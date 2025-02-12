Safa boss Danny Jordaan’s fraud case likely to drag on for some time

Fraud-charged South African Football Association (Safa) boss Danny Jordaan and his two co-accused – Safa chief of finance Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling – are adamant that they have no case to answer to.

During their most recent court appearance, on 7 February, three charges of theft levelled against Jordaan and Hluyo were withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority.

Safa president Danny Jordaan (left) and his co-accused Trevor Neething. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)

“At the centre of the withdrawal are charges that relate to several payments amounting to R888,339.05 that were alleged to have been paid to the Safa president,” said Safa in a statement following the matter.

“As it turns out, the amounts were paid to [the] President Hotel and not to the Safa president. This is the reason why the charges were withdrawn, as clearly, the charges were erroneous on the part of the State,” said the soccer body.

Despite this apparent faux pas, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it remains confident that its case against Jordaan, Hluyo and Neethling is strong.

“As the State, we normally put up provisional charges and then once investigations are concluded or new information emerges, we are able to alter our charge sheet,” said NPA Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

“The law gives us provision for that, as long as the accused person has not yet pleaded to the charges. We have a case that has passed the test for prospects of a successful prosecution. Hence, the matter was enrolled into court,” Mjonondwane told journalists following the most recent court sitting.

Deep waters

From left, Safa finance chief Gronie Hluyo, co-accused Trevor Neethling and Safa president Danny Jordaan. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)

Despite the withdrawal of the theft charges, Hluyo and Jordaan still face three charges of fraud and one more for conspiracy to commit fraud – amounting to just over R1.1-million. This is in relation to services rendered by Neethling’s PR company – Grit Communications – to allegedly polish the public perception of Jordaan after he was accused of rape.

In 2017, former ANC member of Parliament Jennifer Ferguson accused Jordaan of rape, alleging that the incident occurred in 1993. But Jordaan has always maintained his innocence. The NPA opted against pursuing the case at the time of Ferguson’s revelation.

The State alleges that Jordaan illegally signed off on a service-level agreement with Grit Communications on behalf of Safa in 2017. The State says this was peculiar as Safa already had an internal public relations company.

“We are alleging … that the agreement that they [Safa and Grit Communications] entered into was unlawful and unauthorised,” the NPA’s Mjonondwane said.

“Mr Jordaan had no capacity to sign such an agreement. The two authorised personnel are the chief financial officer, as well as the chief executive officer,” Mjonondwane said.

Jordaan has denied this assertion, saying Safa lawfully procured services from Grit and that he was authorised to sign the contract.

“In the absence of the then CEO of Safa, the president was not precluded from signing a contract on behalf of the association. The president acted within his constitutional prerogative by signing the contract, especially since it did not prejudice the interests of Safa,” the association has previously said in defence of Jordaan.

Neethling’s lawyer James Ndebele has maintained that his client is being “used as a scapegoat in the dispute by former Safa officials, who now take issue with the current president.”

Popular figure

Jordaan still enjoys support from the bulk of the association’s national executive committee (NEC) members, hence internal calls for him to step aside while he attempts to clear his name have been muted.

Due to this support from the majority, Jordaan emerged unscathed from an NEC meeting in January, where some members attempted to suggest that he step aside until the case was concluded – but they were overruled.

“I won’t labour much on this issue because tomorrow it might be me. Allegations are allegations… If there is something [of substance], it has to be proven,” said NEC member Jack Maluleka after a Jordaan court appearance in December 2024. “I don’t recall the NEC discussing any kind of misconduct. It’s only in the courts.”

As the spotlight continues to be on Jordaan, current and potential sponsors of Safa are looking on. The association is already battling with financial issues, as evidenced by the advance on its annual grant from the Department of Sport late last year.

Whether Jordaan and Hluyo are innocent or guilty, having them hauled before the courts is unlikely to attract investment in Safa.

Ultimately, all this will have the harshest impact on the general employees of the association, including players and technical staff working for the national teams.

Meanwhile, the case has been postponed to 15 August 2025, with Jordaan and Hluyo making a bid to have the case thrown out. DM