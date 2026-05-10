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THE INTERVIEW

‘We’re always behind’: IEC warns of disinformation peddlers, and how voters can be prepared

In the run-up to South Africa’s November 4 local government elections, the battle for voters is shifting sharply to social media – with young people a prime target, mistrust surging and viral fakery and mischief harder to detect. The Electoral Commission’s outreach deputy CEO, Victor Shale, answers questions about the troubling reality at ground zero.

Janet Heard
By Janet Heard
10 May
South African Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) workers hang a banner outside a polling station prior to opening for general elections in Masiphumelele, Cape Town, South Africa, 08 May 2019. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Nic Bothma) South African Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) workers hang a banner outside a polling station prior to opening for general elections in Masiphumelele, Cape Town, South Africa, 08 May 2019. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Nic Bothma)