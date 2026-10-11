Durban’s uneasy calm: Can the state keep a lid on violence?

Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal are welcoming the uneasy calm in Durban after the city hosted an incident-free Pirates-Sundowns MTN8 Final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night, 10 October.

The soccer game offered a salve to jagged nerves after hoodlums laid siege to the city for two days of violent protests that saw vehicles and buildings torched, shops looted and indiscriminate attacks on business owners.

The violence followed widespread misinformation about a Home Affairs directive on how asylum seekers should be processed.

On Saturday ahead of the soccer match, authorities promised to uphold the law after being criticised for not being firm with the protesters.

Many worry the calm will be short-lived and are concerned that there is little evidence the underlying threat has passed or that the state has the intelligence and capacity to prevent more violence.

Demonstrators have threatened “war” if some of their arrested leaders are not released. More protests are planned in Durban on Sunday night, and police and the army are on high alert.

On Saturday, authorities feared xenophobic vigilantes had set their sights on disrupting the soccer. Among those arrested were people identified as alleged ringleaders plotting to disrupt the game.

On Saturday morning, Premier Thami Ntuli held an emergency cabinet meeting, which was addressed by provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The army has been deployed after the fire-filled, riotous frenzy of the protests, and the cabinet meeting followed a visit to Durban by acting police minister Firoz Cachalia to assess stability and public order.

Chaos and violence broke out in Durban last week, with protesters setting buildings and cars alight. (Photo: Pookie’s Polls & Opinions / X)

The South African Police Service (SAPS) are at pains to project an image of capability.

On Saturday night, SAPS held a national joint operational and intelligence structure (Natjoints) media briefing where they outlined operations and force deployments.

Police make ‘significant progress’ in containing violence

SAPS was continuing to implement “decisive interventions to maintain law and order, protect lives and property, and safeguard the safety and security of communities”, according to a statement issued by the SAPS.

Police boasted significant progress in containing violence, apprehending perpetrators and restoring stability in affected areas.

“The message is unequivocal: the state is firmly in control of its security response, the authority of the law will be upheld, and no individual or group will be permitted to hold communities, public institutions or lawful activities to ransom through intimidation, violence or the destruction of property.”

The SAPS said 30 suspects had been arrested (25 in KwaZulu-Natal and five in Gauteng) for public violence and unlawful protest activity.

Investigations into the burning of vehicles, attacks on businesses and residences, looting and other criminal acts were ongoing, it said.

SAPS officers intervened as clashes erupted between protesters and foreign nationals in Durban on 8 October. Several vehicles were set alight. (Photo: Rajesh Jantilal / AFP)

“The destruction of property and intimidation of individuals are not legitimate expressions of grievance. They are criminal acts that threaten lives, undermine livelihoods, disrupt essential services and erode the safety and stability of communities,” SAPS said.

Natjoints had intensified coordination between crime intelligence, state security and other agencies to monitor developments, verify information and receive early warnings about threats.

“We remain alert, prepared and committed to responding decisively, professionally and within the law,” SAPS said.

Protest could not be exploited to justify violence and intimidation.

“The rule of law will prevail,” SAPS promised.

KZN businesses still uneasy

Business leaders in KwaZulu-Natal are still jittery after xenophobic protests in June caused shutdowns. The state spent R600-million on security then.

The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry said it was working with authorities to manage the volatility and ensure the safety and security of businesses and civilians.

Some government leaders are not convinced by the tough talk from SAPS.

A well-placed source told Daily Maverick: “The police intelligence seems lacking, like it was in July 2021 [when supporters of former president Jacob Zuma rioted during his incarceration, leading to 350 deaths]. This issue is not about foreign nationals. There are threats to protest on election day. These sparks can reignite mayhem.”

The source said Ntuli challenged the police for “standing back”, while protesters destroyed property and attacked civilians.

SAPS spokesman, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said police had used stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets when necessary during the recent protests. He defended police tactics and denied that the SAPS was “simply accompanying marchers and allowing crime to be committed in their presence”.

Police walked a delicate line between enforcing the law and allowing people to exercise their constitutional right to march.

Residents ran for cover after clashes erupted between protesters and foreign nationals in Durban on 8 October 2026.. (Photo: Rajesh Jantilal / AFP)

After a government inter-ministerial committee meeting on Sunday, Cachalia said: “It’s all quiet at the moment. The police are taking the necessary action.”

Cachalia defended Ntuli’s approach to the protests.

He said he and Ntuli had made a joint statement condemning violence and arson. “I have no doubt the premier is committed as I am to ensuring stability. He has no interest in encouraging the violence.”

Ntuli’s mixed messages

Ntuli has been challenged for sending mixed messages to demonstrators.

In June, he shared a stage with leaders of anti-immigrant groups, prompting civic action group Siyafana Sonke Action Campaign spokesman Mametlwe Sebei to say: “The government is running with the hares and hunting with the hounds.”

This week Ntuli was reported as admitting that the authorities had been caught off guard. Before the anticipated 30 June protests, engagement with prominent Zulu leaders had averted chaos, he said.

Ntuli said the government was now “planning to engage as we had pre-30 June”.

March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has been at the forefront of anti-immigrant demonstrations.

She is reported to have said her members were not involved in criminal activity, but that demonstrations (which sparked the latest Durban violence) would resume in Durban.

On social media, a meme was being circulated on Sunday which read: “Police bring back our leaders or tonight war will start.” DM

