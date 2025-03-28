South African soccer faces dual crisis with Royal AM turmoil and Bafana's World Cup blunder

South Africa prides itself on having one of the best domestic leagues in Africa. The fact that all three of the country’s representatives in this season’s Confederation of African Football (Caf) competitions are into the knockout phase is evidence of this.

Not only that, but Mamelodi Sundowns (one of the teams flying the South African flag continentally), are among just four African sides that will form part of the first edition of the expanded Fifa Club World Cup. The quadrennial tournament kicks off in June 2025 and will serve as a precursor to the North America-hosted nations’ World Cup next year.

Despite South Africa being a respected nation in Africa when it comes to soccer, the events of this week have dented the country’s reputation.

From an administrative bungle that put Bafana Bafana’s World Cup dream in jeopardy, to the ongoing uncertainty around Royal AM — it’s been a tough and embarrassing week for South African soccer.

Royal saga rages on

It’s now three months since Premier Soccer League club Royal played a soccer match. The KwaZulu-Natal club’s participation in the South African top flight was paused after the South African Revenue Service (SARS) seized control of it in December. The team’s owner, Shauwn Mkhize, currently owes SARS about R40-million in tax.

In an effort to recoup this debt, SARS conducted a search and seizure on Mkhize’s properties in KZN, including her mansion in Durban and Royal’s clubhouse in Pietermaritzburg. Following this raid, the tax collector zeroed in on the soccer club.

This has thrown the South African Premiership into disarray and severely dented the league’s reputation, with SARS attempting to sell the team to the highest bidder. In the meantime, the team has not been able to operate, and its employees anxiously await their fate.

SARS appointed Jaco Venter as the curator, tasking him with finding the most suitable new owners for Mkhize’s club. An auction took place in early March, with Global Investments the winning bidder. One of the company’s two directors is Mageshpren Moodley – the son of Chockalingam Roy Moodley.

In an update issued by Venter on Thursday, 27 March 2025, the curator said that Global Investments had been granted until 19 March to front up the money from their winning bid. Despite numerous demands, the group failed to meet this deadline.

Dzenan Zajmovic of TS Galaxy is challenged by Thabo Matlaba of Royal AM FC during their Betway Premiership 2024/25 game at Harry Gwala Stadium, Pietermaritzburg, on 29 December 2024. (Photo: Gerhard Duraan / BackpagePix)

“Notwithstanding numerous demands to the representative(s) of Global Investments to comply with its obligations in accordance with inter alia the sale agreement, as at 10am (on Thursday), it/they had failed to effect payment of the purchase price into the trust account of the curator bonis’ legal representatives,” said Venter in a statement.

“As a result of aforesaid failure to make payment as required, the curator bonis was left with no other option but to cancel the agreement with Global Investments,” Venter said.

Venter said he had notified the PSL hierarchy of the turn of events as they were set to meet to vet the new ownership on Thursday morning. He also said SARS may pursue legal action against Global Investments, essentially for wasting its time.

“The curator bonis notified the members of the Executive Committee of the National Soccer League shortly thereafter, as they were scheduled to meet to deliberate the matter,” he stated.

“The seller, as represented by the curator bonis, has reserved its rights to pursue appropriate legal redress against Global Investments for the damages occasioned as a result of the aforementioned breach,” the statement read.

“The curator bonis extends his gratitude to the National Soccer League for the guidance provided and for affording the curator bonis an opportunity to sell Royal AM as a going concern.”

Teboho Mokoena of South Africa during the 2026 Fifa World Cup Qualifier against Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on 21 March 2025. (Photo: Ryan Wilkisky / BackpagePix)

This essentially means the club is back on the market and the search for a new owner continues. Meanwhile, the outcome of the league remains a mystery alongside that of Royal. There are a number of teams that still need to play Royal, including second-placed Orlando Pirates who are owed two matches by the KZN club.

With time running out, sponsors are also frustrated. However, there is little the PSL can do at this point, especially after agreeing to let SARS sell the club. But with each passing day of uncertainty, the league’s reputation takes another knock.

Bafana Bafana blunder

In addition to the Royal mess, South African soccer also came under scrutiny after the men’s national team fielded Teboho Mokoena in their latest 2026 World Cup qualifying fixtures. The midfield was not supposed to feature in Bafana Bafana’s fixture against Lesotho after collecting yellow cards in two different qualifying fixtures.

South Africa fought to victory in both their matches, beating both Lesotho and Benin by 2-0 scorelines. These results saw the South Africans reach the summit of Group C, on 13 points and five clear of second-placed Rwanda.

However, this advantage may be slashed if world soccer’s governing body Fifa decides to sanction South Africa for illegally fielding Mokoena — which was an administrative oversight from the South African Football Association.

“I won’t comment on that. It is something that will be resolved in the coming weeks. So, you shouldn’t expect anything from me. No comment,” Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said when asked about the matter after the win over Benin.

Both the Royal saga and this Mokoena issue have dented the reputation of South Africa in the eyes of the global soccer community. DM