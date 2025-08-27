Daily Maverick
EDITORIAL

We don’t, and won’t, shy away from reporting on Gaza, famine and the pressing power of now

Daily Maverick, its editors and journalists have been attacked by some on social media and in public because of perceptions of bias about our coverage of Israel's war on Gaza. For the record, this is where we stand.
A journalist holds the blood-covered camera belonging to Palestinian photojournalist Mariam Dagga, a journalist who freelanced for AP since the start of the war and who was killed in an Israeli strike on Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, during her funeral on 25 August 2025. Gaza's civil defence agency said five journalists, including Mariam Dagga, were among at least 20 people killed on 25 August when Israeli strikes hit Nasser hospital in the south, with Reuters, the Associated Press and Al Jazeera mourning their slain contributors. (Photo: AFP)
Jillian Green
By Jillian Green
27 Aug 2025
In Gaza, a now-razed city in Palestine, we witness a rising genocide, and last week the United Nations declared a famine in its wake.

The war in Palestine has escalated into one of the gravest human rights issues of our time, where even those who bear witness to its atrocities, hundreds of journalists, have been killed in targeted attacks.

History shows us, from the Nazi Holocaust to the Rwandan genocide, and now in Palestine, famine often shadows genocide.

Daily Maverick will neither step away from our duty of truth in covering this war, the genocide, the famine and its tragic consequences. Nor will we baulk from covering other wars. 

In Gaza, Israel’s offensive that followed the devastating 7 October 2023 Hamas attacks – killing 1,195 Israelis, mostly civilians, and the capturing of 251 hostages, some who remain captive and their families profoundly traumatised – has claimed over 62,000 lives, displaced entire communities and maimed innocent people. 

And it has undoubtedly reshaped global politics and the conversation about justice, security and humanity.

There is a well-known saying that “In war, truth is the first casualty”. With a ban on independent reporting by Israel and the targeting of journalists on the ground, truth is a certain casualty.

Propaganda campaigns, disinformation and weaponised narratives run wild and leave our readers snared by rage, grief and confusion. In the maelstrom, Daily Maverick has been subjected to the most appalling abuse from some quarters, some aimed at our families.

As an editor leading a newsroom committed to truth, fairness and accountability, I am acutely aware of the responsibility we hold that comes with reporting and providing a platform for public debate, especially in such difficult and violent times.

South Africa’s Bill of Rights enshrines not only freedom of expression and freedom of the press, but also the rights to dignity, equality and life. These principles bind us as much as they guide us. Our journalism must honour these principles in both spirit and practice.

Daily Maverick’s primary responsibility is to inform, as tough as that is in Gaza with Israel’s ban on foreign journalists, and with the social media and AI age making it so easy to spread misinformation and disinformation.

We commit to our coverage of facts: documenting events as they unfold, unpacking the political and humanitarian stakes and providing reliable information to our readers. This is reporting that will build on our reputation of original, fearless journalism that asks tough questions and holds truth to power.

We will, in more muscular ways, also reflect the experiences of people living and working in Gaza – voices often silenced or reduced to numbed numbers in international reporting. Their perspectives remain central to our journalism and are essential in helping the world understand the true cost of this war.

The war in Gaza, while taking place thousands of kilometres away, is intricately linked to developments in South Africa playing out on university campuses, in courtrooms and in how the country is viewed on the international stage.

It is because of South Africa’s clear and deep solidarity with the people of Palestine and the case against Israel led by our country at the International Court of Justice that divisions have sharpened and fractures have developed in and among communities, families and friendship circles.

We have not been immune to this. Some readers and supporters have chosen implacable ideological stances at odds with our reporting. 

In this climate, not all commentary adds to public understanding, and it is our duty to separate rhetoric from ideas. And we must distinguish between opinion as rhetoric and opinion that adds meaningful value to the public discourse.

Daily Maverick’s position on opinion pieces about Gaza is clear: We will run opinions that advance deeper insight, not pieces that recycle rage or inflame division.

We will neither run many pieces on the same topic, nor will we countenance a war on our pages, while ensuring we give writers a right to reply – a core element of the Press Council code of conduct that we are signatories to.

Our opinion pages, like all our journalism, must challenge thinking, sharpen debate and expand on what is possible in the pursuit of peace.

We have a triple responsibility: not shying away from covering the human rights issues of the day; hosting a thoughtful, critical and constructive exchange of ideas; and maintaining our uncompromising commitment to fact-based journalism.

