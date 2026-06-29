Urgent appeal to health workers: Reject the 30 June deadline and help victims of xenophobia

Background

South Africa hosted about 2.4 million international migrants as of 2022, accounting for 3.9% of the population. Most come from the Southern African Development Community region including Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, Malawi – countries with which South Africa shares deep economic, cultural, and historical ties.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) notes explicitly that immigrants “play a role in South Africa’s economy, contributing to economic growth, and diversity”. By comparison, 8.1 million South Africans have moved between provinces according to the same Stats SA report. Internal migration, therefore, accounts for a substantially larger movement of people within South Africa than international migration, and both forms of population mobility require effective planning and resource allocation, including for health services.

Xenophobia has a history within democratic South Africa dating back to the early 1990s. Increasing anger and frustration with unemployment, poor service delivery and a sense of abandonment by the government is channelled towards migrants and refugees, driven by misinformation. This has led to violence in many forms and created a climate of fear among migrant and refugee communities. Organised anti-immigrant groups orchestrating this violence and attacks have promoted an unauthorised 30 June 2026 deadline for undocumented migrants to leave the country. Although framed as targeting “illegal” migrants, such rhetoric and related actions have heightened fear among migrant communities more broadly and may place both documented and undocumented migrants, and even South Africans who may be perceived as foreign, at risk.

The arbitrary 30 June deadline does not provide a lawful or constructive response to the underlying societal challenges of unemployment, service delivery and public safety. Rather, this is a dangerous development that could potentially lead to violence targeting African migrants in particular. It is critically important that the response to migration challenges upholds human dignity, constitutional values and the rule of law, while recognising the longstanding social, economic and cultural ties that connect South Africa to the broader continent.

South Africa finds itself with myriad challenges. Many of these affect the health of individuals, families and communities, often referred to as the social determinants of health. Unemployment stands at more than 40% by the expanded measure and most municipalities are in financial distress or outright collapse. Communities across the country feel unsafe, unserved and abandoned by institutions that are supposed to serve them. The cause of this crisis is not foreign nationals but instead lies in state failure, corruption and compounding inequality.

Much of the hostility directed at migrants is driven by misinformation that goes unchallenged in political discourse and in the media. Misinformation is not harmless. When false claims about migrants burdening hospitals or draining grants circulate unchallenged, they create conditions for xenophobic groups to block access to health facilities for migrants and refugees – as well as anyone perceived as an “outsider” – including some South Africans. This is in direct violation of constitutional rights and undermines access to essential health services. It is also inconsistent with the November 2025 Gauteng High Court ruling requiring state authorities to protect safe and unhindered access to public healthcare facilities, the interdict granted in Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia v Operation Dudula, and the government’s stated position on healthcare access. However, departments of health nationally and provincially have largely failed to develop clear, enforceable policies in response.

There is no available evidence that migrants place a disproportionate burden on public health facilities. Médecins Sans Frontières research and National Department of Health data actually suggest that migrants – particularly undocumented migrants – actively avoid health facilities out of fear of arrest or deportation. They are more likely to delay seeking care than to overuse it, often at greater cost to their health and to the health system when they eventually present with advanced illness.

In response to ongoing confusion and barriers to healthcare access, Collective Voices for Health Access has developed a practical guide to assist migrants and refugees as well as healthcare providers in understanding their right to access healthcare in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on migration on 7 June 2026, making the following key commitments:

“Our country – like many others throughout history – is a product of migration. It is the reason for our diversity and contributes to our vibrancy;

South Africa is committed to protect, uphold and advance the human rights of all people in our country, whether citizens or foreign nationals;

The responsibility for enforcing immigration laws rests with the state and the state alone;

We will and must not allow groups to use the legitimate concerns of South Africans to destabilise our country through inciting lawlessness and violence; and

As South Africa, we will continue working with our sister countries to build an Africa in which people move by choice and not by desperation.”

Nevertheless, there is scepticism about whether the government will follow through on its commitments. We note that the address, while condemning vigilantism, also frames illegal immigration as a significant driver of South Africa’s economic difficulties – a framing not supported by available evidence, and one that risks reinforcing the narrative that is fuelling the current climate of fear.

We need to remain vocal in ensuring that migrants and refugees are protected from violence, and that the government is held to account for the commitments it has made.

