The husband of the State’s key witness in the corruption and money laundering trial of former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told how the fallout from his wife’s dealings with the former minister derailed his military career.

Major General (Retired) Noel Ndhlovu, a senior military doctor who served in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for more than 26 years, testified in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria on Monday that the controversy surrounding his wife, defence contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, left him suspended and overlooked for what he believed was a certain promotion.

Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu (left) and her husband, Major-General Noel Ndhlovu. (Photo: Facebook)

His evidence comes against the backdrop of one of the State’s central allegations in the case, that Mapisa-Nqakula sought R2-million from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to secure his promotion from deputy Surgeon General to Surgeon General of the SANDF.

The promotion that never came

According to the State, in September 2018, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu was summoned to Mapisa-Nqakula’s home in Bruma, Johannesburg, after being told there was an ancestral message for her.

The State alleges Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu expected another request for money and arrived carrying cash. Instead, it says, Mapisa-Nqakula requested R2-million to secure Noel Ndhlovu’s promotion within the SANDF.

Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu. (Photo: Supplied)

According to the State, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu refused because she believed her husband would be promoted on merit, and as such, the alleged request was never complied with.

Taking the witness stand on Monday, Ndhlovu confirmed that he had expected to be promoted, given his expertise and experience.

Under questioning by the State, he said there had been no more senior qualifying candidate for the position he had hoped to fill. Despite that, he was overlooked for promotion.

Ndhlovu testified that the controversy surrounding his wife’s business dealings with the SANDF resulted in his suspension, which lasted for about four years. Asked about the reasons for which he was suspended, Ndhlovu told the court that he was informed that it was because one of his wife’s tenders was under investigation.

Ndhlovu returned to work in 2024 and had to report to someone who was his junior. Barely a year later, in 2025, he retired.

Mapisa-Nqakula has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering. The State alleges she received about R4.5-million from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu between 2016 and 2019, while serving as minister of defence. She denies all the allegations.

A marriage built on separate careers

Ndhlovu became a key figure in the trial after his wife repeatedly referred to him during her testimony two weeks ago.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the State’s star witness, previously admitted making cash payments to Mapisa-Nqakula, but said she had initially kept those dealings hidden from her husband.

She told the court that she and her husband kept their work lives completely separate, describing this as a “Great Wall of China” between their jobs.

Both the husband and wife told the court they never discussed each other’s work or business. Ndhlovu said this was because of his job as a military doctor. He treated senior and high-profile people and was bound by doctor-patient confidentiality.

Former South African Defence Minister and former Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. (Photo: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko)

Despite that arrangement, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu testified that on one occasion she had travelled with her husband to Mapisa-Nqakula’s Bruma residence, where she allegedly delivered R200,000 in cash to the former minister.

Monday’s evidence included Ndhlovu’s account of what happened after he became aware that money had allegedly changed hands.

He testified that he was shocked and angry when his wife told him about the payments, which he considered wrong and unethical.

Ndhlovu said he was not interested in the reasons for the requests, but rather his concern was that a defence contractor was giving money to the minister responsible for the defence portfolio. He instructed his wife to stop making the payments, and she agreed.

Evidence before the court, however, suggests that she did not stop. She proceeded to make more than five payments.

Judge questions husband’s response

Presiding Judge Mashudu Munzhelele questioned Ndhlovu on why he had never asked his wife why the payments continued.

“Did she ever tell why she kept on paying? Is there a reason why? I mean you are angry, very angry. Did you ever ask her why she was paying the accused?”

Ndhlovu replied that understanding the purpose of the payments was not important to him. His priority was stopping what he believed was improper conduct.

Munzhelele then asked whether he expected the payments to continue after he had confronted his wife.

“So, when you said it should stop. Were you anticipating that she would continue paying? Or you knew that it would continue?”

Ndhlovu told the court he believed his wife had realised that making the payments was wrong and expected that she would not continue. According to his evidence, she stopped after that conversation.

Brother corroborates robbery account

Earlier on Monday, the court heard from Sabelo Ntsondwa, the brother of the State’s key witness, who corroborated his sister’s account of a robbery that followed a large cash withdrawal.

He testified that he had accompanied Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu when she withdrew R200,000 from an FNB branch and a further R12,000 from an ATM. According to his evidence, the pair were later robbed of the cash.

The robbery left Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu injured. The incident forms part of the State’s case and supports her account of withdrawing and carrying large amounts of cash during the period in which the alleged payments to Mapisa-Nqakula were made.

Retired general recounts extortion complaint

Monday’s proceedings came after the court heard on Friday from another retired senior military officer, Major General Mbuyiselo Mgwebi.

Mgwebi testified that Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu had approached him through the late defence secretary, Dr Sam Gulube, claiming she was being extorted by Mapisa-Nqakula.

Concerned by the allegations, Mgwebi said he contacted the then defence minister directly.

He told the court that he informed Mapisa-Nqakula that he had heard allegations from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu and suggested she speak to the contractor herself to establish whether the claims were true.

According to Mgwebi, Mapisa-Nqakula appeared surprised by what he told her. He said she indicated that she had heard what he was saying and would contact Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu.

His evidence supports Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s testimony that she sought help from senior military figures after she claimed the minister repeatedly demanded money from her.

State’s case

Ndhlovu’s testimony follows several days of evidence from his wife Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, whose account forms the backbone of the State’s corruption case.

She has testified about numerous alleged cash payments made to Mapisa-Nqakula over several years, including visits to the former minister’s Johannesburg home where she claims money was handed over. The State also alleges Mapisa-Nqakula requested R2-million to secure her husband Noel Ndhlovu’s promotion, a payment that was never made.

Mapisa-Nqakula has denied all the allegations against her and maintains that she is not guilty of corruption or money laundering.

The trial continues on Tuesday, 4 August 2026, with Ndhlovu expected to be cross-examined. DM