In a time of heightened polarisation, propaganda and disinformation, Daily Maverick’s role is not to inflame division, but to illuminate paths towards understanding and, ultimately, peace while never compromising on the search for truth. DM

Jillian Green is Editor-in-Chief of Daily Maverick.

Read our editorial policy here

Comments

Samantha Yeowart Aug 28, 2025, 06:13 AM

Thank you Daily Maverick.

Easy Does It Aug 28, 2025, 06:57 AM

In my local WhatsApp group, people spend more time justifying that those killed and starved are HAMAS. When I post that there are not cats and dogs in GAZA because they have been killed, there is absolute anger and empathy? Thank you DM for reporting the truth.

John P Aug 28, 2025, 08:00 AM

Well said

Ed Rybicki Aug 28, 2025, 08:05 AM

Hear, hear, DM! Bravo!! The articles you have published on this issue - mainly opinion pieces - are as balanced as they could be, given the refusal of Israeli authorities to allow a free press in Gaza, its stubborn insistence that the IDF “is the most moral army in the world”, its deliberate targetting of journalists, and justifying all actions because it is killing Hamas terrorists. Many of whom are babies and small children. And its relentless and indiscriminate destruction of Gaza.

Rod MacLeod Aug 28, 2025, 02:56 PM

Ah Ed - mainly opinion pieces, yes. But are aware that Hamas has even stricter control over media reporting from Gaza? No? Thought not. And what of Hamas' stubborn insistence that it “is the most moral army in the world”, its deliberate targeting of civilians, journalists, and justifying all actions because it is killing Jews? Most of whom are babies and small children. And its relentless and indiscriminate vow to destroy Israel? I guess maybe you feel that would be biased reporting ...

Rod MacLeod Aug 28, 2025, 03:18 PM

Let us remember that Palestinians assassinated a Jordanian Prime Minister and tried to assassinate the monarchy before they were expelled. Egypt refused to take back the Gaza Strip after the Yom Kippur war of 1973 because of the violence of Palestinians. Kuwait deported all Palestinians after the first Gulf War. There is only one democracy in the region, and you want it killed off. Why don't journalists tackle Yemen, Sudan and the Ughyars with the same gusto?

Ismail Gassiep Aug 28, 2025, 08:14 AM

Well done Daily Maverick. Do not be cowed by detractors. The truth is never meant to be comfortable. The targeting of journalist in itself is abhorrent, not to deminish the loss of innocent civilian life. We should not only condemn Israel but also the technology companies who provide the tools to hack and pinpoint cellphones. Cellebrite's name has been linked to this and should be investigated and exposed.

Rod MacLeod Aug 28, 2025, 02:51 PM

Thanks Ismail. And speaking of the uncomfortable truth, what is your position on the atrocities of Hamas?

Rod MacLeod Aug 28, 2025, 08:52 AM

"The UN estimates that 60 percent of the estimated 377,000 deaths in Yemen between 2015 and the beginning of 2022 were the result of indirect causes like food insecurity and lack of accessible health services." Just saying - I don't recall a cry of genocide during that famine. Maybe because it was Arab on Arab - who knows?

John P Aug 28, 2025, 02:48 PM

The war in Yemen has led to huge loss of life, it is however a civil war rather than a hugely more powerful invader targeting a particular people trapped in a tiny enclave.

Rod MacLeod Aug 29, 2025, 01:34 PM

Yemen is a proxy war, I'm sorry to say - Iran vs Saudi Arabia.

Mike Schroeder Aug 28, 2025, 08:18 PM

Very cool example of whataboutism. Thanks!

Rod MacLeod Aug 29, 2025, 01:35 PM

Raising the "whataboutism" spectre is the refuge of inteluctaully bankrupt commentators.

Sep 2, 2025, 04:17 PM

I am proudly " inteluctaully bankrupt" - the “whataboutism” spectre crossed my mind too. It is entirely possible that both Hamas and the IDF commit atrocities, and I think the DM reporting has shown that.

toAstY bo0rGir Sep 5, 2025, 10:55 AM

The International Association of Genocide Scholars found that Israel’s policies and actions in Gaza meet the legal definition of genocide and constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity. Why would any person try to downplay or justify genocide? There would have to be something quite obviously wrong!

