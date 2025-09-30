Daily Maverick
Madlanga Commission | Khumalo alleges 'special relationship' between Matlala and top cop colleague

Day 9 of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into high-level accusations that KwaZulu-Natal police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made in July 2025.
Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry: Day 9 Dumisani Khumalo at the Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry on Day 9 at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College on September 30, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate and report on the veracity, scope, and extent of the allegations made on 6 July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa’s criminal justice system was compromised. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Sep 18, 2025, 08:00 AM

This case is long overdue and essential. Proof of this can be ascertained by the massive public and media interest currently on display. This case will be illuminating, in essence, Cyril Ramaphosa's never ending insistence on keeping corrupt ministers in his cabinet. This one, thanks to General Mkhwanzi, has spun out of his control and into the public arena, something Ramaphosa is powerless to prevent. About time..

Wilma Daniels Sep 18, 2025, 12:13 PM

Agree ?

Mike Lawrie Sep 23, 2025, 07:15 AM

Also agreed 100%. Maybe we will be lucky and things will turn out that CR himself will be grilled on the corrupt ministers aspect. Surely that is really the cause of the problems? Why did he appoint Mchunu in the first place? Who compelled him to do so?

Rod MacLeod Sep 23, 2025, 08:17 PM

Nobody compelled him. He liked the idea of a muppet* as his police minister. [* Note to DM moderators: this is not derogatory - it is simply a compaction of the term "ministerial puppet"].

avanwyk18 Sep 30, 2025, 09:48 AM

Also, the actual Muppets (of Sesame Street fame...) have a whole lot more integrity than many of this lot, so it's not fair to denigrate them by making unfair comparisons to corrupt politicians and other crooks... ;)

Robinson Crusoe Sep 18, 2025, 03:04 PM

The mills of God turn slow but they turn exceeding fine. Thank you for this reporting, Ferial Haffajee.

Sep 19, 2025, 03:24 PM

What evidence is he providing with all these allegations?

Gazeley Walker Sep 22, 2025, 12:00 PM

Wait for the Commission to end, if I understand Mkwanazi, there are still more police management to give evidence, and they are operational and will have the detail and evidence you are asking for, although their evidence will more than likely be held in camera, given the names that are anticipated to come out.

Stuart Hulley-Miller Sep 20, 2025, 11:48 AM

This is of course long overdue and there will be accusations and counter accusations and difficult things to prove. The proof is there and because there is an 'Insider' with leadership abilities and calm aggression calling the shots, it will be successful ..... maybe not with everything but if I read Mkhwanzi correctly, he has a case and the evidence and has been researching and planning this for a long time. The literal smoking guns are real state weapons used in unsolved cases. This is real.

Mahlasela Ncele Sep 22, 2025, 08:21 PM

Well what is clear is that even a well experienced police such as Masemola felt that one cannot disagree with a Minister. Many people would think he should have indeed told the Minister the instruction is unlawful however it is not as simple. This office of the national commissioner should ideally be coming from parliament. Right now it is not insulated against political interference. Masemola knew exactly what would happen if he were to disobey Mchunu. Ask McBride.

Em Krit Sep 23, 2025, 08:41 AM

?

Sep 23, 2025, 08:45 AM

Mary de Haas - she could put a spanner in the works that's for sure

Jeremy Gabriel Sep 29, 2025, 05:47 PM

We have lost trillions to corruption and there’s the president, arm extended holding a begging bowl pleading for financial assistance. South Africa does need development aid, what we need is an end to embedded corruption.