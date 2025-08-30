Daily Maverick

The Weekend Wrap

SA’s investigative journalists fight for truth, Boks great expectations, and how exploited workers power the wellness industry. All in the weekend wrap.

The fight for truth — SA’s investigative journalists expose corruption, patronage and state failure

At The Gathering 2025, journalists Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Estelle Ellis and Micah Reddy pulled back the curtain on the price of truth-telling — from court battles against gag orders and exposing high-level corruption, to documenting systemic hunger and broken healthcare.

By Lerato Mutsila

We don’t, and won’t, shy away from reporting on Gaza, famine and the pressing power of now

Daily Maverick, its editors and journalists have been attacked by some on social media and in public because of perceptions of bias about our coverage of Israel’s war on Gaza. For the record, this is where we stand.

By Jillian Green

Inside Collen Mashawana’s attempt to silence Daily Maverick

A powerful businessman has gone to the high court to shut down reporting on allegations of corruption.

By Rebecca Davis

Boks to show tactical hand in two New Zealand ‘finals’ in Auckland and Wellington

Coach Rassie Erasmus has marked the end-of-year tour matches against Six Nations champions France and northern rivals Ireland as season-defining, but the next two Tests in Aotearoa may well shape this great team’s legacy.

By Jon Cardinelli

Gathering

mashawana allegations myburgh daily maverick
Mariam Dagga Gaza

Matshidiso 'Tshidi' Madia

Tshidi Madia, ‘media darling’ and industry powerhouse, dies at 42

Tshidi Madia made international waves when she reported from the Oval Office during a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump. Soon after, she appeared on several American news platforms, where she clearly and confidently pushed back against Trump’s false claims about land reform and violence in South Africa. It was a powerful example of her courage and commitment to defending the truth.

By Nonkululeko Njilo

Boks to show tactical hand in two New Zealand ‘finals’ in Auckland and Wellington

Coach Rassie Erasmus has marked the end-of-year tour matches against Six Nations champions France and northern rivals Ireland as season-defining, but the next two Tests in Aotearoa may well shape this great team’s legacy.

By Jon Cardinelli

Springboks face the All Blacks

Behind the wellness industry’s scented oils and soothing music are often underpaid, exploited workers

A new report recommends changes to the popular and growing wellness industry to protect workers from mistreatment and exploitation.

By Rawan Nimri, Leonie Lockstone-Binney, Liz Simmons, Tom Baum

After nine years and two court orders, Daniela Rodriguez can finally chase her volleyball dream

Nine years after the Supreme Court of Appeal recognised her as a South African citizen, 16-year-old volleyball lover Daniela Rodriguez has finally been registered by the Department of Home Affairs — clearing the way for her to officially compete and represent South Africa at the national level.

By Takudzwa Pongweni

Statelessness

The business of meetings — why we gather to network

Conferencing, meetings, events… there’s a lot of money to be made from large gatherings, but it’s also about affirmation, thanks to the wonderful people you get to meet.

By Stephen Grootes

buying property

Is buying a home still a good investment?

Today’s changing realities are challenging the old belief that property equals security.

By Jamie Benjamin

Jackals, wolves and farmers — why hunting predators doesn’t work

These are two stories a continent apart, about two predators, but the outcome arrives at the same place — hunting them to protect your stock is not the smartest strategy.

By Don Pinnock

Daily Mini Crossword Quickie

Play here.

Why I decided to make my own seafood pasta instead of paying restaurant prices

Seafood pasta at restaurants can come with a hefty price tag and no guarantee of freshness, especially far from the coast. I took matters into my own hands, creating a delicious, budget-friendly and creamy seafood pasta at home that satisfied my craving without breaking the bank.

By Ray Mahlaka

