hinges on accusations that KwaZulu-Natal police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi first made in July last year, that a cartel, later identified as the Big Five, had infiltrated the country’s criminal justice sector, politics and private security.

Several SAPS officers have since been criminally charged (Masemola was temporarily among them), and countless corruption accusations have surfaced against law enforcers from a municipal to a national level.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola appears in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on 21 April 2026. Masemola faced criminal charges linked to alleged breaches of the Public Finance Management Act, but has since been cleared. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Public Prosecutions boss Andy Mothibi ordered the withdrawal of charges against Masemola last month.

This led to President Cyril Ramaphosa lifting Masemola’s precautionary suspension a few days ago, clearing the way for his reinstatement.

Masemola, addressing colleagues and journalists on Monday, said the reinstatement held “great significance” because it was an opportunity “to reaffirm our commitment to the rule of law”.

He was determined “to unite the organisation”.

Masemola said: “I expect every member of senior management to demonstrate maturity, discipline and … collective responsibility […]

“I return ready to work with all of you. I am not here to avenge your revenge.”

Anti-Gang Unit cop’s home petrol-bombed

It was not clear whether Masemola knew about the earlier petrol bomb targeting the AGU officer’s home in the Western Cape, an incident that emphasises what police officers on the ground are up against.

Daily Maverick established that a suspect in the attack died.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Monday in the vicinity of Eerste River, a suburb in Cape Town. Various gangs are known to operate in parts of the suburb.

Western Cape police officer Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the incident to Daily Maverick.

The Kinnear case In September 2020, Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit officer Charl Kinnear was murdered in a shooting outside his home in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town. His killing increased suspicions that certain police officers were colluding with criminals and working against one another. Among those on trial in the province’s high court in connection with Kinnear’s killing is organised crime accused Nafiz Modack, who has been convicted of corruption over his links to a former policeman. During earlier proceedings in a lower court, allegations were made that there had been plans to throw a petrol bomb at Kinnear’s home.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping provided more details, saying that four suspects “threw a petrol bomb at the house of the member of AGU”.

The officer, it appeared, was on patrol with colleagues when his wife phoned to alert him.

When the officer, and presumably colleagues, returned, the suspects were present and allegedly fled in a car and began shooting at the police.

Shuping added: “The police returned fire while chasing the suspect’s vehicle.”

When the car eventually stopped, a suspect jumped out and tried to run.

“He then collapsed … [a] few metres away from the car,” said Shuping.

The suspect was declared dead at the scene (the cause was unclear), while the other suspects were arrested.

Shuping said an inquest docket was opened into the death, and Ipid had taken over the investigation.

Detectives linked to the Kleinvlei police in Cape Town are investigating a case of arson.

Stones hurled at police

About 13 hours after the incident, not far from where the shootout happened, a pair of on-duty police officers was attacked.

A Western Cape police spokesperson, Constable Ndakhe Gwala, said five suspects had thrown stones at the two officers’ police vehicle.

Police clash with residents during a protest in May 2021 in Wesbank in the Western Cape. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

“They sustained cuts on their hands and faces, and they were transported to a medical facility for treatment,” said Gwala.

“The motive for the attack is a subject of a police investigation.”

No arrests were made.

Police in Kleinvlei have registered a case of malicious property damage, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and an attack on SAPS members.

Corruption cases

(Daily Maverick has reported on how police corruption claims were linked to the Kleinvlei area and how a 2022 court judgment showed that a police probe carried out years ago had found that certain officers from Kleinvlei were allegedly “on the payroll of the Mobsters gang.”)

The Western Cape, the scene of Monday’s petrol-bombing and the later stoning of police officers, is known as South Africa’s gang violence capital because of the high levels of related murders and attempted murders.

It has also been consistently dogged by suspicions and accusations that certain police officers are colluding with gangsters (a local microcosm of the national law enforcement scandal).

Daily Maverick established that over the past couple of months, two sergeants have been arrested in the province, both in corruption cases.

One was accused of accepting cash in exchange for taking dagga and tobacco into holding cells for suspects at the Mitchells Plain Police Station in Cape Town.

Daily Maverick understands the other allegedly had links to the Fancy Boys gang, which appears to be expanding and tightening its grip on the province. (Police did not confirm this specific aspect of the gang links, only that a corruption case was under investigation, in connection with this sergeant.)

These corruption cases, along with the petrol bomb attack targeting the AGU officer, are a speck in the broader crime and collusion picture of the country.

This matrix is what partly falls on Masemola’s shoulders again.

‘Mutual respect over mistrust’

During his return speech on Monday, he acknowledged that organised crime “has been a challenge for quite some time and we should focus more strongly” on it.

He told his colleagues: “Generals and members of the SAPS, we cannot build a strong police service on divisions, mistrust, or competing personal interests.

“We must build it on professional solidarity, ethical leadership and mutual respect.”