Current concerns

Xenophobia is a serious public health issue. Violence, intimidation and exclusion cause direct physical and psychological harm, disrupt access to healthcare, undermine disease prevention and treatment programmes and weaken social cohesion. These impacts affect not only migrants and refugees but communities as a whole. The escalating xenophobic activities of organised groups, against the backdrop of the unlawful 30 June 2026 deadline, carry a serious risk of large-scale violence being directed at refugees and migrants.

We are particularly concerned about:

The deliberate spread of misinformation about the numbers, legal status and economic impact of migrants, including false claims about migrants’ impact on the public health system that largely go unchallenged in public discourse;

The physical blocking of access to hospitals, clinics and other health facilities by organised groups, in direct violation of constitutional rights and the November 2025 Gauteng High Court interdict in Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia v Operation Dudula;

The slow enforcement of court orders by the South African Police Service, which creates a dangerous gap between what the law provides and what migrants and refugees experience on the ground;

The failure of national and provincial health departments to develop and implement clear policies on healthcare access for migrants and refugees, leaving healthcare workers exposed and migrants unprotected; and

The ongoing risk that political leaders will use legitimate economic grievances to scapegoat migrants – as has preceded every episode of mass anti-immigrant violence in South Africa’s democratic history, including 2008, 2015 and 2019.

We call for:

Effective and immediate government action to protect refugees and migrants from violence, intimidation and harassment – including the full and visible enforcement of existing court orders and the law; Urgent action to address misinformation about refugees and migrants, including accurate information about healthcare burden, grant access and economic impact set out in this statement. The government, health authorities and media all have a responsibility to state the facts clearly and consistently; Immediate development and implementation of clear healthcare access policies in all national and provincial health departments, reflecting the constitutional and legal right of all people on South African soil to access emergency and essential healthcare, regardless of documentation status. Healthcare workers must be supported and trained to apply these policies without fear; The sensitive and dignified treatment of all refugees and migrants, whether documented or undocumented, in all interactions with the state, law enforcement, health facilities and the public; An end to the scapegoating of migrants and refugees for the structural challenges South Africa faces. Unemployment, collapsing services and poverty have identifiable causes. Directing public frustration towards migrants and refugees does not address those causes; and Fair and equitable access to healthcare for all migrants and refugees, in line with constitutional rights, court findings and South Africa’s international obligations. DM

Urgent appeal to health workers: Are you willing to offer health services to migrants who are victims of xenophobia? Sign up here. Confidentiality guaranteed. This appeal is endorsed by the South African Medical Association.

Statement prepared by: Professor Hassan Mahomed and Dr Rebecca Walker. Statement supported by the following public health professionals, academics, researchers, healthcare practitioners and concerned individuals:

