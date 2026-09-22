Micah Reddy, the South African investigative journalist who was detained by government authorities in Djibouti on Saturday, 19 September, was released on Tuesday and is on his way home to South Africa, unharmed.

His family announced this on Tuesday following two days of anxiety after he and his local fixer Kooki Mahmoud disappeared from their hotel in Djibouti at about 1pm on Saturday. Reddy’s family said in a statement that Mahmoud had also been released without charge.

“It is with immense relief and delight that we share the news that he is on his way back to South Africa, unharmed,” the family said.

Reddy, a journalist and Africa Coordinator at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), had been held in the custody of Djiboutian authorities “from 1pm on Saturday, 19 September 2026”, the announcement added.

“Despite numerous efforts to establish his whereabouts and condition, no official information was provided until today,” the family said.

Though the family did not say if authorities gave any reason for his detention, Daily Maverick understands the explanation was that he had not applied for official media accreditation.

However, the family said, “At the time he was detained, he was not in Djibouti reporting on the country or its government.”

Media solidarity

The ICIJ confirmed that Reddy had been released from custody and had flown out of the country on Tuesday. It said it understood Mahmoud was also free.

“ICIJ raised the alarm within hours of the two men’s disappearance from the Escale International Hotel in Djibouti City, when messages to the pair went unanswered. On 21 September, ICIJ confirmed unofficially through diplomatic and other channels that Reddy was in custody, understood to be held for failing to obtain proper media accreditation.”

It added that the South African, British and US governments assisted in contacting Djiboutian authorities for information.

“Djibouti authorities did not publicly confirm his whereabouts or provide access to Reddy until today.”

ICIJ director Gerard Ryle said, “The many calls for press freedom and for the men’s swift release are an example of the solidarity that matters when a journalist’s safety is put at risk.”

Djibouti’s Minister of the Interior Omar Abdi Said said in a statement that Reddy had come to Djibouti “with the intention of carrying out assignments without the knowledge of the authorities and had deliberately bypassed the requirement to hold the accreditation essential for any media professional wishing to work in Djibouti”.

“He was apprehended in the territory while engaging in activities contrary to the purpose of his stay and was ordered to leave the country this Tuesday.”

Serious questions

Angela Quintal, Africa director of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), said in a statement: “Four days in secretive intelligence custody is unacceptable treatment of an investigative journalist.”

She said the CPJ welcomed the “overdue release” of Reddy and Mahmoud, “but serious questions remain about their detention and Djibouti’s opaque accreditation process. Djibouti’s strategic importance should invite greater scrutiny, not excuse censorship and intimidation.”

Djibouti hosts military bases of the US, China, France and several other powers, because of its strategic location at the entrance from the Indian Ocean to the Red Sea, commanding the narrow Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

South African journalist Micah Reddy has been released and is on his way home. (Photo: La Voix De Djibouti / Facebook)

“The past few days of uncertainty and waiting have been interminable and devastating,” the family said. “Despite repeated efforts by Micah’s family, colleagues, media organisations, diplomatic representatives and press freedom groups, we were unable to receive direct confirmation of their condition or establish contact with them.

“This is deeply concerning. Micah is a respected South African investigative journalist who is committed to a robust and free press and has spent his career advancing the public interest through ethical, rigorous and courageous reporting.”

Supporters thanked

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported us and worked to help secure Micah’s return. We are particularly grateful to the South African and UK governments, diplomatic missions and multilateral bodies who worked tirelessly to establish his whereabouts and secure information about his welfare.

“We also thank Micah’s employer, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, as well as the many civil society, diplomatic and media organisations; fellow journalists, particularly those from the region; friends, family, colleagues; and members of the public – in South Africa and around the world – who raised their voices in support. Your efforts provided strength, solidarity and hope during an extraordinarily difficult time.

“We would like to especially thank Micah’s legal representatives who worked so hard to get Micah back home to us.

“Waiting for news of a loved one whose whereabouts and wellbeing are unknown is unimaginably painful. Our thoughts are with the many families in South Africa and around the world who experience this uncertainty every day.

“We are profoundly grateful that, for our family, this story has a safe and happy ending.”

The family appealed for privacy until it was ready to share more information. DM