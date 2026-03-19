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ELECTION WATCH

The IEC’s multifaceted shield against the AI disinformation hurricane

Facing an ‘AI disinformation hurricane’ in the 2026 local elections, the IEC is building a multifaceted shield. Its strategy includes ‘radical transparency’, pre-bunking and strengthened partnerships to counter manufactured reality and ensure voter integrity.

Janet Heard
By Janet Heard
19 Mar
Janet-IEC-AI The IEC has begun preparations for AI-generated disinformation in the 2026 local government elections. (Illustrative image: (Photos: Shelley Christians | Felix Dlangamandla | Rawpixel)