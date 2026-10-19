Thank you for all your election questions. We are steadily working through them and include your first sets of answers here.

1. Will there be rules governing coalitions so we don’t have a revolving door of mayors and parties?

Unfortunately not. The Coalitions Bill, which sets out ways to make coalitions work better and with less instability, will not be passed in time for this election. All suggestions are that a large number, possibly a majority of councils, could be hung after the election on November 4.

2. Will Julius [Malema] be in jail by the time of the elections?

No. His appeal against his conviction could take up to three years to be heard.

3. Will the DA and other parties ‘prostitute themselves again to the highest bidder’, even if their voters don’t agree with the coalitions they form?

That’s heavy language. The DA’s coalition strategy in Johannesburg is outlined here by its Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille, while its election ambition is outlined here by its Federal Council chairperson and head of elections, Ashor Sarupen.

4. If a councillor’s response to a crisis, such as a 48-hour water outage or a collapsing road, is that they have ‘no power over officials’, why are taxpayers paying salaries that can exceed R500,000 to R1.6-million, depending on the municipality? Are we paying for leadership, or for someone to forward our WhatsApps to a call centre?

Great point. I have noticed our councillor has no more power or impact than ordinary citizens: they need to get in line with all of us checking on municipal decline. This is because of the system of local government governance that alienates peoples’ representatives from processes of government. The white paper on local government, passed by the Cabinet and about to be formally launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa, tries to bridge the gaps. We will write about this. In the meantime, here’s a good summary from the Centre for Development and Enterprises.

5. Are these elections for municipalities? How do we check that we’re on the correct voters’ roll? My partner was incorrectly placed on a Gauteng roll instead of Cape Town in the national elections and could cast only one vote.

It’s a municipal election. If your partner did not change their address, it is too late now.

6. What happened to Unite for Change? Last I heard, they failed to hold a joint conference. Does that mean the dream is dead?

Unite for Change was an attempt to unite smaller parties Rise Mzansi, Build One SA and Good party. It has failed.

7. How will the elected party prevent tender fraud and corruption in municipal procurement?

Corruption in SA municipalities: a form of organised crime? Take me to research paper

In many municipalities, with great difficulty. This research paper by Romi Sigsworth shows that many municipalities are subject to systems of what she calls organised crime.









8. Who do I vote for? The DA’s policies in Cape Town leave me with almost nothing for food after rent and utilities. Rent and utility costs have FAR outpaced my salary increases. I have three children, all disabled, placed with me through foster care, yet I am refused a grant or tax rebate for all but one. A third of my salary goes to SARS, almost half to rent, and medical aid takes 20%. I’m powerless. I know many South Africans have it worse: I have a home, a job and a salary. But at what point am I entitled to say this is not OK? Do I just not vote?

Our elections portal here has the manifestos of the largest parties and also all our coverage. This article by Ernst Calitz on affordable rentals in Cape Town will be helpful. We are sorry to hear about how difficult life is.

9. I want to know what those in power have DONE, not what they PROMISE. What is their actual record?

We track this record every day. Please become a Daily Maverick Insider to join our mission to keep you informed.

Our portal includes everything you need to. From manifesto analysis, which includes a look at the party’s history, to possible coalition formations.

10. Will Joburg get fixed? Will corruption continue? Will the poor be thought of? Will our municipalities be in the best hands?

One of the best things to come out of this campaign has been the focus on Johannesburg, which all stakeholders have agreed is now a national crisis with an impact on the national economy. Whether or not Johannesburg is put on a reform trajectory is really up to those of us who live here. The best election outcome is that a reformist coalition is formed to ensure that trajectory. I can share my personal strategy with you if that would be helpful. I hope you are going out to vote.

Politics is only going to take us some part of the road our city needs. My choice has been to be part of the Johannesburg Crisis Alliance, a broad umbrella organisation of all the best civil society and community-based organisations working for a better and thriving Johannesburg. I will write about their call for what should happen after the elections – it’s the best strategy for those of us who want to be activists for a better city. DA

Want to access party information, understand your ballot, or learn how to escalate an unresolved service issue? Check out Daily Maverick's elections guide, built on Gemini Notebook to help you navigate the 2026 local government elections using verified sources for your metro.



