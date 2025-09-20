The Weekend Wrap
Charlie Kirk isn’t relevant in SA, KZN police boss in the hot seat at Madlanga Commission, and has Joburg skipped spring? All in the Weekend Wrap.
Attempts to import US culture wars to South Africa are doomed to fail, because we are a very different country.
By Rebecca Davis
Updates on the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into high-level accusations that KwaZulu-Natal police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made in July 2025.
By Daily Maverick
Former DA chair James Selfe’s unfinished drafts, left before his death in May 2024, have been curated by Wilmot James and Marian Shinn with the support of his widow Sheila and the Selfe family. This is the second of four extracts.
By James Selfe
Joburgers feel like we’ve skipped spring and gone straight into summer, with meteorologists confirming that August and early September were up to 3°C hotter than usual. Experts explain why the science is more complicated, and what a warming world means for our seasons.
By Julia Evans
Most people of America, whatever flags they wear, want peace and freedom, and when they realise just how seriously it’s threatened they will respond.
By Mark Heywood
Coach Rassie Erasmus has marked the end-of-year tour matches against Six Nations champions France and northern rivals Ireland as season-defining, but the next two Tests in Aotearoa may well shape this great team’s legacy.
By Jon Cardinelli
Claims of ‘overpopulation’ sound less like science and more like a cover for old practices dressed in ecological rhetoric.
By Adam Cruise
Based on company results the demand for what restaurants produce, the food that is more than food but also an experience, is clearly healthy.
By Stephen Grootes
Besides the environmental impact of perlemoen poaching, those who fight it have raised concerns about how it is funding the criminal underground in South Africa.
By Riaan Marais
In communities plagued by socioeconomic hardships and violence, school principals often face overwhelming challenges. Since 2012, the Principals Academy Trust (PAT) has provided these leaders with expert mentorship, innovative leadership training and a supportive network, enabling more than 350 Western Cape principals to foster safer, stronger schools.
By Takudzwa Pongweni and Siyabonga Goni
In the past two weeks the Enhanced Games, an organisation where doping and dopers will be welcome and encouraged, has recruited two high profile athletes.
By Craig Ray
Finding solace and healing through intentional interactions with nature.
By Louise Janovsky
Since discovering picanha steak half a decade ago I’ve become a fanboy of this super cut and the Brazilian way of cooking it.
By Tony Jackman
