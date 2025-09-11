A new Banksy mural is scrubbed from London wall

Security try and block a view as forensic police photographers arrive to take photographs of what is believed to be a new mural by the street artist Banksy at The Royal Courts of Justice on September 08, 2025 in London, England. Banksy posted a photograph of his latest mural on the side of the Royal Courts of Justice today, depicting a Judge beating a protester. Within hours of him posting the image the artwork had been covered over and guarded by security officers. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) In this aerial view the flag of St George is painted on to a mini traffic island, which has also had 'Stop Hate' added to it in Sale on August 28, 2025 in Manchester, United Kingdom. An online movement called 'Operation Raise the Colours' has inspired people across the UK to fly flags. It has been reported that some councils have removed the flags on heath and safety grounds and infuriating some members of the community to raise even more and also paint mini traffic islands with the Cross of St George, the flag of England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) A child plays as members of FDNY stand at attention as they listen to speakers during a World Trade Center Memorial Wall dedication at the FDNY Headquarters on September 09, 2025 in New York City. Adams attended a ceremony for FDNY first responders who died recently of 9/11 related illnesses days before the 24th year anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks. A recent Sienna College poll shows that New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is holding a 22-point lead in the race for mayor of New York City ahead of Cuomo and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Crime scene tape flies in front of a 9/11 memorial following the fatal shooting of political activist Charlie Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University on September 11, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Authorities have released a "person of interest" as they search for the suspect who shot and killed Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, while he was speaking at an event for his "American Comeback Tour". (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) Nepalese Army members patrol an area in Kathmandu, Nepal, 11 September 2025, following violent demonstrations that destroyed major government buildings, including the Parliament and the government secretariat, Singha Durbar. The protest, which began on 8 September, was led by a group of youths identifying as Generation Z, protesting against corruption and a government-imposed social media ban, which resulted in the deaths of at least 19 people. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA A woman passes by a burnt-out vehicle which was set on fire by protesters during Monday's anti-corruption protests, on September 11, 2025 in Kathmandu, Nepal. Nepal has been rocked by massive youth-led protests in September 2025, triggered by anger over government corruption, nepotism, and the banning of popular social media platforms. (Photo by Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images) A worker passes by burnt-out vehicles inside the office of the Department of Development which were set on fire by protesters during Monday's anti-corruption protests, on September 11, 2025 in Kathmandu, Nepal. Nepal has been rocked by massive youth-led protests in September 2025, triggered by anger over government corruption, nepotism, and the banning of popular social media platforms. (Photo by Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images) An Israeli soldier walks near armored personnel carriers near the border with the Gaza Strip on September 7, 2025 in Southern Israel, Israel. The Israel Defence Force are in control of over 40% of Gaza City after mounting a new offensive, leveling buildings in the neighborhood. Prime Minister Netanyahu announced Israel's intention to seize all of the strip after peace talks with Hamas broke down in July. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex play fights using swords made from modelling balloons with nine-year-old Gwen Foster, recipient of Inspirational Child 7-11 award, at the annual WellChild Awards 2025, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 8, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images) An employee polishes the company logo on a vehicle at the Mercedes-Benz booth in the Open Space on the opening day of the IAA Mobility 2025 expo in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. The Munich car show is taking place as trade tensions linger with Beijing following the European Union's decision last year to impose tariffs on EVs imported from China. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images (L-R) A child with a list of shots is depicted on a monitor during a short video as Brownstone Institute fellow Toby Rogers, and Dr. Jake Scott, an infection disease specialist at Stanford University's School of Medicine, appears at a Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Subcommittee Hearing on Capitol Hill on September 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. The hearing was titled "how the corruption of science has impacted public perception and policies regarding vaccines." (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) A model race horse with the statement "#Axe the racing tax" is displayed outside the Houses of Parliament on September 10, 2025 in London, England. British Racing has cancelled all horse racing meets tomorrow in support of the 'Axe The Race Tax' movement hoping to persuade the government not to include horse racing betting in their gambling tax simplification plans. Jockeys including Hollie Doyle, Tom Marquand, Saffie Osborne, Kieran Shoemark, Lily Pinchin, Richard Johnson, Oisin Murphy, Harry Cobden and Paul O'Brien were to take part. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Police officers react after a projectile hit a cafe and set it on fire in Chatelet on September 10, 2025 in Paris, France. Various protest groups in France have called for the general strike on Wednesday under the slogan, "Bloquons Tout" (French for "Block Everything") over the government's proposed austerity measures to reduce the public debt. On Monday, French Prime Minister François Bayrou lost a vote of confidence after opposition party groups across the political spectrum opposed his unpopular budget. (Photo by Tom Nicholson/Getty Images) A police officer stands guard as demonstrators march through downtown during a protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies on September 06, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. The Trump administration has threatened a surge in ICE raids in the Chicago area that was expected to begin today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Anterio Thompson #54 of the Washington Huskies takes the field against the UC Davis Aggies at Husky Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Tube trains are stacked at Upminster rail depot on September 08, 2025 in Upminster, England. London Underground workers have begun a strike that impacts most of the network, with limited or no services running on the Tube and DLR between Sunday and Friday. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) voted to strike after failed negotiations with Transport for London (TfL) over pay and working conditions. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) A Honda Motor Co. N-ONE e: electric vehicle displayed at an unveiling event in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. Honda unveiled its first lightweight electric passenger car for the Japanese market, betting the new model may help kickstart demand for greener vehicles in the country. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg via Getty Images Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines competes in the Men's Pole Vault during the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Beijing 2025 at National Olympic Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Beijing, China (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) Tokito Oda of Japan celebrates after winning match point against Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina during their Wheelchair Men's Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Progressive Toyota, and Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, lead the field on a pace lap prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on September 07, 2025 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Marko Monroe attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV) Tate McRae performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Lady Gaga performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) A model walk the runway at the GUO PEI 2026 S/S Haute Couture collection show by Chinese Fashion designer Guo Pei on day one of Beijing Fashion Week SS2026 on September 10, 2025 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) A debutante poses during the Queen Charlotte's 246th Anniversary Ball at One Whitehall Place on September 06, 2025 in London, England. The group of meticulously selected debutantes wore dresses designed by Mrs. Josephine Scott. Gowns as they celebrated their year of charity fund raising and etiquette classes, and debuted at The Queen Charlotte's Ball. This year's charity was GamMed. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images) Attendees take pictures of the next generation iPhone 17 during an Apple special event at Apple headquarters on September 9, 2025 in Cupertino, California. Apple unveiled a new generation of iPhones and updated Apple Watches and AirPods during a special event at Apple headquarters. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) DM