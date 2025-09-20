Daily Maverick

The Weekend Wrap

Charlie Kirk isn’t relevant in SA, KZN police boss in the hot seat at Madlanga Commission, and has Joburg skipped spring? All in the Weekend Wrap.

Charlie Kirk may have fans in SA — but his views are inconsequential here

Attempts to import US culture wars to South Africa are doomed to fail, because we are a very different country.

By Rebecca Davis

Catch up: Madlanga Commission Day 1-3​

Updates on the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into high-level accusations that KwaZulu-Natal police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made in July 2025.

By Daily Maverick

Lindiwe Mazibuko’s rise and tragic fall amid DA turmoil and misaligned expectations

Former DA chair James Selfe’s unfinished drafts, left before his death in May 2024, have been curated by Wilmot James and Marian Shinn with the support of his widow Sheila and the Selfe family. This is the second of four extracts.

By James Selfe

Has Joburg skipped spring? Scientists explain why it feels like winter turned straight into summer

Joburgers feel like we’ve skipped spring and gone straight into summer, with meteorologists confirming that August and early September were up to 3°C hotter than usual. Experts explain why the science is more complicated, and what a warming world means for our seasons.

By Julia Evans

Letter from America: What I learnt about love and solidarity in my nine hours in New York City

Most people of America, whatever flags they wear, want peace and freedom, and when they realise just how seriously it’s threatened they will respond.

By Mark Heywood

Boks to show tactical hand in two New Zealand ‘finals’ in Auckland and Wellington

Coach Rassie Erasmus has marked the end-of-year tour matches against Six Nations champions France and northern rivals Ireland as season-defining, but the next two Tests in Aotearoa may well shape this great team’s legacy.

By Jon Cardinelli

Springboks face the All Blacks

Killing without proof — the hidden motives behind Madikwe’s elephant cull plans

Claims of ‘overpopulation’ sound less like science and more like a cover for old practices dressed in ecological rhetoric.

By Adam Cruise

eating out restaurants

After the Bell: To eat out or eat in — people with a taste for spending is growing in SA

Based on company results the demand for what restaurants produce, the food that is more than food but also an experience, is clearly healthy.

By Stephen Grootes

Criminals rake in millions as perlemoen poaching booms along Nelson Mandela Bay coast

Besides the environmental impact of perlemoen poaching, those who fight it have raised concerns about how it is funding the criminal underground in South Africa.

By Riaan Marais

PAT

Transforming leadership and schools, the Principals Academy Trust is a beacon of hope

In communities plagued by socioeconomic hardships and violence, school principals often face overwhelming challenges. Since 2012, the Principals Academy Trust (PAT) has provided these leaders with expert mentorship, innovative leadership training and a supportive network, enabling more than 350 Western Cape principals to foster safer, stronger schools.

By Takudzwa Pongweni and Siyabonga Goni

Olympic medallist Fred Kerley’s defection to ‘doping’ Enhanced Games another blow to clean sport

In the past two weeks the Enhanced Games, an organisation where doping and dopers will be welcome and encouraged, has recruited two high profile athletes.

By Craig Ray

Daily Mini Crossword Quickie

Play here.

How mindful walks help us harness nature’s rhythms for emotional clarity and inner peace

Finding solace and healing through intentional interactions with nature.

By Louise Janovsky

Twice-cooked picanha steaks, finished on the coals

Since discovering picanha steak half a decade ago I’ve become a fanboy of this super cut and the Brazilian way of cooking it.

By Tony Jackman

