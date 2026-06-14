Final suspect in Kruger Park double murder arrested after three-nation manhunt

The third and last suspect allegedly involved in the double murder of Mossel Bay couple Dina and Ernst Marais in Kruger National Park on 22 May has finally been apprehended.

This comes after a joint operation between the South African Police Service (SAPS), SANParks, the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the Republic of Mozambique (Sernic) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

According to South African Police Service, 26-year-old Mozambican Macandze Lionel da Marta was arrested in Zimbabwe after he managed to evade arrest and flee to the neighbouring country when the first two suspects were apprehended in Mozambique on 1 and 2 June.

South Africa’s acting national police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane, commended the cross-border cooperation that ultimately led to the arrest of the three suspects.

“This successful arrest underscores the strength of regional policing cooperation. Through SARPCCO [Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation], SADC [Southern African Development Community] member countries continue to share intelligence, coordinate operations and support one another in ensuring that criminals have no safe haven within our region. Our partnership with Sernic and the Zimbabwean Police Service once again demonstrates that united law enforcement efforts are more effective in combating transnational crime,” she said.

Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane, the acting national commissioner of the SAPS, during an oversight visit on the Cape Flats on 27 May 2026. The visit to assess progress came after President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed defence force members to areas affected by gang violence and crime. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

Da Marta is awaiting deportation to Mozambique to face charges linked to the double murders, alongside the other two suspects.

The final arrest comes after the brutal murders of the Mossel Bay couple who were last seen on the morning of 20 May at the Pafuri picnic site in the northern area of Kruger Park.

Mossel Bay couple Dina (73) and Ernst Marais (71). (Photo: News Update / Facebook)

A search operation was launched after the couple failed to return. Their bodies were later found floating in the Levubu River near Crooks Corner on the afternoon of 22 May, sparking a high-priority investigation.

The victims’ vehicle, a green Ford Ranger double cab, was reported missing, but in a key breakthrough it was recovered in Chókwè, Mozambique, on 26 May. That ultimately led to the arrest of the first two suspects, the first in Chókwè on Monday, 1 June 2026. The second suspect was apprehended in Xai-Xai city, Gaza province, on 2 June.

Possibility of extradition

After the arrest of the first two suspects, Daily Maverick reported that attention had shifted to extradition to South Africa to face prosecution.

At the time, Environment Minister Willie Aucamp said: “South Africa will now start the formal extradition process to get the suspects to South Africa to stand trial for this heinous crime. I have engaged with my colleagues in the departments of International Relations and Cooperation and Justice to emphasise the importance of securing the suspects’ return to South Africa to face the full might of the law.”

About the latest arrest, Dimpane added: “Our message is clear: criminals will be pursued across borders, and through collective regional efforts will be brought before the courts to answer for their crimes.” DM