More members implicated in DSD fallout, illegal immigration crackdown and open-water swimming in Gqeberha

Minister of Public Service and Administration Mzamo Buthelezi in Parliament in 2018. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

By Rebecca Davis. Two independent reports discussed by Parliament’s Social Development committee on Wednesday allege possible culpability relating to irregular appointments on the part of Public Service Minister Imzamo Buthelezi and Deputy Minister of Social Development Ganief Hendricks in addition to axed minister Sisisi Tolashe. Read more.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga chairs the Madlanga Commission investigating allegations that South Africa’s criminal justice system has been compromised. (Photo: Frennie Shivambu / Gallo Images)

By Vincent Cruywagen. An agreement reached between legal representatives at the Madlanga Commission and media houses that allows Lieutenant-Colonel Duma, formerly known as Witness I, to testify via audio link while shielding his identity from public view marks a significant victory for press freedom and open justice. Read more.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged a tougher response to migration issues while cautioning against xenophobia and vigilantism. (Photo: Phando Jikelo / Parliament RSA)

By Nonkululeko Njilo and Greg Nicolson. Protests targeting foreigners are increasing. President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country needs to deal with illegal migration. Read more.

A section of Wemmer Pan Road which has collapsed as the result of a sinkhole caused by illegal mining. The City of Johannesburg faces infrastructure reconstruction costs likely to run into billions as illegal mining-linked sinkholes undermine roads, business and homes. (Photo: Anna Cox)

By Anna Cox. Sinkholes are collapsing major arterial roads, opening inside upmarket residential estates and even beneath shops and factories as illegal miners tunnel under Johannesburg, forcing businesses and residents to spend small fortunes on emergency repairs and temporary infrastructure just to keep operating. Read more.

Illustrative image: Gemini - Nano Banana



By Stephen Grootes. WhatsApp is one of the few things in this life with virtually no drawbacks, but Jamie Oliver and other marketing intrusions have ruined that. Mercifully, certain young people in California have provided some relief. Read more.

An accumulation of solid waste at the Water Hub bridge throttled the flow of the Stiebeuel River, resulting in excessive flooding and erosion. (Photo: Supplied)



By Kevin Winter. Flood disasters in South Africa are not only natural events. Pollution and poor river management are causing far worse damage, as was demonstrated during the recent extreme weather in the Western Cape. Read more.

Naomi Osaka of Japan during her first-round match against Laura Siegemund of Germany on day 3 of the 2026 French Open at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France, on 26 May 2026. (Photo: Jean Catuffe / Getty Images)

By Annemieke Thomaidis. Naomi Osaka’s French Open outfits have sparked admiration and criticism in equal measure. But while some see a fashion show, others see the court-ture as a platform for self-expression and a subversion of tradition. Read more.

Sea shepherd and educator Ra’ees Khan at Hobie Beach in Gqeberha. (Photo: Supplied / SwimGQ)

By Gillian McAinsh. Nomawethu Nogaga used to stand on Shark Rock Pier watching other people swim, never imagining she could be one of them. Then Ra’ees Khan waded into the water beside her. Today, she is part of a growing movement helping more people discover that the ocean belongs to everyone. Read more.

First sign of Big Water on the trip – the swollen Nqweba Dam outside Robert Sobukwe Town. (Photo: Chris Marais)

By Chris Marais and Julienne Du Toit. The authors embarked on a mission from Cradock, Eastern Cape, down to Route 62 in Western Cape to introduce their new book, Klein Karoo Magic. Read more.

A long table is set for a group of French tourists at Level Four restaurant. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

By Tony Jackman. Set in a classy boutique hotel in Rosebank, Johannesburg, Level Four is redolent of older hotel restaurants where standards are high and the menu laced with the familiar. And something from Thailand, inevitably. Read more.

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