A/Prof Saiendhra Moodley

Prof Leslie London

Dr Sujatha Hariparsad

A/Prof Saloshni Naidoo

A/Prof Tracey Naledi

A/Prof René English

Dr Nompumelelo Ndaba

Prof Sharon Fonn

Dr Itumeleng Ntatamala

Dr Harsha Somaroo

Prof Uta Lehmann

A/Prof Ozayr Mahomed

Dr Kobus Herbst

Dr Nisha Nadesan-Reddy

Dr Nayna Manga

Dr David Pienaar

Prof Charles Parry

Prof Crick Lund

Dr Anthony Hawkridge

Dr Anye-Nkwenti Nyamnjoh

Mr Daniel Mashishi

A/Prof Krishna Vallabhjee

Dr Lefa Kekana-Hlatshwayo

Ms Monique Venter

Dr Erick Bunyasi

Ms Elzarie Theron

Dr Astrid Turner

A/Prof Nicola Christofides

Prof Shabir Madhi

Dr Jef Vanhamel

Dr Sibongile Walaza

Prof Andrew Boulle

Dr Kerrin Begg

Dr Masudah Paleker

Dr Annibale Cois

Dr Amilcar Juggernath

Dr Mehreen Hunter

Ms Aneesa Moosa

Dr Samantha Camp

Dr Azra Ghoor

Dr Fikile Mabena

Dr Rachel Gale

Dr Nicole Van Wyk

A/Prof Alex van den Heever

Dr Reidwaan Kirsten

Dr Charne Loots

Dr Caylene Beck

Dr Naadira Alli

Dr Sham Moodley

Dr Waunita Naidoo

Dr Zainab Waggie

Dr Akhtar Hussain

Dr Shanal Nair

Dr Diana Carvalhal

Dr Ithra Matlala

Ms Rutendo Bothma

A/Prof Ebrahim Variava

Dr Kaylee Harris

Dr Jacqui Bezuidenhout

Prof Jaya George

A/Prof Rebecca Gray

Dr Claire Hennessy

Dr Gareth Mogambery

Dr Aanuoluwapo Abolarin

Dr Tesfay Teklehaimanot

Prof Susan Goldstein

Dr Saajida Mahomed

Prof Lungiswa Nkonki

Prof Jennifer Moodley

Prof Laetitia Rispel

A/Prof Catherine Egbe

Dr Donna Andrews

Ms Hayli Geffen

Dr Xolelwa Ntsham

Dr Chriselda Pillay

Dr André Rose

Prof Mark Blecher

Mr Wesley Craig

Dr Jennifer Hove

Dr Sara Jewett

A/Prof Willem Stassen

Prof Jantina de Vries

A/Prof Clint Hendrikse

Dr Madri Engelbrecht

Dr Hannah Hussey

Prof Mary-Ann Davies

A/Prof Lilian Dudley

Dr Abigail Dreyer

Dr Larske Soepnel

Prof Gonda Perez

Prof John Gear

Dr Rendani Mamathuba

Prof Gita Naidu

Dr Masello Phasha-Lebelo

Dr Ferhana Gool

Dr Ashraf Grimwood

Dr Sybrich Tiemersma

Mrs Jolene Stephens

Dr Tammy Baillie-Stanton

Dr Jessica Price

Dr Wendy Vogel

Dr Ndaye Kapongo

A/Prof John Lawrenson

A/Prof Lee Fairlie

Dr Norman Maharaj

Dr Kaneez Sayed

Dr Robert Uhrich

Dr Chantelle Myburgh

Dr Vidaisha Naidoo

A/Prof Emily Wong

Prof Haroon Saloojee

Ms Tasneem Mosam

A/Prof Abigail Hatcher

A/Prof Dominique Van Dyk

Dr Sarah Lowick

Dr Cecilia Wedgwood

Dr Belinda Joffe

Ms Nasreen Omar

A/Prof Kathy Baisley

A/Prof Lauren Paremoer

Prof Mohamed Jeebhay

Prof Jonny Myers

Prof Mary Edginton

Mx Neil Hassan

Dr Muzzammil Ismail

A/Prof Nisha Jacob

Dr Kate Rees

Prof Francois Venter

A/Prof Peter Hodkinson

Dr Sadiyya Sheik

A/P Virginia Zweigenthal

Prof Glenda Gray

Dr Donald Skinner

Prof Cheryl Cohen

Prof Marian Jacobs

Dr Jessica Browne

Dr Leanne Brady

Dr Marlyn Faure

Prof Anne von Gottberg

Dr Jana Muller

Dr Carol Marshall

Dr Linda Mureithi

Dr Samah El-boraei

Ms Shaheeda Sadeck

