IDT bribe sting one year on, Madlanga revelations and women’s sport boom

Illustrative image | Tebogo Malaka, suspended IDT CEO. (Photo: IDT) | South African banknotes. (Photo: Pieter-Louis Myburgh)

By Daily Maverick. The former chief executive of a state entity that spends upwards of R4-billion a year, and her then spokesperson, put R60,000 in a Dior shopping bag on a table in front of a Daily Maverick journalist. We filmed it, published it and laid charges. More than a year later, the docket still isn’t trial-ready. Read more.

Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on August 25, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate and report on the veracity, scope, and extent of the allegations made on 6 July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa’s criminal justice system was compromised. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

By Vincent Cruywagen. Organised crime-accused Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s ties to Hangwani Morgan Maumela have come under scrutiny at the Madlanga Commission, while Matlala also appeared to be a conduit for payments between Maumela and the late alleged ‘Big Five’ boss Jothan Msibi. Read more.

Daily Maverick, The Gathering 2025. (Photo: David Harrison)

By Jillian Green. When suburbs are forced to build ‘shadow municipalities’ to sustain security, water and power service delivery, City leadership has failed – The Gathering: Cities Edition probes whether metros can be saved. Read more.

Rescuers transport an elderly woman rescued from a Devighat old age home following a flash flood in Trishuli Bazar, Nuwakot district, Nepal, on 26 August. At least 98 people were killed, and hundreds of tourists, workers and others were missing after the massive flash flood swept through Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts, causing widespread destruction to settlements and infrastructure. (Photo: Narendra Shrestha / EPA)

By Daily Maverick Photo Team. Moving, tragic, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... A selection of recent images from our planet. Read more.

By Luana Pasanisi. Our biodiversity is wealth. Our functioning habitat is wealth. The continued presence of wild populations within an increasingly human-dominated landscape is wealth. If that is true, we are choosing to make ourselves poorer. Read more.

South Africa’s first generic semaglutide injection arrived in August. More competition should push down the price of blockbuster GLP-1 drugs — but will they become cheap enough to stamp out a booming black market? (Haberdoedas Photography/Pexels)

By Tanya Pampalone, Mia Malan and Anna-Maria van Niekerk. South Africa’s first generic semaglutide injection arrived in August, with many more expected. More competition should push down the price of blockbuster GLP-1 drugs – but will they become cheap enough to stamp out a booming black market and reach the public-sector patients who need them? Read more.

Three of Green Route's founders, Mohlatsi Mohlala, Muofhe Kwinda and Chad Ferlito on their smallholding near Walkerville. (Photo: Diana Neille)

By Diana Neille. South African startup Green Route is reimagining hemp as a commercial textile powerhouse, breeding local seeds to boost manufacturing and create sustainable jobs. Read more.

One of the GQ Creamery's desserts from his business (Photo: Thando Volontiya)

By Andisa Bonani. Gqeberha ice cream maker Thando Volontiya caught Shoprite Checkers’ eye after his GQ Creamery ice cream generated a buzz on social media. On Thursday, he’ll pitch for a R1m prize in the Standard Bank Kasi SME National Pitch Challenge. Read more.

Amy Hunt of Team Great Britain celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the gold medal in the Mixed 4x100 Metres Relay Final during day seven of the 27th European Athletics Championships at Alexander Stadium on August 16, 2026 in Birmingham, England. (Photo: Julian Finney / Getty Images)

By Annemieke Thomaidis. The mainstreaming of women’s sport is predicted as a major growth driver of the future of the sport’s economy, requiring sustained investment and structural support rather than being viewed as a fleeting trend. Read more.

Volunteers clean and sort fresh produce harvested from the Meriting community garden. (Photo: Lerato Kodisang)

By Lerato Kodisang. What began in 2022 as a backyard project by retrenched worker Mannini Ntlaba has grown into a one-hectare community garden in Meriting, Lenasia South, run by about 40 volunteers and producing spinach, cabbage, tomatoes, maize, peppers – and even pigs. Read more.

Tony Jackman’s tomato bredie, updated (again). (Photo: Tony Jackman)

By Tony Jackman. Tomato bredie is a worthy classic of South African cuisine and is not made nearly as often as it deserves to be. Given the full C Louis Leipoldt treatment, it is a fine dish that will charm the most discerning palate. Over time, my version – based loosely on Leipoldt’s – has evolved. Here’s the latest update. Read more.