Ivan van Heerden Aug 28, 2025, 08:56 AM

Has there been one DM article about Hamas stealing food aid and selling it to Gazans? Has there been one article in DM about the UN's inability to distribute the 900 tonnes of food sitting inside Gaza? Has there been one article in DM showing that the so called "Press" are often Hamas operatives? Has there been on article about the treatment of the Hostages by Hamas? Has there been one article about the scope of and exits to the terror tunnel network? Fair and Balanced much?

John P Aug 28, 2025, 02:41 PM

There is no evidence that Hamas steal food aid. The UN do not distribute food aid in Gaza, this is done Israeli backed GHF. The press are Hamas story is IDF propaganda presented with zero evidence. Treatment of hostages, plenty of mentions in articles. Only the IDF has information re tunnels. You need to research outside of Israeli propaganda.

Rod MacLeod Sep 4, 2025, 11:02 AM

And you need to research outside of Hamas propaganda. Every report coming out of Gaza is approved by Hamas. Hamas controls every organ of state - the hospitals and their spokespeople, the administration, the refugee camps. There are many social media posts of videos showing armed Hamas operatives marshalling truckloads of food aid. The media discounts these as "unverified" because they don't come from a Hamas "verifiable" agency. Just don't say there is no evidence - there is plenty.

toAstY bo0rGir Sep 5, 2025, 10:41 AM

justifying genocide is WILD

Rod MacLeod Aug 28, 2025, 09:08 AM

According to a June 2025 report by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Food Programme (WFP), famine has been confirmed in Sudan, and there is a significant risk of famine growing in Gaza. Conflict deaths in Sudan since the April 2023 war are around 150,000, latest Gaza estimates 63,000 on both sides.

John P Aug 28, 2025, 02:52 PM

This is whataboutism at it's best. Once again this is a terrible civil war not an invader targeting a particular group of people.

Wilhelm van Rooyen Aug 29, 2025, 11:04 AM

It You might call it whataboutism, but the point remains relevant - the war in Gaza is not the only war to take a moral position on. The Palestinians aren't the only people that suffer.

Rod MacLeod Aug 29, 2025, 01:29 PM

So, Sudan is not a civil war? And journalists the world over report continuously on the tragedy in Sudan?

Rod MacLeod Aug 29, 2025, 01:37 PM

Read Gaza, not Sudan - apologies.

John P Sep 1, 2025, 03:31 PM

The Middle East is just more "newsworthy" than Africa. Sad, wrong and morally repugnant but that's the way it is. Nevertheless the argument of "look over there" does not diminish the atrocities in Gaza.

Jeremy Kropman Aug 28, 2025, 03:53 PM

I can never understand how a counter argument to a report of an atrocity in a certain region can start with but in…….

Rod MacLeod Aug 29, 2025, 01:31 PM

Sorry, where does the comment start with "but in ... "? I merely set out a comparative to show that one conflict gets continuous world press attention whilst another more serious conflict has little journalistic appeal.

David Roux Aug 28, 2025, 10:31 AM

Well done.

Paddy Ross Aug 28, 2025, 11:38 AM

Thank you DM for your principled stand and determination not to be silenced. Readers might find the work of the BBC Verify department helpful in establishing facts in Gaza and in the Ukraine invasion.

Janet Giddy Aug 28, 2025, 02:38 PM

This is a commendable aim: "In a time of heightened polarisation, propaganda and disinformation, Daily Maverick’s role is not to inflame division, but to illuminate paths towards understanding and, ultimately, peace while never compromising on the search for truth". In a war such as the current Gaza one, the truth is that both sides share responsibility for the situation. The search for truth in the DM does not include articles or references which are critical of Hamas. This terrorist organization continues to hold hostages under appalling conditions and has repeatedly rejected ceasefire deals. If they cared to, Hamas could choose to end this war today. This would enable better humanitarian aid to relieve the immense suffering of Palestinians.

John P Aug 29, 2025, 10:24 AM

The terms of the rejected ceasefire deals were of no benefit to Hamas and of very little to the Palestinians as a whole. The conditions that the hostages are held in are to a large degree the result of the war. Even if Hamas completely surrender and release the hostages it is unlikely the situation will improve for the people of Gaza.

