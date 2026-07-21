Idac boss Andrea Johnson insists complaints against Crime Intelligence point to State Capture

A picture of State Capture emerges when looking at cases against Crime Intelligence officers together, Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) boss Andrea Johnson told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday, 21 July 2026.

Johnson spoke against suggestions and accusations that Idac had acted outside its mandate when pursuing cases against certain Crime Intelligence officers.

She was initially meant to testify before the Madlanga Commission last week, but on the way there she was rushed to hospital, where she was booked off sick for a few days.

The commission is investigating accusations that a criminal cartel has infiltrated the state.

‘State Capture and corruption’

Johnson was well enough to testify on Tuesday and her version of events paints an exceptionally worrying picture of what has been happening in Crime Intelligence, the controversial police unit meant to safeguard South Africa from top-tier criminals.

Even if her testimony is found to be lacking substance, all the countering accusations around Crime Intelligence still point to underhanded elements within the country’s critical law enforcement arena.

Reading sections of a statement prepared for the commission, Johnson on Tuesday said: “When looked at [Crime Intelligence cases] holistically, the cases depict State Capture, fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.”

Crime Intelligence officers, including the unit’s head at the time, Dumisani Khumalo, were charged in 2025 over an allegedly irregular appointment.

Those officers denied wrongdoing and some of their colleagues, including KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, whose broader accusations sparked the Madlanga Commission, were of the view that the case against Khumalo was crafted to impede investigations into certain criminals.

The Idac investigation into Khumalo was launched based on complaints referred to it by National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams.

Broader scandal

At the time of his arrest last year, Khumalo was also overseeing KwaZulu-Natal’s Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

This is where the saga expands. Sidelined police minister Senzo Mchunu was accused of being influenced to disband the PKTT at the end of 2024, as it would have benefited criminals.

Mchunu previously denied this reasoning.

Johnson, addressing the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday, dismissed the idea that previously emerged that Khumalo was arrested because he was the PKTT coordinator.

“This suggestion is anything but true. It is as false as it is unfortunate,” she said.

“The truth is that Idac was investigating Lieutenant-General Khumalo, in his capacity as the divisional commissioner of Crime Intelligence, for alleged unlawful conduct that manifested itself in the execution of his duties in that capacity.

“The fact that Lieutenant-General Khumalo also held another portfolio, in relation to the PKTT, was not within our knowledge.”

Johnson said she had not even been aware that Khumalo was linked to the Political Killings Task Team.

“In any event, even had I been aware of same, such would have been irrelevant because of the reasons for his arrest,” she said.

‘The capture of systems’

Johnson told the Madlanga Commission that when assessing the complaints that Adams had referred to it, “they depict the capture of systems and process for private interests” by Khumalo and other Crime Intelligence officers.

“The picture that has emerged is that the appointment and installation of certain persons in certain positions within the [Crime Intelligence Unit] by Lieutenant-General Khumalo and his co-accused persons helped them strategically to access funding without following proper processes,” she said.

“This is because their token appointments would not stop them from their unlawful acts. That is what Idac, upon looking at all the matters holistically, established. However, if one looks at an individual case, this bigger and clearer picture does not emerge.”

Andrea Johnson testifies before the Madlanga Commission on July 21, 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Johnson said that together, the cases suggested State Capture and crimes including fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Earlier during Tuesday’s Madlanga Commission proceedings, it was heard that all matters relating to the complaints that Adams referred to Idac had been removed from Johnson, as she had asked to be “relieved of those duties” given the situation she was in.

Her testimony will continue later on Tuesday. DM