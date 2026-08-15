Prasa’s R5.6bn scandal, Eskom’s turnaround and do 10k steps really matter?

The Untouchables by Caryn Dolley. (Photo: Maverick 451)

By Caryn Dolley. For most South Africans, the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has felt like watching a single scandal unfold. For investigative journalist Caryn Dolley, it’s the latest chapter in a story she has spent more than 15 years – and no shortage of personal risk – pursuing. Read more.

South Africa’s athletes are winning on the world stage, but they’re paying for it out of their own pockets. From R120,000 tournament fees to covering official staff costs, we look into why national teams are forced to crowdfund while big-budget spending happens elsewhere. Daily Maverick’s Annemieke Thomatis explains. Watch.

Illustrative image: Generated with Google Gemini Flash Image 2.5

By Stephen Grootes. Joburg’s freezing winter offers a chilly reminder of how climate change is reshaping the weather we thought we knew. Read more.

Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana. (Photo: Leon Sadiki / Gallo Images / City Press) / Mario Ferreira (Photo: goldcircle.co.za) / Riaan van der Walt. (Photo: Facebook) | Prasa Train (Illustrative image: Rigard Kapp using Google Gemini Flash Image 2.5)

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh. Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa boss Lucky Montana, along with his alleged corruptors and their enablers, could be facing charges for their alleged crimes. Read more.

(Photo: David Benito/Getty Images)

By Hunter Bennett.You’ve probably heard that hitting 10,000 steps a day is the key to health and longevity. This magic number feels like a medical rule, handed down by doctors across the globe. But where did it come from? And is it even true? Read more.

Illustrative image | Dan Marokane Group Chief Executive of Eskom. (Photo: Gallo Images / Lubabalo Lesolle) | Minister of Electricity Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu) | Mteto Nyati Chairperson of Eskom. (Photo: Gallo Images / Jeffrey Abrahams)

By Lindsey Schutters. The three men who righted the nation’s power utility were all on stage at a Unisa event and told the tale of an unlikely turnaround in their own words. Read more.

Estelle Ellis. (Photo: Tony Beamish)

By Angela Daniels. This column about our former colleague went out to Baywatch readers in Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday, 7 August. Read more.

Auralia Robinson went from casually bonding with her father Shayne Robinson via skateboarding, to being one of the faces of the Skate School. (Photo: Shayne Robinson)

By Yanga Sibembe. An inspirational coach has created a nurturing space for girls and neurodivergent youth. Read more.

Regenerative food systems practitioner Rirhandzu Marivate inside an Agrihub grow tunnel in Langa near Cape Town, 06 August 2026. (Photo: David Harrison)

By Iman Allie. Rirhandzu Marivate is transforming how people relate to nature via food and farming, using regenerative farming practices and agroecology to reshape urban food systems and empower marginalised farmers and informal traders. Read more.

‘Written over several years,’ reader Judith Shopley writes at the end of her story about life in a small town, and all the food that salted and peppered her family’s days. Read more.