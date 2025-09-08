Battle lines drawn as Bafana Bafana and Nigeria’s Super Eagles renew rivalry

Clashes between Bafana Bafana and Nigeria are always memorable and fuelled by national pride.

The two most recent encounters between the pair have both ended in 1-1 stalemates. This includes a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinal – when the Super Eagles eventually soared to a 4-2 penalty-kick victory.

They met again in June 2024, renewing the rivalry as part of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifications to again play to a 1-1 draw.

Just over a year later, the rival nations are set to meet in the reverse fixture in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, 9 September, at 6pm. It promises to be another fiercely fought battle.

Old rivals

Lyle Foster of Bafana Bafana during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between South Africa and Lesotho at Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium on September 05, 2025 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo: Charlé Lombard / Gallo Images)

The Nigerians have largely enjoyed positive results against the South Africans since the 1990s, winning eight times to Bafana Bafana’s two victories. The difference heading into this encounter is that the Super Eagles are chasing South Africa after an uncharacteristically slow start to their qualification quest.

Despite being favourites to win Group C before the qualifications kicked off, the Nigerians drew three and lost one of their opening four qualifiers. Two wins from their last three outings have seen the Super Eagles claw their way to third place, with 10 points from seven games.

Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana lead Group C with 16 points from their seven qualifiers. They strengthened their qualification chances with a 3-0 win over Lesotho on Friday, 5 September.

Pole position

The Hugo Broos-coached team could not ask for a better position as they bid to compete at a World Cup for the first time since 2010.

“Before a match was even played, Nigeria and us were favourites to win the group. Now we are in a situation that I did not expect from the beginning. We are six points clear of Nigeria and five points ahead of [second-placed] Benin. That with three games to play. So we are in a really good position,” Broos said in his pre-match press conference.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos says Nigeria will be in big trouble if they don’t win their World Cup qualifier against Group C leaders Bafana Bafana in Bloemfontein tomorrow. (Photo: Philip Maeta / Gallo Images)

“But it’s still not finished. It would be a big mistake from our side to think that nothing can happen [to derail us]. It’s up to us to play a very good game, against a very good team,” the Belgian coach said.

“If Nigeria do not win, they will be in big trouble. So the pressure is on them.”

These sentiments are shared by Bafana striker Lyle Foster. The 25-year-old, who plays for English Premier League side Burnley, was instrumental in the comfortable win against Lesotho as he scored once and assisted in another goal.

He says Bafana Bafana should persevere with what they’ve done throughout this qualification campaign.

“The pressure is on the guys who are trying to get to us. But that doesn’t mean we should take our foot off the pedal,” Foster told Safa.net.

“We should just have the same mentality still and keep steady. [We must] keep playing game by game and stay humble,” the former Orlando Pirates striker said.

Masters of own destiny

If the South Africans do manage to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada, it would be just their fourth appearance at the global showpiece.

Relebohile Mofokeng of South Africa during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, qualifier match between South Africa and Lesotho at New Peter Mokaba Stadium on March 21, 2025 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

A victory against the Super Eagles would be a major step towards this goal, even with the threat of possibly losing three points for the Teboho Mokoena debacle, when South Africa erred in playing the commanding midfielder during a 2-0 win over Lesotho in a World Cup qualifier earlier this year. Mokoena was supposed to have sat out that clash after collecting two yellow cards in previous clashes against Zimbabwe and Benin.

To date, global soccer’s governing body Fifa has yet to say anything on the matter, although some of the other nations in Group C have called on the world body to dock Bafana Bafana three points for the oversight. Whether they lose those three points or not, Bafana Bafana will remain at the summit of the group.

American dream

The winners of each of Africa’s nine qualification groups will travel to North America next year. Morocco and Tunisia have already sealed their spots, and Bafana Bafana are aware that a positive result against the Super Eagles will keep their destiny firmly in their hands.

“We know it will be a tough game, but we will try to win, like we always do with every game. If we can win, it will be a fantastic result,” Broos told journalists.

“But like I said before the Lesotho game last week, if we get four out of six points from the two games, I will also be happy. But that does not mean we will be playing for a draw – that is too dangerous. We will try to win,” the Belgian mentor said.

Defeat for the South Africans against the Super Eagles would pile significant pressure on them ahead of the final group of qualification matches in October. They face Zimbabwe and Rwanda to close off their campaign next month. DM