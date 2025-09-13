The Weekend Wrap
Minister under fire for family hire, Gayton McKenzie’s delivery problem, and when accountability kills. All in the Weekend Wrap.
The Chief of Staff to Minister Tolashe is allegedly a close relative of her favoured special adviser.
By Rebecca Davis
Residents in the Johannesburg suburbs of Coronationville and Westbury have endured years of unreliable water supply. This week, protests escalated into road blockades and police stand-offs, leaving people injured and communities demanding answers from city officials.
By Julia Evans
Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has been in office for more than a year, making many promises, fulfilling some while neglecting most.
By Keanan Hemmonsbey and Yanga Sibembe
Joburg is fast running out of burial land, and Mayor Dada Morero believes the city must confront an uncomfortable new reality – some cemeteries may need to be repurposed, not destroyed or abandoned, but transformed into sites that serve the living while preserving the dignity of the dead. His most radical suggestion — converting dormant cemeteries into solar farms.
By Anna Cox
We cannot afford to look away from the assassination of lawyer Bouwer van Niekerk – the latest in what appears to be an escalation of threats and attacks against lawyers, investigators, auditors, whistleblowers and journalists.
By Rebecca Davis
Coach Rassie Erasmus has marked the end-of-year tour matches against Six Nations champions France and northern rivals Ireland as season-defining, but the next two Tests in Aotearoa may well shape this great team’s legacy.
By Jon Cardinelli
I’m sure there are going to be all sorts of grand promises over the next few months about power prices. But one simple fact remains: our electricity tariff system is creaking because we just can’t afford it anymore. Something’s about to crack, big time.
By Stephen Grootes
Wild abalone populations have plummeted by 90% across their range, with even protected areas like the Betty’s Bay Marine Protected Area reduced to a mere 1% of their pristine levels.
By Dion George
The death of Charlie Kirk illuminates the nature of US history even as it promises more strife between ‘his people’ and the people of ‘the woke’.
By J Brooks Spector
Moving, tragic, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking… This is a selection of images from our planet, over the past seven days.
By Maverick Life Editors
You may have heard that re-boiling water is not good for you. Here’s the truth.
By Faisal Hai
A willing plant from Meiringspoort in the Karoo left our shores in the early 1700s to become a botanical superstar, launching a million brightly coloured window boxes in Europe and elsewhere.
By Julienne Du Toit
In a verdant courtyard, two vendors are proving that food trucks and vendors can bring authenticity, community and culture to the plate.
By Naomi Campbell
