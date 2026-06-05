More members implicated in DSD fallout, illegal immigration crackdown and open-water swimming in Gqeberha

More members of executive implicated in DSD fallout
By Rebecca Davis. Two independent reports discussed by Parliament’s Social Development committee on Wednesday allege possible culpability relating to irregular appointments on the part of Public Service Minister Imzamo Buthelezi and Deputy Minister of Social Development Ganief Hendricks in addition to axed minister Sisisi Tolashe. Read more.
Madlanga rules on undercover cop testifying publicly about R200m stolen cocaine
By Vincent Cruywagen. An agreement reached between legal representatives at the Madlanga Commission and media houses that allows Lieutenant-Colonel Duma, formerly known as Witness I, to testify via audio link while shielding his identity from public view marks a significant victory for press freedom and open justice. Read more.
Ramaphosa to act on ‘illegal immigration’ as protests spread
By Nonkululeko Njilo and Greg Nicolson. Protests targeting foreigners are increasing. President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country needs to deal with illegal migration. Read more.
Homes threatened by sinkholes as illegal mining hollows out Joburg
By Anna Cox. Sinkholes are collapsing major arterial roads, opening inside upmarket residential estates and even beneath shops and factories as illegal miners tunnel under Johannesburg, forcing businesses and residents to spend small fortunes on emergency repairs and temporary infrastructure just to keep operating. Read more.
Keep the intrusive marketing out of my WhatsApp
By Stephen Grootes. WhatsApp is one of the few things in this life with virtually no drawbacks, but Jamie Oliver and other marketing intrusions have ruined that. Mercifully, certain young people in California have provided some relief. Read more.
Franschhoek’s floods are compound disasters
By Kevin Winter. Flood disasters in South Africa are not only natural events. Pollution and poor river management are causing far worse damage, as was demonstrated during the recent extreme weather in the Western Cape. Read more.
Naomi Osaka, tennis fashion and the politics of being seen
By Annemieke Thomaidis. Naomi Osaka’s French Open outfits have sparked admiration and criticism in equal measure. But while some see a fashion show, others see the court-ture as a platform for self-expression and a subversion of tradition. Read more.
Where dolphins swim — Inside Gqeberha’s growing open-water community
By Gillian McAinsh. Nomawethu Nogaga used to stand on Shark Rock Pier watching other people swim, never imagining she could be one of them. Then Ra’ees Khan waded into the water beside her. Today, she is part of a growing movement helping more people discover that the ocean belongs to everyone. Read more.
After the storm in the Klein Karoo
By Chris Marais and Julienne Du Toit. The authors embarked on a mission from Cradock, Eastern Cape, down to Route 62 in Western Cape to introduce their new book, Klein Karoo Magic. Read more.
Old-school style and a lonely grand piano at Level Four
By Tony Jackman. Set in a classy boutique hotel in Rosebank, Johannesburg, Level Four is redolent of older hotel restaurants where standards are high and the menu laced with the familiar. And something from Thailand, inevitably. Read more.
June’s Maverick Mind Quiz
For the thinking, reading, curious person. See whether your well-read instincts are as sharp as you think. Play the latest quiz here. DM