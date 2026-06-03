Kruger killings: ‘Relief’ for family as 2 Mozambicans arrested, extradition process kicks in

The breakthrough arrests in the investigation into the murder of Mossel Bay couple Dina (73) and Ernst Marais (71) in Kruger National Park followed extensive cross-border cooperation between Mozambique’s Serviço Nacional de Investigação Criminal (Sernic), the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC) and Kruger National Park Ranger Services.

The Wildlife Justice Commission is described as an “international, non-governmental organisation dedicated to disrupting and dismantling the transnational criminal networks that traffic wildlife, timber, and fish”. WJC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands.

The Serviço Nacional de Investigação Criminal —which translates to the National Criminal Investigation Service—is Mozambique’s elite, specialised public police service dedicated to criminal investigation.

The couple’s bodies were discovered in the Levubu River on 22 May, sparking a high-priority investigation and renewed concerns about security in the park’s remote northern region.

Following reports that circulated widely on social media, Aucamp confirmed that two suspects, aged 32 and 33, had been arrested in Mozambique in connection with the killings.

“We said that these criminals would be apprehended, and that is exactly what has happened,” Aucamp said. “I would like to thank all of those who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively from the onset to secure this breakthrough.”

Family spokesperson Hjalmar van Gesselen told Daily Maverick on Wednesday, 3 June that the development had brought some comfort to relatives still grappling with the tragedy.

“The news of the breakthrough comes as some relief for the family, who will lay the couple to rest on Thursday, 4 June. We heard over the weekend there were two suspects arrested and we knew the police were on the people’s trail. I must say the people of Parks Board, Border Patrol and the police have also notified and updated me,” he said.

Attention shifts to extradition

Elaborating on the events that led to the breakthrough, Aucamp said the arrests were the result of an extensive cross-border operation involving Sernic, Mozambique’s specialist agency tasked with investigating serious and organised crime, the WJC and Kruger National Park Ranger Services.

The Ranger Services had been led by the regional ranger for the Nxanatseni (Far North) Region and rangers from Pafuri Section.

With the suspects in custody, attention is shifting to securing their return to South Africa to face prosecution.

The minister added: “South Africa will now start the formal extradition process to get the suspects to South Africa to stand trial for this heinous crime. I have engaged with my colleagues in the departments of International Relations and Cooperation and Justice to emphasise the importance of securing the suspects’ return to South Africa to face the full might of the law.”

Aucamp praised the efforts of SANParks officials, the South African Police Service, Mozambican authorities and conservation partners, saying their cooperation had been instrumental in achieving the breakthrough.

He reiterated that crime will not be tolerated in South Africa’s national parks and called on communities and law enforcement agencies to continue working together to safeguard these protected areas.

“While the Marais family has suffered a devastating loss, I hope that these arrests will provide some measure of comfort to them as they continue to navigate this difficult journey,” the minister added.

Suspects positively linked to crime

Limpopo’s police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, confirmed on Wednesday that investigators had positively linked the two suspects arrested in Mozambique to the couple’s murder.

According to police, a key breakthrough came on 26 May when the couple’s stolen Ford Ranger double cab was recovered in Chókwè, Mozambique. This led to the arrest of the first suspect in Chókwè on Monday, 1 June 2026. The second suspect was arrested in Xai-Xai city, Gaza province, on 2 June.

Police said the arrests followed an intensive investigation launched after the couple were reported missing. The Maraises were last seen on 20 May at the Pafuri Picnic Site in Kruger before failing to return.

A search operation was initiated and on 21 May, their bodies were discovered near Crooks Corner, where the Levubu and Limpopo rivers meet in the far north of the park. The scene falls within the Masisi policing area in Limpopo’s Vhembe District.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both victims had multiple stab wounds. Their vehicle was missing, prompting police to open cases of murder and hijacking.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the suspects face two counts of murder and hijacking, although additional charges may follow as the investigation progresses. They are expected to appear in court today, in Maputo.

“The arrests mark a significant milestone in the investigation and demonstrate the effectiveness of cross-border cooperation in combating serious and violent crime. We extend our appreciation to the Mozambican law enforcement authorities, SANParks and all role players whose efforts contributed to this breakthrough,” Hadebe added. DM