Dr Naushina Kader

Dr Ahmad Jassen

Dr Claire Procter

Prof Laurel Baldwin-Ragaven

Dr Elise De Kock

Dr Shaheena Malek

Dr Liemo Monaheng

A/Prof Richard Cooke

Dr Belene Demeke

Ms Esther Cele

Ms Jane Simmonds

Dr Aneesa Kathree

Prof Gayle Sherman

Dr Tanaka Gomba

Dr Rosa Jansen

Dr Wendy Friedlander

Dr Natasha Davies

Ms Kirsten Thomson

Dr Julie Shaw

Dr Phillipa Penfold

Dr Debra Earl

Dr Heather Tuffin

Dr Rachel Mlotha Mitole

Dr Patricia Saffy

Dr Hope Taylor

Dr Bruno Pauly

Dr Linda Albertyn

Dr John Krynauw

Dr Tony Antoniades

Dr Susan Klugman

Dr Poloko Moloi

Dr Ayesha Wadee

Ms Farida Ahmed

Dr Zaheeda Adam

Prof Anthony Zwi

Prof Mohamed Seedat

Dr Leegail Adonis

Dr Tintswalo Mercy Hlungwani

Ms Robyn Taylor

Ms Diane Smart

Ms Bridget Krone

A/Prof Naiema Taliep

Dr Julia Cain

Dr Aayesha J Soni

Prof Andrew Whitelaw

Dr Nonhlanhla Nxumalo

Prof Theresa Lorenzo

Dr Bibi Moosa

Dr Mazvita Muropa

Dr Joshua Gibson

Dr Karen Daniels

Dr Toni Van Lennep

Dr Arifah Roomaney

A/Prof Wiedaad Slemming

Dr Ahmed Manjra

Dr Katia Zwane

Prof Ashraf Coovadia

Dr Tehzeeb Patel

Dr Krishna Thottekkat

Dr Hasina Salli

Prof Mignon McCulloch

Dr Marwa Mahdi

Dr Mohammad masmah

Dr Reina Abraham

Dr Fahmeedah Khatib

A/Prof Susan Williams

Prof Saraladevi Naicker

Dr Rhene De Villiers

Dr Skye Scott

Dr Mingambengele Makashi

Dr Adrienne Wulfsohn

Dr Robert Nieuwveld

Dr David Fine

Dr Toulouse Cazes

Dr H Cobb

Retired Priscilla Harris

Dr Colette Janssen

Dr Charlotte Greve

Dr Soraya Osman

Dr Krishna Govender

Dr Wynand Van Tonder

Dr Larisha Pather

Ms Helen Meintjes

Dr Sunthurie Pillay

Dr Luisa Higgo

Dr Kenny Govendrageloo

Dr Lyn Middleton

Dr Ntoetse Lerotholi

Prof Gavin Churchyard

Ms Jenny Perold

Ms Lynn Rossiter

Dr Gareth September

Dr Natalya Dinat

Dr Duane Blaauw

A/Prof Ann Cameron

Dr Tasneem Mohamed

Ms Lori Lake

Dr Ruvarashe Nyamupangedengu

No prefix Farzaneh Behroozi

Ms Sonia Botha

A/Prof Michael Hendricks

Dr Renee Usdin

Dr Jessica Mary Smith

Dr Nienke Van Schaik

Dr Soomaiya Gani

Prof Peter Cooper

Dr Aaishah Manan

Dr Neamen Yohannes Teklebrhan

Dr Adrian-Arthur Schaup

Rev Natalie Winter

Dr Vinitha Philip

Dr Robert Molisho

Dr Sheeba Varughese

Ms Abiola Animashahun

Dr Aylin Oommen-Jose

Dr Firdaus Nabeemeeah

Dr Ayesha Khan

Dr Zeenat Dadabhay

Dr Catherine Knights

Dr Ayesha Seedat

Dr Susan Murphy

Dr Anne Wright

Dr Safiyya Chohan

Dr Howard Radford

Dr Wakithi Mabaso

Dr Cleopatra Mshumpela

I Mike Greeff

Dr Prashinj Govender

Mrs Kim Wild

Mr Dehran Swart

Dr Aniefiok Edem

Ms Renette Julies

Dr Debbie Bruce

Dr Steve Tawanda Ponde

Ms Kerry Gordon

Prof Angina Parekh

Dr Lucia Hans

Dr Nkosiyazi Dube

Dr Joe de Beer

Ms Kim Jones

Ms Noleen Seris

Dr Ann Varughese

Dr Kate Richardson

Dr Thilo Govender

Dr Britta McLare

Prof Wolfgang Preiser

Dr Nicholas Rich

Ms Jane Booth

Dr Anthea Hansen

