What happened in SA — Afrikaner ‘refugees’ return, tearjerker onion prices and more

Firstly, an Afrikaner family who fled from South Africa’s alleged white genocide came back two weeks later to seek healthcare – one of them fell ill, and apparently they still have medical aid here.

Anything to avoid those American healthcare bills, hey? Turns out they’re now stuck, as the US isn’t allowing them to re-enter. Even refugees of a fake genocide, it turns out, have a returns policy.

On a more serious note, the killings in and around Kempton Park have grown only grimmer. At the time of recording, nine women had been found dead in Ekurhuleni since July. A 10th and 11th body turned up over the weekend – though police still haven’t confirmed whether any of the deaths are connected.

Two women have been charged with premeditated murder over the death of the ninth victim. A third suspect, a man, was released without charge for lack of evidence.

Running against GBV

One of the loudest public responses to this wave of gender-based violence has come from the country’s running clubs, who have hosted vigils and group runs in solidarity with the Ekurhuleni victims, which is, sadly, more than the police seem to be doing.

On that note, the suspended deputy national police commissioner, Shadrack Sibiya, is currently fighting five charges of his own. These include rape, human trafficking and the sexual grooming of a minor, tied to allegations involving a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman. Sibiya was suspended last year over claims he interfered in investigations into political killings.

And then there are the onions. With the Ceres growing season over and supply from the north arriving slower than expected, onion prices have shot up 219% year-on-year. It’s now at a record R154.70 for a 10kg bag.

Host KG Mokgadi demanded to know why the onions aren’t onioning. “Did onions become self-conscious? Are they immigrating to America?” he asks. Comrades, this issue has layers.

Local politics offered its own case study in poor judgment. The Freedom Front Plus has named Bill Harington as its Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral candidate. Harington has served nearly 14 years for his role in the 1991 apartheid-era killing of ANC activist Mbongeni Jama.

He was also investigated (though never charged) over a 2022 sexual assault allegation involving an 11-year-old boy. The FF+ says he “should not be punished for the rest of his life” over the murder. Nelson Mandela Bay voters may have a different opinion.

The wins

There are, at least, two real wins to report. Firstly, South African investigative journalist Micah Reddy, who was detained in Djibouti, has been released. He’s now home safe and unharmed.

Secondly, Politically Aweh has called out the Comrades Marathon for having fossil fuel sponsors in the past. Good news: this year’s official sponsor list appears to be free of oil money for the first time.

Now the organisers just need to make it official policy. DM

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Poll Dancing, the Politically Aweh election-season live show, is taking place at the Homecoming Centre on 21 October, hosted by KG Mokgadi with Dan Corder, Dillan Oliphant and Lindy Johnson.