The Weekend Wrap
SA’s investigative journalists fight for truth, Boks great expectations, and how exploited workers power the wellness industry. All in the weekend wrap.
At The Gathering 2025, journalists Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Estelle Ellis and Micah Reddy pulled back the curtain on the price of truth-telling — from court battles against gag orders and exposing high-level corruption, to documenting systemic hunger and broken healthcare.
By Lerato Mutsila
Daily Maverick, its editors and journalists have been attacked by some on social media and in public because of perceptions of bias about our coverage of Israel’s war on Gaza. For the record, this is where we stand.
By Jillian Green
A powerful businessman has gone to the high court to shut down reporting on allegations of corruption.
By Rebecca Davis
Coach Rassie Erasmus has marked the end-of-year tour matches against Six Nations champions France and northern rivals Ireland as season-defining, but the next two Tests in Aotearoa may well shape this great team’s legacy.
By Jon Cardinelli
Tshidi Madia made international waves when she reported from the Oval Office during a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump. Soon after, she appeared on several American news platforms, where she clearly and confidently pushed back against Trump’s false claims about land reform and violence in South Africa. It was a powerful example of her courage and commitment to defending the truth.
By Nonkululeko Njilo
A new report recommends changes to the popular and growing wellness industry to protect workers from mistreatment and exploitation.
By Rawan Nimri, Leonie Lockstone-Binney, Liz Simmons, Tom Baum
Nine years after the Supreme Court of Appeal recognised her as a South African citizen, 16-year-old volleyball lover Daniela Rodriguez has finally been registered by the Department of Home Affairs — clearing the way for her to officially compete and represent South Africa at the national level.
By Takudzwa Pongweni
Conferencing, meetings, events… there’s a lot of money to be made from large gatherings, but it’s also about affirmation, thanks to the wonderful people you get to meet.
By Stephen Grootes
Today’s changing realities are challenging the old belief that property equals security.
By Jamie Benjamin
These are two stories a continent apart, about two predators, but the outcome arrives at the same place — hunting them to protect your stock is not the smartest strategy.
By Don Pinnock
Seafood pasta at restaurants can come with a hefty price tag and no guarantee of freshness, especially far from the coast. I took matters into my own hands, creating a delicious, budget-friendly and creamy seafood pasta at home that satisfied my craving without breaking the bank.
By Ray Mahlaka
