Bones, bribes and betrayal — witness details deep bond with ex-minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

The relationship between former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu extended far beyond alleged cash bribes — the two became confidants, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard on Monday.

Concluding her evidence-in-chief in the corruption and money laundering case against Mapisa-Nqakula, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu described a relationship in which advice was given on politics, spirituality and dealing with mounting legal problems.

She testified that Mapisa-Nqakula sought guidance about her political future, consulted her on personal matters and later offered advice when her company came under investigation over multimillion-rand South African National Defence Force (SANDF) tenders.

‘Throw the bones’

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu testified that Mapisa-Nqakula sought her spiritual guidance during rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle under the then president, Jacob Zuma.

“She made a request and asked that I throw the bones and assess what was going to happen to her. There were rumours ... that there would be a Cabinet reshuffle by then President Zuma.”

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu told the court she was initially “doubtful” about what the bones had revealed and repeated the ritual before giving Mapisa-Nqakula an answer: she told Mapisa-Nqakula that the bones showed she would remain in the Cabinet.

She said she later received ancestral messages about Mapisa-Nqakula but chose not to relay them because they related to personal matters.

Mapisa-Nqakula has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering. The State alleges she solicited or received about R4.5-million from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu between December 2016 and July 2019 while serving as minister of defence.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu is testifying under an indemnity agreement with the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption.

The court has ordered that while she remains on the witness stand, she may be identified by name but may not be photographed, filmed or have her testimony broadcast.

‘I have a problem’

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu testified that after making several cash payments to Mapisa-Nqakula following the awarding of a R79-million contract to her logistics company, Umkhombe Marine, she confided in her younger sister, Andiswa, who had noticed a bag containing about R400,000 hidden beneath a wig in her home.

“I found Andiswa already waiting for me as she usually did. She got into the vehicle, and we proceeded to the accused’s house. I told Andiswa that I have a problem. I started from when the whole thing started, where now I find myself not being able to come out of it.

“Andiswa was surprised and asked how come I never said anything. The fact is, Andiswa is fairly young; I didn’t want to burden her with so much information.”

After arriving at Mapisa-Nqakula’s home, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu introduced her sister before she and the then minister moved to a private room.

There, she testified, Mapisa-Nqakula pointed to workers outside the house, saying, “‘These young men are waiting to be paid, they have just completed painting.’ She then mentioned that they need to be paid before they leave. She went on to mention that she only had R6,000 in her account.

“After we had spoken, I gave her the bag [containing the money], which she placed behind a pillow where she had been seated. And we left.”

The court also heard evidence of text messages exchanged after Umkhombe Marine was investigated over alleged SANDF tender irregularities.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu testified that she asked Mapisa-Nqakula to meet in her ndumba — a space used for spiritual practices — because something was “troubling” her.

According to messages shown in court, Mapisa-Nqakula replied: “Greetings elderly, it looks like we could meet tomorrow but the Indumba doesn’t have any medicine.”

Asked what she understood the message to mean, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu responded: “I understood that she wanted money.”

She replied: “Greetings elderly I will come with impepho [African sage] when I come in the afternoon tomorrow.”

She explained to the court: “According to our terminology that we use. I was trying to show her that I don’t have a lot of money and I wanted her to understand that I would only bring R100,000.”

Legal advice and a warning

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu testified that after she and her husband received questions from a Sunday Times journalist about alleged irregularities in an SANDF tender worth R200-million, she approached Mapisa-Nqakula for assistance.

“This was tainting my husband’s reputation. It’s how the questions were phrased; it was almost as if my husband was giving me the work and had done so illegally,” she told the court.

Judge Mashudu Munzhelele asked why she had not simply responded to the journalist’s questions, and Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu responded that she wanted Mapisa-Nqakula to personally deal with the matter.

She testified that Mapisa-Nqakula advised her to seek an urgent interdict to prevent publication and referred her to attorney Zola Majavu after telephoning him in her presence. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu told the court that Mapisa-Nqakula also recommended that she consult “a very strong sangoma” and referred her to one in Mamelodi, Pretoria.

“She also mentioned that I must not make mention of her name, the meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and the payments I have been making to her.”

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu said she met with Majavu, who advised against approaching the courts for an interdict.

According to her testimony, Majavu told her that “no sane judge” would grant such an application and advised that they should instead wait to see whether the article caused any prejudice to her, Umkhombe Marine or her husband. She accepted that advice.

She testified that Mapisa-Nqakula later shared details of “a confidential meeting” with President Cyril Ramaphosa and a senior SANDF general concerning the possible promotion of Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s husband, Major General Noel Ndhlovu, the SANDF’s deputy surgeon-general.

According to Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, Mapisa-Nqakula said the senior general had opposed the promotion and relayed intimate details of the discussion between herself, Ramaphosa and the general.

She testified that Mapisa-Nqakula stressed that the information was confidential and should not be shared with anyone. However, frustrated by the allegations against her family, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu said she disclosed details of the meeting during an interview with eNCA.

After the interview, she sent Mapisa-Nqakula a text message reading: “Greetings, elderly. I hope I didn’t step over any boundaries.” Mapisa-Nqakula never responded.

This, she said, effectively marked the breakdown of their relationship.

The State alleges that in September 2018, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu was summoned to Mapisa-Nqakula’s home in Bruma, Johannesburg, after being told there was an ancestral message for her.

According to the State, she anticipated another request for money before she arrived and took cash with her. The State alleges that Mapisa-Nqakula requested R2-million to secure the promotion of Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s husband.

The trial continues. DM