Dr Tracey Nupen

Dr Susan Searle

Dr Amina Mahomed

Ms Philippa Husband

Dr Gilbert Lawrence

Ms Madali Groenewald

Dr Mehnaaz Patel

Ms Suzanne Hotz

Ms Faatima Mahomed

Prof Ugash Subramaney

Dr Nicholas Wayne

Dr Michelle Robinson

Dr Nelson Tshabalala

Dr Rasekgathi Moeta

Dr Victoria Pickup

Dr Riyaadh Dawood

Dr Zara Ebrahim

Prof Wendy Stevens

Dr Laurel King

Dr Hannetjie Ferreira

Dr Nidashia Sheik

A/Prof Jennifer Geel

Dr Elizabeth Ho

Dr Haroun Rhemtula

Ms Husna Hassam

Dr Pandamali Ali Baluti

Mr Siven Maslamoney

Ms Carika Pretorius

Dr khotso Letsekha

Dr Kreason Govender

Dr Yumna Minty

Dr Laurene Booyens

Dr Shelden Hartmannsgruber

Dr Gabriel Nel

Dr Anastasia Ugwuanyi

Dr Khadija Jaffer

Dr Neelufer Dawood

Ms Fathima Ally

Dr Fatima Fazel

Ms Ayesha Vahora

Ms Rabia Dangor

Dr Sheila Lubega

Dr Debby Bachmayer

Mr Andrew Carlyle

Dr Karin Norman

Dr Colin de Bruyn

Miss Mishka Dhoda

Dr Farah Dawood

Mr Dylan Evans

Dr Inneke Laenen

Dr Karyn Levy

Dr Feroza Amien

Dr Aliya Visagie

Dr Neshaad Schrueder

Dr Faheem Baba

Mr Vernon Solomon

Dr Katrien Dehaeck

Dr Mikhail Kleinsmidt

Dr Elias Baig

Prof Andrew Argent

Dr Gillian Schermbrucker

Ms Sabina Taderera

Dr Estelle Lawrence

Dr Liane Randeree

Dr Lovendran Moodley

Dr Prabash Sadhai

Dr Yasmin Brey

Dr Tawfeeq Hendricks

Dr Shehnaaz Akhalwaya

Dr Eva Perez

Dr Toby De Beer

Dr Lethabo Simelani

Dr Kamalina Coopasamy

Dr Ian De Saxe

Prof Eftyhia Vardas

Dr Muhammad Raihaan Chikte

Mr Ubaid-Dullah Samsodien

Dr Amina Guffar

Dr Renee Kusel

Dr Nasheeta Theunissen

Dr Jeff Harrisberg

Dr Umesh Bawa

Ms Amy Bands

Ms Ina Schabort

Ms Quraisha Baig

Ms Michaela Gillespie

Ms Omeshnee Naidoo

Ms Patricia Apolles

Dr Kirsten Reid

Ms Sarah Revell

Dr Ntodeni Ravuluvulu

Dr Eesaa Docrat

Dr Shuaib Manjra

Dr Zakira Sablay

Dr H Hassan

Dr Sa-eeda Chippendale

Dr Justin Jacobsberg

Dr Matadi Mukenge

Dr Esmé Swanepoel

A/Prof Tony Westwood

P/N Weez Bramwell (retired)

Ms Fiona McLennan

Dr Tasneem Esack

Dr Daniel Francois Erwee

Dr Fahima Lagardien

Dr Jennifer Durandt

Dr Sarahan Brophy

Dr Riya Rughubar

Dr Nooreen Nuruddin

Dr Tannah Cleak

Ms Elise Levendal

Dr Wilna Havemann

Ms Shenaaz Pahad

Dr Sangita Dalla

Mr Raymond Nettmann

Dr Tim De Maayer

Dr Sabiha Jhetam

Dr Wakeel Mathure

Dr Sedique Abrahams

Dr Noel Shamley

Prof Debbie Kaminer

Ms Justine Evans

Ms Susan Spencer

Dr Kathleen Delport

Dr Lynelle Kenneth

Ms Lorraine Galp

Ms Sumayyah Khan

Dr Paul Sinclair

Dr Shetil Nana

Dr Elaine Clarke

Mr Leonard Shapiro

Dr Muhammad Saadiq Moolla

Dr Nerika Malan-Venter

Dr Nandisa Ngubelanga

Dr Mamello Ndimane

Dr Bavuwu Doudou Lunkeba

Dr Kreshantha Pillay

Dr Carol Baker

Dr Max Kroon

Dr Sulu serge Sabua

Dr Michelle Meiring

Dr Stefanie Dr Hinz

Ms Hayley Dos Santos

Dr Mushaiedah Osborne

Dr Shamsuddin Imamdin

Dr Jo Schlesinger

Dr Maria Jose

Dr Mishkah Mahomed