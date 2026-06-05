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Weekend Wrap

WEEKEND WRAP

More members implicated in DSD fallout, illegal immigration crackdown and open-water swimming in Gqeberha

This edition of the weekly wrap covers widening anti-foreigner protests, sinkholes caused by illegal mining in Joburg, and the escalating executive fallout at the Department of Social Development. We also dive into high-profile court rulings on stolen cocaine, a corporate WhatsApp spam, and Gqeberha’s thriving open-water swimming community.

Daily Maverick
By Daily Maverick
5 Jun
becs-dsdbriefing Illustrative image: (From left) Minister of Public Service and Administration Mzamo Buthelezi. (Photo: Deaan Vivier / Beeld/ Gallo Images) | Axed social development ministe Sisisi Tolashe. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images) | Deputy Minister of Social Development Ganief Hendricks. (Photo: Sharon Seretlo / Gallo Images/)

More members of executive implicated in DSD fallout

IFP MP and former mayor of the Zululand district municipality Mzamo Buthelezi at the Constitutional Review Committee in Parliament, 6 September 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan
Minister of Public Service and Administration Mzamo Buthelezi in Parliament in 2018. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

By Rebecca Davis. Two independent reports discussed by Parliament’s Social Development committee on Wednesday allege possible culpability relating to irregular appointments on the part of Public Service Minister Imzamo Buthelezi and Deputy Minister of Social Development Ganief Hendricks in addition to axed minister Sisisi Tolashe. Read more.

Madlanga rules on undercover cop testifying publicly about R200m stolen cocaine

Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga chairs the Madlanga Commission.<br>
Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga chairs the Madlanga Commission investigating allegations that South Africa’s criminal justice system has been compromised. (Photo: Frennie Shivambu / Gallo Images)

By Vincent Cruywagen. An agreement reached between legal representatives at the Madlanga Commission and media houses that allows Lieutenant-Colonel Duma, formerly known as Witness I, to testify via audio link while shielding his identity from public view marks a significant victory for press freedom and open justice. Read more.

Ramaphosa to act on ‘illegal immigration’ as protests spread

Nonku-PresidencyBudgetVote
President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged a tougher response to migration issues while cautioning against xenophobia and vigilantism. (Photo: Phando Jikelo / Parliament RSA)

By Nonkululeko Njilo and Greg Nicolson. Protests targeting foreigners are increasing. President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country needs to deal with illegal migration. Read more.

Homes threatened by sinkholes as illegal mining hollows out Joburg

A section of Wemmer Pan Road which has collapsed as the result of a sinkhole caused by illegal mining. The City of Johannesburg faces infrastructure reconstruction costs likely to run into billions as illegal mining-linked sinkholes undermine roads, business and homes. (Photo: Anna Cox)
A section of Wemmer Pan Road which has collapsed as the result of a sinkhole caused by illegal mining. The City of Johannesburg faces infrastructure reconstruction costs likely to run into billions as illegal mining-linked sinkholes undermine roads, business and homes. (Photo: Anna Cox)

By Anna Cox. Sinkholes are collapsing major arterial roads, opening inside upmarket residential estates and even beneath shops and factories as illegal miners tunnel under Johannesburg, forcing businesses and residents to spend small fortunes on emergency repairs and temporary infrastructure just to keep operating. Read more.

Keep the intrusive marketing out of my WhatsApp

Illustrative image: Gemini - Nano Banana

By Stephen Grootes. WhatsApp is one of the few things in this life with virtually no drawbacks, but Jamie Oliver and other marketing intrusions have ruined that. Mercifully, certain young people in California have provided some relief. Read more.

Franschhoek’s floods are compound disasters

Franschooek flooding
An accumulation of solid waste at the Water Hub bridge throttled the flow of the Stiebeuel River, resulting in excessive flooding and erosion. (Photo: Supplied)

By Kevin Winter. Flood disasters in South Africa are not only natural events. Pollution and poor river management are causing far worse damage, as was demonstrated during the recent extreme weather in the Western Cape. Read more.

Naomi Osaka, tennis fashion and the politics of being seen

Naomi Osaka and tennis fashion
Naomi Osaka of Japan during her first-round match against Laura Siegemund of Germany on day 3 of the 2026 French Open at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France, on 26 May 2026. (Photo: Jean Catuffe / Getty Images)

By Annemieke Thomaidis. Naomi Osaka’s French Open outfits have sparked admiration and criticism in equal measure. But while some see a fashion show, others see the court-ture as a platform for self-expression and a subversion of tradition. Read more.

Where dolphins swim — Inside Gqeberha’s growing open-water community

Gillian-Ra'ees
Sea shepherd and educator Ra’ees Khan at Hobie Beach in Gqeberha. (Photo: Supplied / SwimGQ)

By Gillian McAinsh. Nomawethu Nogaga used to stand on Shark Rock Pier watching other people swim, never imagining she could be one of them. Then Ra’ees Khan waded into the water beside her. Today, she is part of a growing movement helping more people discover that the ocean belongs to everyone. Read more.

After the storm in the Klein Karoo

marais-karoo-storm
First sign of Big Water on the trip – the swollen Nqweba Dam outside Robert Sobukwe Town. (Photo: Chris Marais)

By Chris Marais and Julienne Du Toit. The authors embarked on a mission from Cradock, Eastern Cape, down to Route 62 in Western Cape to introduce their new book, Klein Karoo Magic. Read more.

Old-school style and a lonely grand piano at Level Four

A long table is set for a group of French tourists at Level Four restaurant. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

By Tony Jackman. Set in a classy boutique hotel in Rosebank, Johannesburg, Level Four is redolent of older hotel restaurants where standards are high and the menu laced with the familiar. And something from Thailand, inevitably. Read more.

June’s Maverick Mind Quiz

For the thinking, reading, curious person. See whether your well-read instincts are as sharp as you think. Play the latest quiz here. DM

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