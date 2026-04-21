Khampepe Commission: Jackie Selebi relied on ‘second-hand’ Chikane threat, inquiry hears

Khampepe Commission evidence leaders summoned advocate Mthunzi Mhaga to testify last week to drill down into how internal reports and meetings of the Amnesty Task Team had influenced the decision-making process for TRC prosecutions, particularly in the case of Reverend Frank Chikane.

The Amnesty Task Team, established by former president Thabo Mbeki to deal with high-profile individuals who had not applied for amnesty, has been accused of executive overreach, political interference and clinching “secret” agreements with apartheid-era perpetrators.

Mhaga, as a senior representative of the NPA on the Amnesty Task Team, had been responsible for taking minutes and was called by the commission after questions about his role had arisen during the earlier testimony of retired Major-General Philippus Christoffel Jacobs.

Major-General Philippus Jacobs at the Khampepe Commission on 14 April 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)

This was particularly in relation to the intended prosecution of those responsible for the 1981 attempted poisoning of prominent churchman, Reverend Frank Chikane.

The Chikane turning point

Testifying on 7 April, former acting National Director of Public Prosecutions, Mokotedi Mpshe, appointed in 2007, recalled how the intended arrest by the Priority Crimes Litigation Unit of those responsible for the attempted poisoning of Chikane in 1981 had led to a deep rift with the Priority Crimes Litigation Unit and the Amnesty Task Team.

The Priority Crimes Litigation Unit was headed at the time by advocate Anton Ackermann. Mhaga was a senior prosecutor with the NPA and part of the team attempting to mop up the debris after the conclusion of the TRC. Many perpetrators of human rights abuses had not come forward and had also not applied for amnesty.

Jacobs previously claimed that when he had conveyed then SAPS national commissioner Jackie Selebi’s views to Mhaga, he had responded asking for substantiation of those views. Ackermann had been adamant that Chikane had wanted a prosecution.

Then commissioner of the South African Police Service, Jackie Selebi on 8 June 2007. (Photo: Leon Botha / Beeld)

Jacobs had responded that whether Mhaga had agreed with the committee’s view or not had been “irrelevant” and had ordered Mhaga to reflect their recommendations in the report.

Implicated

Jacobs has since told the commission he had only been following the orders of his boss, Selebi, in his role as his eyes and ears in the Amnesty Task Team and his designated representative.

Mhaga explained to the commission that he had never experienced political interference and that his role had been to determine the veracity and weight of Selebi’s claim that the Priority Crimes Litigation Unit was intent on arresting ANC leaders, including Mbeki.

Ackermann has previously testified to the commission that despite several attempts to clear up the matter at a senior level with ANC leaders, Selebi’s insistence won the day.

No basis

In his affidavit dated 30 March 2026, Mhaga stated that he could “discern no basis” for the characterisation that Jacobs’ statement had implicated him in efforts to halt or suppress TRC matters.

He said Jacobs’ suggestion that he had sought to impede work was “untenable” given his record of undertaking difficult investigations and prosecutions, including the murder of Batandwa Ndondo, the Highgate Hotel attack and the St James Church massacre.

He maintained that his refusal to immediately include Jacobs’ proposed amendments had been a “genuine attempt to seek clarity” and ensure the “accuracy of official records”.

He argued that Jacobs had pushed to include unverified information from a third party (Selebi) that claimed Chikane was not interested in prosecution.

Ackermann has been adamant that the narrative of the ANC arrests was inserted by former apartheid operatives. Ackermann had raised concerns about the SAPS’ “revised audit report”, which suggested that the Priority Crimes Litigation Unit intended to prosecute the president and 37 ANC leaders.

Ackermann has countered that the presence of legendary detective Hendrik Jacobus “Suiker” Britz, “seconded” to the Priority Crimes Litigation Unit to audit its 375 pending dockets, was unacceptable. It was Britz, he said, who had been the “driving force” behind these potential prosecutions, while the unit maintained there was insufficient evidence to proceed

Unverified

Mhaga said he had raised concerns because Selebi’s third-party account directly contradicted first-hand information from Ackermann, who had actually met with Chikane and reported that Chikane did support the prosecution.

He asserted that it would have been “improper” to record an unverified account that contradicted a direct meeting report, stating his actions reflected a “proper regard for accuracy and the integrity of the official record”. DM