Matlala could serve 8 years in prison, turns State witness on SAPS members

On Thursday, 25 June 2026, alleged organised crime figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and corruption in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court after concluding a plea and sentencing agreement with the State.

The charges relate to the controversial SAPS healthcare tender initially valued at about R360-million. However, the court heard that the criminal conduct involved transactions exceeding R228-million, with Matlala’s company, Medicare 24 Tshwane, receiving approximately R50-million from the contract.

In terms of the agreement, Matlala was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment, suspended for seven years. His companies, Cat VIP Protection and Medicare Tshwane, were each fined R1-million. The magistrate still needs to agree to the plea deal and will make a ruling on 1 July.

But the real significance of the agreement lies in Matlala’s commitment to testify for the State against police officers and other accused implicated in the alleged tender-rigging scheme.

The suspended sentence comes with stringent conditions. Matlala may not be convicted of theft, fraud, corruption or offences under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act or the Prevention of Organised Crime Act during the suspension period. He is also required to cooperate fully with prosecutors and testify in all future proceedings arising from the investigation.

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on 27 November 2025 in Pretoria. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Should he refuse to testify, retract any of his statements to investigators or otherwise breach the agreement, the suspended sentence may be activated. He is further prohibited from leaving South Africa before the end of 2030 without authorisation.

The State told the court that Matlala’s affidavit had already proven instrumental in exposing the alleged involvement of SAPS officials who facilitated the commission of the offences. His testimony is now expected to form a key pillar of the prosecution’s case against police officers and other accused linked to one of the most explosive corruption scandals to hit the SAPS in recent years.

In his plea and sentencing agreement, Matlala implicated Brigadier Rachel Matjeng, who allegedly received gratification from him, and Captain Brian Cartwright, who allegedly facilitated bid documents riddled with false information.

State describes R228m fraud as ‘premeditated’

According to the State, the crimes for which Matlala was convicted are extremely serious.

The prosecution argued that the offences were premeditated, carefully planned and executed over an extended period. It further submitted that money laundering has become increasingly prevalent and is notoriously difficult to detect and investigate.

However, several factors weighed in Matlala’s favour. The State acknowledged that he had cooperated extensively with law enforcement agencies investigating multiple high-profile corruption matters.

As part of his cooperation, Matlala provided investigators with a draft statement detailing the alleged involvement of several high-profile individuals. The prosecution contended that, without his disclosures, the State would probably have struggled to uncover both their alleged involvement and the broader extent of corruption within the SAPS.

The prosecution stated: “His cooperation has been invaluable in detecting and prosecuting additional corrupt activities. The accused has disclosed information relating to systemic corruption affecting public institutions.”

The State told the court that it had verified aspects of the information provided by Matlala and found it to be credible and reliable.

According to the State, the affidavit implicates several individuals connected to the controversial SAPS contract, including senior-ranking officials. Prosecutors said the information and supporting evidence provided by Matlala would enable the State, for the first time, to pursue individuals occupying some of the highest positions within law enforcement structures.

The court heard that when the matter first came before court on 25 March, there were 16 accused, including members of the bid evaluation committee, ranging from brigadier-level officials upwards. Additional accused have since been added, including National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola.

Matlala has also made himself available as a witness and is prepared to testify about his own role, as well as the involvement of others, in contracts concluded between Medicare 24 Tshwane and the SAPS.

The State further submitted that Matlala had testified frankly and honestly, without withholding information about either his own involvement or that of other individuals implicated in the matter.

Police National Commissioner Fannie Masemola appears at Pretoria Magistrate’s Court over a controversial R360-million SAPS tender on 21 April 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. Masemola faces criminal charges linked to alleged breaches of the Public Finance Management Act. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

How two months of talks produced a plea deal

According to the plea and sentence agreement, discussions that ultimately led to Matlala’s guilty plea began shortly after his court appearance on 25 March 2026.

The court heard that, at that appearance, Matlala’s legal representatives indicated that their client wished to engage with the State. What followed was a consultative process that stretched over approximately two months, during which prosecutors and the accused negotiated a plea and sentence agreement.

The State told the court that it had gone to considerable lengths to verify the information provided by Matlala. Prosecutors said Matlala had not only furnished a detailed affidavit, but had also secured supporting documentation to corroborate the allegations contained in it.

The prosecution argued that the matter had attracted significant public attention, not only because of the profile of those implicated but also because of Matlala’s evidence before the Madlanga Commission. However, prosecutors stressed that the criminal proceedings extended far beyond the issues aired before the commission.

Alleged organised crime member Vusumuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala appears before the Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate the allegations made by SAPS KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Head, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Tshwane. (Photo: Phando Jikelo / RSA Parliament)

“What has been submitted through the affidavit and supporting documentation will allow the State, for the first time, to pursue very high-ranking officials who were entrusted with protecting this country,” the prosecution told the court.

The State further argued that the outcome of the matter could restore public confidence in the criminal justice system, which has often been criticised for targeting lower-ranking officials while more senior figures escape accountability.

Prosecutors noted that corruption was by its nature a clandestine offence, making it exceptionally difficult to investigate and prosecute. As a result, high-profile offenders frequently evaded prosecution due to insufficient evidence.

“For the first time, we have an accused who has come forward and provided detailed information that would otherwise never have come to the attention of investigators.

“Without that evidence, key figures within SAPS may never have been charged, which would have represented a travesty of justice and sparked public outrage,” the State submitted.

The second case in which Matlala is accused involves 25 charges relating to three separate shootings that allegedly happened between August 2022 and January 2024.

An NPA statement about this case from last month explained: “The State alleges that the accused orchestrated a shooting, laundered money linked to the alleged plot, and used a fraudulent invoice to conceal the source of the funds and mislead the court.”

That trial is set to start on 20 July 2026. DM