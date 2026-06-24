Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

CAT AND THE COPS

Cat Matlala’s dodgy police tender case separated from top cops, sparking plea deal speculation

Organised crime accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala will now face charges relating to a dodgy police tender separately from other co-accused, including several senior police officers. This split has fuelled speculation that Matlala may have entered a plea deal with the State – or that he may do so.

Caryn Dolley
By Caryn Dolley
24 Jun
The case against Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala relating to a controversial police tender has been separated from that of several senior police officers. (matlala-case-caryn) Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala appears in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 25 March 2026. He faces charges involving a dubiously awarded police contract. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Has organised crime accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala made a critical move in a case involving a dodgy police tender and entered a deal with the State?

This is the key question that surfaced after Matlala appeared alone in the Magistrate’s Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, where his case was separated from that of his co-accused.

He is expected in the regional court in Pretoria on Thursday, 25 June, and these proceedings may provide more clarity on where he stands with the State.

If it turns out that Matlala has struck a deal, this will probably cause intense panic among police officers, because Matlala is central to South Africa’s unprecedented law enforcement scandal and has been accused of having corrupt relationships with several of them.

‘Talks have happened’

On Wednesday, after he appeared in court in Pretoria, eNCA aired a brief interview with National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

Asked if a deal had been struck between Matlala and the State, Kganyago replied: “Talks have happened, but a deal can only be a deal once the magistrate has applied his own mind.”

This suggests the State has been in talks with Matlala; however, any agreements or decisions reached will need the official approval of a magistrate.

The case at the centre of all this relates to Matlala’s company, Medicare 24 Tshwane District.

In 2024, it was awarded a police tender budgeted at R360-million, but the State alleged that col­lu­sion with officers resulted in the com­pany being awar­ded the con­tract for only R228-mil­lion.

This contract was subsequently cancelled.

matlala-case-caryn
Suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola appears in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in a case focused on a controversial policing R360-million tender on 21 April 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

At least 12 senior police officers, as well as suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, also face charges in this case.

Masemola stands accused of contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

The police officers previously shared the dock with Matlala when they appeared in court, but now that his matter has been separated, this will no longer be the case.

It appears the matter against the officers is set to resume on 26 June.

‘No court order’

On Wednesday, after Matlala appeared in court, Newzroom Afrika aired footage showing Kganyago addressing journalists there.

Kganyago was asked if Matlala had become a Section 204 witness, or in other words a witness for the State, or if this had been discussed and would affect another criminal case in which Matlala was an accused.

In response, Kganyago said: “Unfortunately… I can’t say there is or there is not, because as we speak here we don’t have any agreement that has been made a court order.

“It’s not something that we just agree between the two parties and sign, and that is it. The magistrate has to sit and apply their mind and agree to that… and until the magistrate does that, we don’t have anything.”

Kganyago also made it clear that the Medicare 24 Tshwane police tender case was being driven by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service was behind the other criminal case in which Matlala was an accused, and which included charges of attempted murder.

“You’ve got to separate these issues,” Kganyago said.

Shootings and money laundering

The second case in which Matlala is accused involves 25 charges relating to three separate shootings that allegedly happened between August 2022 and January 2024.

An NPA statement about this case from last month explained: “The State alleges that the accused orchestrated a shooting, laundered money linked to the alleged plot, and used a fraudulent invoice to conceal the source of the funds and mislead the court.”

That trial may start on 20 July 2026.

P4 Caryn Cocaine trail
Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala appears in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on 13 May 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Aside from this case and the police tender one, in which Matlala’s stance with the State was unclear on Wednesday, he faces various other accusations.

Among them is that he is a member of a cartel known as the Big Five, which has allegedly infiltrated SA’s criminal justice system, politics and private security.

This broader scandal has seen several law enforcement officials suspended and criminally charged. DM

Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...