Deadly flash flood in Nepal, and more from around the world

A drone view of mud-covered properties following the flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, on 26 August. (Photo: Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters) Rescuers transport an elderly woman rescued from a Devighat old age home following a flash flood in Trishuli Bazar, Nuwakot district, Nepal, 26 August 2026. EPA/Narendra Shrestha Rescuers gather on a rooftop as floodwaters sweep through Trishuli Bazar following a flash flood, in Nuwakot district, Nepal, 26 August 2026. Several people were killed and multiple others were reported missing after a massive flash flood swept through Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts causing widespread destruction to settlements and infrastructure, according to local authorities. EPA/Narendra Shrestha US President Donald Trump reads a draft of a document while riding in an SUV from Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, on 22 August. (Photo: Eric Lee / Getty Images) A military flyover marks the opening of the NTT IndyCar Series Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington, DC, on 23 August. (Photo: Finn Gomez/Getty Images) People run for cover as debris flies through the air during an Israeli strike on Al-Zawayda, in the central Gaza Strip, on 23 August. (Photo: Mahmoud Issa / Reuters) Birds on the beach, with vessels in the Strait of Hormuz visible near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, on 25 August. (Photo: Majid Asgaripour / Wana via Reuters) Palestinian children protest in Gaza City, Gaza, on 25 August following recent threats from Israeli officials regarding kite-flying in the territory. Israeli officials threatened Hamas over kites that it said landed in Israel after being launched from Gaza. Hamas had said the kites were flown by children and that Israel was using the issue as a pretext for renewed attacks in Gaza. (Photo: Omar Ashtawy / Getty Images) Flowers are laid beside the Dolly Parton statue on the front lawn of the Sevier County Courthouse in Sevierville, Tennessee. The legendary singer/songwriter died on 25 August at the age of 80. (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Flowers beside a mural of Dolly Parton in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Mickey Bernal / Getty Images) Rak Jasper, one of the stars of ‘The Dog Stars’, attends the world premiere of the movie on 20 August at Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London. (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images) Goats walk on burnt ground at Tintwistle Moor in Glossop, UK, on 24 August. The Tintwistle Moor wildfire, one of England’s largest wildfires in recent years, began on June 24 and lasted for six weeks, burning an estimated 606 hectares of moorland and woodland. (Photo: Brook Mitchell / Getty Images) A man herds his cows as wildfire burns in Grebenac, near Deliblatska Pescara, Serbia, on 21 August. (Photo: Uros Arsic / Reuters) A family strolls along the waterfront at sunset during hot weather in Nafplion, Greece, on 24 August (Photo: Louisa Gouliamaki / Reuters) Snow covers the area around Cerro Armazones, in the Sierra Vicuña Mackenna of Chile’s Coastal Range, on 20 August. Snowfall is unusual in this part of the Atacama Desert due to its hyper-arid conditions. (Photo: Cristian Rudolffi / Reuters) People float lanterns to pay homage to the deceased ancestors during the lantern festival at Eihei-ji in Fukui, Japan, on 22 August. The Eiheji Floating Lantern Festival is held annually in memory of the spirits of Japanese ancestors. People float approximately 10,000 paper lanterns along the Kuzuryu River, each bearing handwritten messages honouring their loved ones. (Photo: Buddhika Weerasinghe / Getty Images) A boy looks on while playing inside a space-themed immersive digital art installation ‘Space and Time Cube’ in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, on 25 August. (Photo: Dipta Wahyu / Reuters) Flamingos at the San Antonio Zoo in San Antonio, Texas, on 22 August. (Photo: Brandon Bell/ Getty Images) Kashmiri vendors push a handcart loaded with freshly harvested water lily stems along the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir, India on 16 August. Water lilies grow abundantly in the lake, and locals sell their long stems with leaves to livestock owners as green fodder for their cattle. (Photo: Yasir Iqbal / Getty Images) Hip-hop musician Loyle Carner performs as the supporting act for Lewis Capaldi at Wythenshawe Park on 22 August in Wythenshawe, England. (Photo: Shirlaine Forrest / WireImage) Actors Rhiannon Bell and Zofia Zerphy promote their fringe show Spin Cycle, The Lesbian Launderette Play on 19 August in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images) Revellers play in tomato pulp during the annual La Tomatina food fight festival in Bunol, Spain, on 26 August. (Photo: Thomas Peter / Reuters) A pedestrian passes a massive dinosaur mural inside a train station on 23 August in Fukui, Japan. Known as Japan’s Dinosaur Kingdom, Fukui Prefecture is a major fossil hub, drawing visitors nationwide with its life-sized animatronics and station art. (Photo: Buddhika Weerasinghe / Getty Images) A model walks the runway for Tawhiao during the Kahui Collective Show at New Zealand Fashion Week 2026 on 20 August in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo: Fiona Goodall / Getty Images) Natalia Alicea holds Emma Alicea as they look at the exhibits in The Jellyfish Museum in Pompano Beach, Florida, on 21 August. As the first institution in the US dedicated to the invertebrates, it houses 25 species from around the world. (Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images) An aerial view of the 2026 Super Girl Surf Festival on 22 August in Oceanside, California. (Photo: Donald Miralle / Getty Images)



