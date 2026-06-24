Cat Matlala’s dodgy police tender case separated from top cops, sparking plea deal speculation

Has organised crime accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala made a critical move in a case involving a dodgy police tender and entered a deal with the State?

This is the key question that surfaced after Matlala appeared alone in the Magistrate’s Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, where his case was separated from that of his co-accused.

He is expected in the regional court in Pretoria on Thursday, 25 June, and these proceedings may provide more clarity on where he stands with the State.

If it turns out that Matlala has struck a deal, this will probably cause intense panic among police officers, because Matlala is central to South Africa’s unprecedented law enforcement scandal and has been accused of having corrupt relationships with several of them.

‘Talks have happened’

On Wednesday, after he appeared in court in Pretoria, eNCA aired a brief interview with National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

Asked if a deal had been struck between Matlala and the State, Kganyago replied: “Talks have happened, but a deal can only be a deal once the magistrate has applied his own mind.”

NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says negotiations with Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala's legal team have been finalised. But the NPA has not disclosed whether a plea agreement has been reached. The alleged underworld boss returns to court tomorrow. Tune in to #eNCA, channel #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/QZCwJzrqf1 — eNCA (@eNCA) June 24, 2026

This suggests the State has been in talks with Matlala; however, any agreements or decisions reached will need the official approval of a magistrate.

The case at the centre of all this relates to Matlala’s company, Medicare 24 Tshwane District.

In 2024, it was awarded a police tender budgeted at R360-million, but the State alleged that col­lu­sion with officers resulted in the com­pany being awar­ded the con­tract for only R228-mil­lion.

This contract was subsequently cancelled.

Suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola appears in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in a case focused on a controversial policing R360-million tender on 21 April 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

At least 12 senior police officers, as well as suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, also face charges in this case.

Masemola stands accused of contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

The police officers previously shared the dock with Matlala when they appeared in court, but now that his matter has been separated, this will no longer be the case.

It appears the matter against the officers is set to resume on 26 June.

‘No court order’

On Wednesday, after Matlala appeared in court, Newzroom Afrika aired footage showing Kganyago addressing journalists there.

Kganyago was asked if Matlala had become a Section 204 witness, or in other words a witness for the State, or if this had been discussed and would affect another criminal case in which Matlala was an accused.

In response, Kganyago said: “Unfortunately… I can’t say there is or there is not, because as we speak here we don’t have any agreement that has been made a court order.

“It’s not something that we just agree between the two parties and sign, and that is it. The magistrate has to sit and apply their mind and agree to that… and until the magistrate does that, we don’t have anything.”

[WATCH] "I can't say there is one or not... it is not that you just agree between the two parties and sign. The magistrate has to sit, apply their mind and agree to that," NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said regarding whether Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala has agreed to a plea deal or… pic.twitter.com/xft7bEVKSX — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) June 24, 2026

Kganyago also made it clear that the Medicare 24 Tshwane police tender case was being driven by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service was behind the other criminal case in which Matlala was an accused, and which included charges of attempted murder.

“You’ve got to separate these issues,” Kganyago said.

Shootings and money laundering

The second case in which Matlala is accused involves 25 charges relating to three separate shootings that allegedly happened between August 2022 and January 2024.

An NPA statement about this case from last month explained: “The State alleges that the accused orchestrated a shooting, laundered money linked to the alleged plot, and used a fraudulent invoice to conceal the source of the funds and mislead the court.”

That trial may start on 20 July 2026.

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala appears in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on 13 May 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Aside from this case and the police tender one, in which Matlala’s stance with the State was unclear on Wednesday, he faces various other accusations.

Among them is that he is a member of a cartel known as the Big Five, which has allegedly infiltrated SA’s criminal justice system, politics and private security.

This broader scandal has seen several law enforcement officials suspended and criminally charged. DM