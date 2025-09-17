How mindful walks help us harness nature’s rhythms for emotional clarity and inner peace

When we think of the words “the laws of nature”, we tend to think of solid, trusted and age-old wisdom. Within a continuously evolving environment, nature strives to adapt; but also continues with much of its innate time-tested rhythms, in order to survive.

It’s an admirable mixture of flexibility and focused adherence to an established blueprint.

It is easy to “tune out” of nature, and to become more focused on the plethora of man-made substitutes that we find all around us. The thing is, we can each choose, if we want to, to incorporate ways of bringing more of the natural world into our lives.

There is something deeply calming about watching nature just get on with things — a bird building a nest; a bee collecting pollen from a flower; a tree — silent and still but growing right in front of us; a storm; a sunrise; spring blossoms, or animals in their natural habitat.

Being in nature and appreciating its wonder and complexity brings the reward of simplicity; both in positive emotions and in the understanding of a wider perspective. Our problems may seem overwhelming and insurmountable sometimes, but distancing ourselves from them by interacting with the natural world can bring us the peace and space that helps us to begin the process of solving them.

Albert Einstein wisely said: “Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.”

Where to start

Find the space to look up, on a clear day. Notice the shades of blue that you can see, and how calming the colours are.

You may see birds flying across your field of vision and find that you become aware of their calls. You may find clouds and find interest and distraction in their colours and shapes.

We have blue sky above us, always. There may be clouds or storms in the middle, but above that it is indeed pretty much always blue sky. Sometimes it helps to remember this simple fact, on the days when the clouds roll in and problems abound.

Find ways to watch weather, the earth in action, or nature. The world keeps spinning, and nature keeps doing what it does — and slowing down to witness and admire it can bring the perspective and the solace that we seek.

Everybody hurts, sometimes

This common experience is part of what connects us all. There will be times in our lives when we experience indescribable pain, and unhappiness. There are no quick fixes for healing sadness. Sometimes it can help to recognise the things that will make a difference, and help us to slowly cover ground as we heal.

Time. Getting the minutes, hours, days, weeks and months under our belts. There is no real hurrying up healing, and the saying attributed to the poet Robert Frost: “The only way out, is through,” is particularly relevant here.

Acknowledgement. Experiencing the feeling as fully as we can. No denial, or avoidance. Allowing the feeling to be felt, fully, in our being. Whether it is anger, extreme sadness or disappointment, it will not even begin to move on until it has been fully acknowledged, and felt, for as long as it needs to be recognised.

Perspective. Adjusting the lens that we look through. Another angle can provide another viewpoint, and renewed perspective can sometimes bring peace.

Nature. The natural world continuing according to its own rhythm, regardless of our pain and circumstances. Nature grows, blossoms, blooms, breathes and busies itself, completely in the moment. Taking time to be in nature can work a special kind of healing “magic”.

Breathe. The simple act of taking mindful breaths in and out centres and calms. Slow, deep breaths do not invite panic or hysteria, and they can help, in time, to instil clarity and acceptance.

Sunlight. Light brings warmth and optimism. Look for light daily.

Try healing walks for release and perspective

There is something about forward motion that encourages movement and progression of thought too; contrasted with the swirling thoughts that can come with sitting.

Make time for a long, solitary walk (of approximately 60 minutes) in natural surroundings, on a clear day. No music, just the sound of your own deep breaths and the sounds that nature gifts you as you move.

While you walk, for the first 20 minutes do so at a medium pace, and do your best not to think, but to observe. Look all around you and soak everything up — plants, trees, the sky, clouds, people, animals, the man-made elements. Walk with wonder, as if you are seeing it all for the first time.

For the second 20 minutes, delve into the cause of your pain; walk at a slower pace; observe it and feel it. Try not to branch off into the reasons for it or other people’s inputs. Just focus on the feeling of the pain itself, and feel it. Imagine it deep inside you — burrow down there to find it, and acknowledge it fully. Stop and stand still for a bit if you feel you need to.

For the final 20 minutes, increase your pace to faster than medium, and switch to free thought — anything you like, and about anyone you like. No rules about what comes to mind.

For your final few minutes, switch back to nature and a medium pace. Have as few thinking thoughts as possible and go back to your breath and what you can see around you. Soak it all in.

Remember the sense of wonder at everything you see, whether it is natural or man-made, and be aware of your breathing.

Spending 60 minutes in nature, and with your mind and your body, is a gift to yourself. Here’s hoping that this practice may provide you with just the right level of processing and perspective that you need. DM