A CITES listing for dried abalone is critical to the survival of the species

Wild abalone populations have plummeted by 90% across their range, with even protected areas like the Betty’s Bay Marine Protected Area reduced to a mere 1% of their pristine levels.
Dion George
By Dion George
8 Sep 2025
As South Africa’s Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, my mandate is to protect our nation’s extraordinary biodiversity while fostering sustainable industries that drive economic growth and job creation.

The South African abalone (perlemoen), Haliotis midae, is a cornerstone of this balance — a marine resource that sustains coastal communities and fuels a vibrant aquaculture sector.

Yet, this species faces an existential threat from rampant poaching and illegal trade, endangering wild populations and the livelihoods tied to them. To combat this, my department has proposed listing dried H. midae specimens on Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

This targeted measure is critical, and I believe it deserves the support of all who value our natural and economic heritage.

The case for listing is rooted in stark realities. Wild abalone populations have plummeted by 90% across their range, with even protected areas like the Betty’s Bay Marine Protected Area reduced to a mere 1% of their pristine levels.

Illegal harvests exceed 2,000 tonnes annually — more than 50 times the legal Total Allowable Catch — driven by organised crime syndicates that dry and smuggle abalone into international markets. These aren’t abstract figures: they’re drawn from peer-reviewed research and ground-level data. Without decisive action, we risk ecological collapse and the erosion of an industry that supports thousands of jobs.

Our CITES proposal is carefully crafted to address this crisis without burdening legitimate operations. It targets only dried abalone, the primary form in illegal trade, while explicitly excluding live, frozen, and canned products — the backbone of South Africa’s aquaculture exports.

This ensures that farmers and exporters face no additional regulatory hurdles for their core markets. While some dried abalone is also legally traded, this trade can continue under the proposed listing with the use of CITES permits.

To support this, my department is committed to streamlining the permitting processes and engaging other relevant role players, like the Border Management Authority (BMA), to ensure efficient and coordinated compliance monitoring and inspection procedures.

Jobs protection

These measures aim to protect jobs by disrupting the laundering of poached abalone, preserving the reputation and value of legally produced goods in global markets.

Some stakeholders have raised concerns about consultation, suggesting the process lacked inclusivity. While the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act does not mandate formal consultation for CITES submissions, we engaged broadly. The Fisheries Branch was informed as early as December 2024, and stakeholder sessions in Cape Town and Hermanus in late August 2025 provided platforms for input.

We recognise the need for even deeper engagement and are committed to ongoing dialogue as we prepare for CITES COP20. However, procedural debates must not distract from the urgent need to act.

Concerns about unintended consequences, such as market disruptions or complexities with non-detriment findings, are understandable but misplaced. South Africa’s recent successful EU audit demonstrates our ability to meet rigorous international standards.

The proposal’s narrow focus on dried specimens minimises impacts on legal operations, and our robust scientific capacity ensures sustainable assessments. Unlike the broader situation of the 2010 de-listing, this listing is designed to strengthen, not strain, the industry.

International feedback, including from the FAO Expert Panel and the CITES Secretariat, has been cited as questioning the proposal. The FAO’s advisory report, while valuable, does not negate the overwhelming evidence of population declines and unsustainable illegal harvests.

The Secretariat’s call for clarification on the annotation is a routine part of the process, and we are prepared to provide the necessary details to confirm its alignment with CITES objectives. These inputs strengthen, rather than undermine, our case.

Withdrawing this proposal, as some have urged, would be a step backward. It would weaken South Africa’s standing as a global conservation leader and leave wild abalone vulnerable to further exploitation.

Instead, we must seize the opportunity at CITES COP20 to implement a solution that protects both nature and economic stability. By enabling importing countries to verify the legality of dried abalone through CITES documentation, we can choke off the illegal trade, safeguard wild stocks and secure the future of our aquaculture industry.

I call on all stakeholders, farmers, fishers, exporters and conservationists to unite behind this cause. My department stands ready to engage further, ensuring your voices shape our path forward. Together, we can protect Haliotis midae and the communities it sustains, preserving a legacy for future generations. DM

Comments

Rod MacLeod Sep 9, 2025, 07:16 AM

The disenfranchising of Cape (mainly coloured) folk of their traditional fishing livelihoods through idiotic changes to fishing quota allocations forced many into illegal harvesting out of economic necessity. Take this fact, plus insatiable Chinese demand, plus the inept enforcement by your DEFF staff, plus the entry of politicians (we all know who) gathering at the trough, and you create the ideal conditions for unstoppable abelone mafia growth. Do you feel a CITES listing will be enough?

brucedanckwerts Sep 9, 2025, 08:40 AM

I am not sure that I share your faith in CITES. A ban will drive up the price of dried abalone even higher, providing further incentive for the crime gangs to up their game. Opinions vary on the efficacy of CITES in protecting Rhino and Elephant (to take just two examples), but I think we are all agreed that the effect of a CITES ban on the ground has been inadequate. Poaching continues at rates that threaten the survival of these two species. Bruce Danckwerts CHOMA Zambia

tonybcunningh Sep 10, 2025, 02:48 PM

Congratulations to Minister Dion George for standing up for evidence-based science. What was SA's valuable fishery is deeply in the red. Plundered in just 40 years. Over-supply from farms in China (over 200 000 tonnes/yr) dropped prices by 35-50%. CITES Appendix II will enable international monitoring of the massive illegal trade driven by organised crime. Reducing the &gt;40% of dried perlemoen illegally shipped to Hong Kong via our neighbouring countries.

Michele Rivarola Sep 9, 2025, 09:06 AM

Let the private sector manage this. At one stage there were proposals to allow private companies to corral areas and harvest specific controlled quotas from the corralled areas whilst allowing recreational collectors to still enjoy the benefit. Existing abalone farmers have an excess of larvae and could easily repopulate areas that they are allowed to corral, provide data on the repopulation and control harvesting. Adjacent area will also benefit as has been shown many times.