John P Aug 31, 2025, 05:09 PM

Stephen Paul Sep 1, 2025, 11:17 AM

Re my previous comment - Even though I am happy what she said was published in full

megapode Aug 28, 2025, 02:47 PM

Yep. I have seen on social media and especially X how DM (and others) come under fire for reportage, and how reportage that somebody doesn't like gets transformed into woke propaganda.

megapode Aug 28, 2025, 02:50 PM

A telling aspect of the onslaught on Gaza is how a force that can strike with amazing precision so often goes for a blanket attack and then says "oh dear" afterwards.

John Faller Aug 28, 2025, 03:05 PM

Thank you and keep up the good work!

Mike Schroeder Aug 28, 2025, 08:16 PM

Thank you Jillian and DM, provided you stick to this I have no problem at all in continuing to support you!

Haydon Paul Aug 29, 2025, 05:49 AM

Well done DM

Mark Borchers Aug 29, 2025, 07:51 AM

100% behind you Jillian.

Lawrence Sisitka Aug 29, 2025, 08:38 AM

Power to all journalists who strive to uncover the truth, especially as we are dragged deeper into 'post-truth'. So Jillian, all power to you and the team. I have no doubt that you , as I presume we all do, find the attack by Hamas, both despicable and inexplicable, but that does not deny the horror of Israel's continuing genocidal action against the entire Palestinian population. Sadly, perhaps the only way it will stop if the US withdraws its support, and the chance of that...?

Stephen Paul Aug 29, 2025, 12:17 PM

Ms Green is too self serving by far. The completely unbalanced ratio of articles and opinion pieces hostile to Israel has established a narrative that is far removed from a platform that "challenges thinking and sharpens debate". 1 example. The IDF has published intel info about journalists killed affiliated with Hamas but you would not know this from DM. It is a given that all innocent journalists are targeted, that this is not a war but genocide, that there is only Israeli propaganda.

John P Aug 31, 2025, 05:08 PM

Information from the IDF (and from Hamas) has been proven false on many occasions. In the last incident the IDF would have us believe they were targeting a spy camera. With three tank shells. Spaced far enough apart to ensure that the press and rescue teams were on site for the second two shells

Stephen Paul Sep 1, 2025, 11:07 AM

The IDF did target a spy camera and destroyed it, and unlike Hamas of course, have acknowledged their remorse and that the 2nd round of shelling should never have happened. So your comment "would us believe" is completely misleading. It is moot and proper to question what journalists were doing in an active firing zone. It is well documented that wearing a PRESS jacket and being an Hamas operative are not necessarily mutually exclusive.

John P Sep 3, 2025, 10:32 AM

The IDF are very good at apologising, they have to do it often.

Rod MacLeod Sep 4, 2025, 11:09 AM

That is the sum total of your rebuttal? A snide comment? I don't see any Hamas apology for the years of using child suicide bombers, thousands of rocket attacks on Israeli settlements, indiscriminate street bombings AND not least the torture, rape and execution of most of their October 7 kidnap victims. But then again, your one-sided view of this conflict is manifest.

Peter Davidson Aug 30, 2025, 01:20 PM

The piece relating to journalists in Gaza it would have been better balanced to include the report of Amnesty International 2024 "Human Rights in Palestine'. Gaza According to the International Committee to Protect Journalists, journalists came under pressure from Palestiniam Authorities in Gaza, Amin Abed a critic of Hamas and 9 other journalists were attacked and prevented by Govt Officials from covering local protests against Hamas management of aid scarcity.

Charles Edelstein Aug 31, 2025, 06:43 PM

Journalists should cast not only a critical but even a cynical eye on the information and optics that they are fed. Why did Europe take in millions of Syrian and Ukrainian refugees but no country will take in Palestinians????? Is it that no one can differentiate who is "innocent"? There is an impenetrable wall between Gaza and Egypt. Unlike that on the Israeli border that was easily breached on Oct 7.

John P Sep 2, 2025, 08:12 AM

Are you suggesting that all Palestinians are guilty?

Rod MacLeod Sep 4, 2025, 11:12 AM

Well, if none of the 57 Muslim states are offering asylum / refuge, I guess one has to draw some kind of conclusions ...

Mohamed Rahim Sep 2, 2025, 07:14 PM

The International Association of Genocide Scholars found that Israel's policies and actions in Gaza meet the legal definition of genocide and constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Rod MacLeod Sep 8, 2025, 05:45 PM

So what? I'm sure the Gaza Media Centre agrees with that. But having an opinion does not constitute a fact.