Masemola conceded that unity did not automatically mean individuals would simply get along, but explained that he wanted differences resolved constructively.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Major General Puleng Dimpane at the Union Buildings on 23 April 2026 in Pretoria, when Dimpane was appointed to act in National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola’s place while he faced criminal charges, since withdrawn. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

“I expect every member of senior management to demonstrate maturity, discipline and collective responsibility, and work together, not work against one another,” he said.

The criminal accusations that were levelled against Masemola were among those that made it appear that certain state officials were working against colleagues, perhaps to conceal criminality.

Andrea Johnson and ‘Cat’ Matlala

Masemola faced criminal charges in a case focused on a police tender dubiously awarded in 2024 to organised crime accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s company, Medicare 24 Tshwane District.

The tender was budgeted at R360-million, and it was alleged that due to collusion with police officers, Matlala’s company was awarded the contract for R228-million.

Masemola was added as an accused in that case in April, facing four counts of contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

Bigger picture In July 2025, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged a cartel had infiltrated the criminal justice system, politics and the private sector. He later said the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) had a rogue element running through it. Similar assertions were made about the police’s controversial Crime Intelligence unit. The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is investigating Mkhwanazi’s accusations, heard that Idac boss Andrea Johnson was close to Crime Intelligence cop Feroz Khan – both now face various accusations. Johnson has since resigned and Khan has been fired from the police service. Idac, meanwhile, drove cases against national police boss Fannie Masemola and Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo, who have both been cleared of criminal charges.

The police tender case, and therefore the charges against Masemola, were driven by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).

Aside from Masemola, another high-ranking policeman Idac targeted via criminal charges was Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo (who has since also been cleared).

At the time, Idac’s head was Andrea Johnson.

Former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption head Andrea Johnson testifies at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria on 21 July 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

While testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in July this year, Johnson conceded that not all the information used in the case against Khumalo was factual.

She subsequently resigned as accusations mounted against her.

After Johnson left, an Idac “reset” was announced.

Moving on

The SAPS is also undergoing what has been labelled as a reset.

Masemola, in his return speech on Monday, reiterated that the police service was a big organisation and was about more than just one person.

He also made it clear that it was necessary to let the law take its course.

“My experience has reinforced the importance of due process,” said Masemola.

#sapsHQ [GENERAL FANNIE MASEMOLA MEETS SENIOR MANAGEMENT ON FIRST DAY BACK AT WORK] At the Media briefing, upon his return to work, the National Commissione, General Fannie Masemola reiterated that, "My focus is on leadership, institutional renewal, and improving the capacity of the SAPS to deliver measurable results in the fight against crime." ## Summary of the National Commissioner’s Media Briefing on His Return to Office General Fannie Masemola, National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Date: Monday, 19 October 2026 General Fannie Masemola’s media briefing focused on his return to office following the lifting of his precautionary suspension after the National Prosecuting Authority withdrew the charges against him. He emphasised that his return was not about an individual, but about reaffirming the rule of law, ensuring institutional stability and strengthening the SAPS’s constitutional responsibility to serve and protect the people of South Africa. The National Commissioner expressed gratitude to President Cyril Ramaphosa for lifting his suspension and thanked his family and members of the public for their support. He reaffirmed his commitment to due process, fairness, accountability and ethical leadership, stating that his priority was to unite the organisation and improve its effectiveness in combating crime. Key priorities outlined in the National Commissioner's briefing included: - Unity and institutional strengthening: Promoting professional solidarity, collective leadership, mutual respect and accountability across all levels of the SAPS. He acknowledged Lieutenant General Dimpane for serving as Acting National Commissioner and indicated that he would receive a formal handover report to ensure continuity. - Accountability and institutional reform: Preparing to consider the recommendations of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, with the aim of addressing systemic weaknesses, improving transparency and restoring public confidence in the police service. - Strengthening frontline policing: Improving police station resources, vehicle availability, equipment, technology, staffing levels and response times. The Commissioner also announced plans to recruit new police trainees and fill vacant posts according to operational priorities and available resources. - Preparation for Local Government Elections: Ensuring operational readiness through intelligence-led planning, threat assessments and appropriate deployment of personnel and resources. He expressed concern about attacks and killings involving political party members and candidates and pledged decisive action against political violence, intimidation and unlawful conduct. He stressed that the SAPS must remain politically impartial. - Safer Festive Season operations: Intensifying efforts to combat gender-based violence and femicide, murder, robbery, sexual offences, illegal firearms, drug trafficking and organised crime. Operations will include increased police visibility, road safety enforcement and targeted interventions at crime hotspots, transport facilities, shopping centres and tourist destinations. - Police morale and professionalism: Restoring pride in the police uniform, supporting members who serve with integrity and ensuring that corruption, abuse of authority and unprofessional conduct are addressed fairly and firmly. NP — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) October 19, 2026

He said he would not allow the past to distract the police service from moving forward.

Masemola was focused on the SAPS’s leadership, on rejuvenating it and improving its capacity.

This was essential in the light of acting police minister Firoz Cachalia’s recent warning about Mexican cartel activity in South Africa.

Such activity shows that, local incidents and collusion aside, transnational organised crime is infiltrating the country while extreme volatility roils the police service. DM