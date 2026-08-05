Ex-minister Mapisa-Nqakula paid in cash for R1.8m home renovation, court told

The interior designer behind the extensive renovation of former defence minister and National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s Johannesburg home has told the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria she was paid exclusively in cash for the project.

The cost of the project climbed to nearly R1.8-million, the court heard, including R600,000 for curtains made from imported fabric.

Nomsa Patricia Betty Shabangu, an interior designer who said she has known Mapisa-Nqakula for about 22 years and considered her a sister, testified on Tuesday that she oversaw the renovations at Mapisa-Nqakula’s Bruma, Johannesburg, home between 2018 and 2020.

Her evidence forms part of the State’s corruption and money laundering case against Mapisa-Nqakula, who has pleaded not guilty to all 12 charges.

At the heart of the trial is the State’s allegation that Mapisa-Nqakula abused her position as minister of defence by soliciting or receiving money from defence contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, whose company, Umkhombe Marine, secured lucrative defence-related contracts.

The State alleges that between December 2016 and July 2019, Mapisa-Nqakula requested about R4.5-million in unlawful benefits, including cash for renovations.



Shabangu told the court she became acquainted with Mapisa-Nqakula in 2004 when the politician bought the property and she was later appointed to redesign and renovate the house.

The work began with plans to replace bathrooms and flooring, with an initial construction estimate of about R352,000, excluding labour costs of between R100,000 and R115,000.

As the project progressed, the scope expanded to include structural alterations and extensions, pushing the building costs to well over R1-million.

R600,000 curtains

Shabangu said she designed and installed custom-made double-volume curtains using specialised fabric that Mapisa-Nqakula bought overseas because it was more affordable than sourcing it locally.

The curtains, rails and related material alone were valued at about R600,000.

The presiding judge, Mashudu Munzhelele, took a particular interest in this, asking: “What kind of curtains are those for R600,000?”

Shabangu testified that she also purchased classic ornamental furniture for the property, bringing the combined value of the renovations, furnishings and décor to between R1.6-million and R1.8-million.

The prosecutor, advocate Emile van der Merwe, questioned Shabangu about how she was paid.

Shabangu said every payment she received throughout the project was made in cash, as Mapisa-Nqakula had told her that she was unable to do EFT transfers.

The money was used to purchase building materials, pay suppliers and settle the wages of labourers. When she was unavailable to receive the money herself, Mapisa-Nqakula would hand it directly to the workers.

Shabangu said she received about R400,000 for the curtain installation, leaving an outstanding balance of R200,000 covering the curtains, lining, blinds and tracks.

Despite the unpaid amount, she told the court she had never demanded payment because of their longstanding relationship. Judge Munzhelele asked: “Are you writing it [the debt] off?” She responded she would not actively pursue the matter.

She said Mapisa-Nqakula had promised to settle the balance after retiring in 2024, and she chose not to pursue the debt, saying her personal beliefs and specifically the Qur’an, prevented her from placing pressure on someone over money.

Before Shabangu’s testimony, engineer and architectural designer Azwindini Emmanuel Mulaudzi took the stand. He testified that Shabangu approached him to draw plans for alterations to the Bruma property. He prepared the initial designs, which were submitted to the municipality and approved before construction began.

He testified that he received a R20,000 cash deposit through Shabangu for the plans. Once the municipality approved them, he was paid a further R50,000 in cash by Mapisa-Nqakula and her husband, Charles, at their residence in July 2018.

State’s case hits an obstacle

While testimony from Shabangu and Mulaudzi bolstered the State’s case — placing a paper trail of cash payments at the heart of the home renovation project — the prosecution took an early hit when advocate Zola Majavu’s testimony collapsed before it even started. Barely sworn in, Majavu addressed the court to declare a conflict of interest, explaining that testifying on matters involving his former client placed him in an ethics trap as an officer of the court.

Majavu said investigators had visited his office to discuss the case, and he had made it clear that his ethical obligations prevented him from disclosing confidential communications protected by attorney-client privilege.

Advocate Zola Majavu. (Photo: Sydney Mahlangu BackpagePix)

Majavu told the court that although he had initially intended not to testify because of his professional obligations, he eventually agreed to take the stand after the State would not take no for an answer. He said he also felt compelled to do so because his name had already been linked to the trial in media reports.

Judge Munzhelele questioned that decision, warning Majavu about the dangers of testifying on matters that could be protected by attorney-client privilege. The judge cautioned that if he gave evidence and was later found to be an unreliable witness, it could have serious consequences for his credibility as a legal practitioner.

Following the exchanges between the court, the prosecution and the defence, Majavu chose not to testify and stepped down from the witness stand.

The trial continues. DM