Idac boss Andrea Johnson grilled over ‘soliciting affidavit, power misuse’ in Crime Intelligence scandal

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) boss Andrea Johnson has faced intense questioning at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry about her office having “solicited” an affidavit from a politician.

Johnson, testifying on Wednesday, 22 July 2026, took exception to the word “solicited” being used, but this did not stop an evidence leader from saying it.

She appeared calm throughout proceedings, at times emphasising certain words to try to reinforce what she was saying.

The affidavit in focus, from National Coloured Congress leader and Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams, essentially sparked a series of events that led to the controversial 2025 arrests of Crime Intelligence officers, including the unit’s head at the time, Dumisani Khumalo, and six colleagues.

Advocate Andrea Johnson, head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, testifies before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria, South Africa, on 21 July 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Adams’ involvement resulted in suspicions of political interference. (He faces unrelated criminal charges.)

Some police officers believe the Crime Intelligence arrests were part of a plot to thwart certain investigations and thereby protect suspects.

The Madlanga Commission on Wednesday focused on how Idac came to investigate and arrest the Crime Intelligence officers, including Khumalo. He was accused of unlawfully appointing an individual to the unit, which he denied. That case against Khumalo and his co-accused colleagues is expected to resume in September.

More mention of Mchunu

The Madlanga Commission on Wednesday heard that in November 2024 (now sidelined) police minister Senzo Mchunu’s chief staffer, Cedrick Nkabinde, had communicated to Idac that Adams had flagged, with Mchunu’s office, criminal complaints he made against senior police officers.

Adams had also been concerned about an alleged “deliberate attempt” by Western Cape police to intercept the complaints (or case dockets).

Mchunu matters



Senzo Mchunu was appointed police minister in July 2024. Just more than a year later, in July 2025, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged a criminal cartel had infiltrated the state. (This gave rise to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.) Among those he named was Mchunu. Mkhwanazi alleged various things, including that organised crime accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala was bankrolling Mchunu’s political ambitions, and that Mchunu ordered the disbandment of a police team because criminals had influenced him. Mchunu denied it. The same month that Mkhwanazi made his allegations, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on special leave over the accusations.

Nkabinde had requested that Idac investigate the “sensitive” allegations that Adams had made.

Adams subsequently supplied an affidavit to Idac about his allegations – this was required to properly refer the matter to Idac.

The Madlanga Commission on Wednesday spent time focusing on who had suggested Adams supply the affidavit to Idac when it was, in fact, Nkabinde who had initially raised Adams’ allegations with the directorate.

‘Not supposed to solicit’

It heard that Idac investigator Dylan Perumal had contacted Adams and told him that Idac could not assist without a specific affidavit from him.

Adams subsequently supplied an affidavit to Idac that he compiled without its input.

Evidence leader Advocate Mahlape Sello SC put it to Johnson that Idac had “solicited” the affidavit from Adams.

National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams appears in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court for a bail application on 15 May 2026. He faces charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice in relation to his alleged interference in a murder case. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

Johnson responded: “I don’t agree with ‘solicited’.”

She later added: “We’re not supposed to solicit.”

Sello asked Johnson whether she had believed there were “reasonable grounds” to proceed with an investigation based on Adams’ complaints.

Johnson agreed.

Sello then asked her if that was based on “just the suspicions and nothing more”, and Johnson again agreed.

The two main narratives about the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac):



Idac falls under the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and two theories about it have emerged through the law enforcement scandal.



1 – It is maliciously targeting Crime Intelligence officers going after key crooks to protect those crooks. In 2025, Idac carried out the arrests of Crime Intelligence officers, including the unit’s head at the time, Dumisani Khumalo. Some police officers believe this case was orchestrated to hinder Khumalo’s investigations into certain criminals.



2 – It is being targeted by state figures hellbent on concealing Crime Intelligence slush fund looting.

Later during the proceedings, Commissioner Sesi Baloyi asked Johnson about how she reacted to details, including the names of several flagged Crime Intelligence officers, that a prosecutor submitted to her in the early phase of this saga.

The names were not all referenced in the Adams’ affidavit, meaning it was not clear where the names were obtained from.

Baloyi said it was “a misuse of power” to take certain “intrusive steps and action” – investigative action – against those named so soon.

She said there was no legislative basis for this.

Asked if Johnson had a response to this, Johnson replied that she had “no comment”.

It was Johnson’s second day testifying before the Madlanga Commission.

‘State Capture’ and Feroz Khan

On Tuesday, she detailed her view that Idac had investigated the complaints from Adams because there was legitimate reason to do so.

She said various cases against Crime Intelligence officers, when looked at together, suggested State Capture.

“That is what Idac, upon looking at all the matters, holistically, established,” she said.

“When looked at holistically, the cases depict State Capture, fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.”

During Tuesday’s proceedings, Johnson also referenced another critical accusation against her – that she had previously leaked the contents of a criminal complaint to embattled Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan, who faces mounting allegations and who was wounded in a shooting last month.

The complaint was against him.

Senior Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan appears in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on 11 May 2026. He faces charges in an illicit precious metals case. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)

Johnson on Tuesday explained to the Madlanga Commission that if she was asked about the allegation that she leaked information to Khan, “I will exercise my right not to incriminate myself under [a section] of the Constitution [… read with a section of the Commissions Act…]

“These instruments guarantee my right against self-incrimination.”

The National Prosecuting Authority was considering whether Johnson should be prosecuted over this Khan matter.

Johnson was initially meant to testify before the Madlanga Commission last week, but a doctor booked her off as sick.

Wednesday’s proceedings ended earlier than usual because Johnson was not well.

The proceedings are expected to continue on Thursday. DM

What next?



More witnesses are expected to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which aims to wrap up its hearings by early October 2026. It will then complete a report on the hearings, which will be presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa.



