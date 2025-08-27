South Africa is mourning the untimely passing of one of its most respected political journalists. Matshidiso “Tshidi” Madia, political editor at radio station 702 and a powerful voice in the country’s media, has died at the age of 42. Her family confirmed her death on Wednesday, 27 August 2025, saying she passed away in hospital following a brief illness.
Madia was known for her fearless journalism, sharp political insight, and unwavering commitment to telling South Africa’s stories with honesty, clarity and courage. She had a commanding voice, both literally and figuratively, and she used it to cut through the noise, amplify truth and hold power to account.
She was the bold and witty host of the popular podcast Politricking with Tshidi Madia.
Earlier this year, she won the hearts of many beyond South Africa when she reported from the Oval Office in Washington, DC, covering the meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump.
Shortly after that, she was invited to speak on several American media platforms, offering sharp insights on South African politics. In one widely applauded moment, she firmly rebutted Trump’s false claims about land expropriation, violence against white farmers and so-called white genocide in South Africa, a demonstration of her tenacity and refusal to let harmful narratives go unchallenged.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile said, “If [journalist] Samkele Maseko was known jocularly as the Lord of the Media, Tshidi Madia was most certainly the Darling of the Media.”
Veteran journalist Stephen Grootes recalled her extraordinary drive: “I do not think I have met someone who was so fiercely determined to understand and to report on what was going on. Someone who would go through a brick wall to get to the truth. I think that’s how I will remember Tshidi.”
Born and raised in Leonade, Ekurhuleni, Madia pursued a degree in communications at the University of Johannesburg, graduating in 2008 with a focus on journalism and politics.
Her media career began humbly, as an assistant on the traffic desk at Primedia Broadcasting’s EWN. From there, she joined Power FM’s first team as a reporter and presenter, then moved on to News24, where she became a cornerstone of the publication’s political reporting. Eventually, she returned to EWN, rising through the ranks to become associate editor for politics.
EWN editor-in-chief Nisa Allie paid tribute to her, saying: “Tshidi was the jewel in EWN’s crown. She was a powerhouse. She was brave. She was the consummate professional, who worked tirelessly in pursuit of the truth. She led by example, mentoring and training many young political journalists. She formed a formidable politics team, which she was so proud of, and delivered one exclusive after the next, with absolute humility and professionalism.”
Primedia Group CEO Jonathan Procter described her as a rare force.
“Tshidi was a force that I have seldom encountered in the many years of my media world experience, both locally and internationally. She was incredibly well connected, respected across the political spectrum, with an excellent network of contacts whom she had nurtured over the years.”
Despite her public profile and fearless style, Madia often responded to criticism and online bullying with remarkable calm.
In a conversation with Clement Manyathela just two months ago, when asked about claims that she hated certain political figures, she responded simply, "I don't have the capacity to hate."
Throughout her career, Madia was called many names, including a “white monopoly capital” journalist, a “Thuma mina” journalist and, in some cases, she was accused of having too close a proximity to the likes of leaders such as Julius Malema.
Following her passing, the ANC, DA, EFF, IFP, Rise Mzansi and others all paid tribute to Madia, who had built strong connections with political leaders, but was never afraid to ask them the tough questions.
She was also bullied and body-shamed online, but was unfazed: “I’m perfectly fine, because it means that you don’t understand who I am and what I stand for … and I am comfortable with that. I am even comfortable with the insults and body-shaming,” she said.
She then recalled a conversation she once had with Naledi Pandor, former international relations minister, who had faced similar vitriol during her tenure as minister.
“I’ll never forget her saying to me: ‘The last resort of a scoundrel is insults’,” said Madia.
Personally, my first encounter with Madia was in 2019, when she was a senior journalist at News24. I was a young reporter trying to find my footing and I found her incredibly intimidating. She was fiery, fearless and unapologetically bold. I admired her confrontational yet effective interviewing style, her sharp political instincts and the complex love-hate relationships she seemed to have with politicians.
What I didn’t see at first was that behind Tshidi’s no-nonsense attitude was someone deeply committed to uplifting others, especially young journalists. She was generous with her time, open to conversation and always willing to share what she knew. She believed in bringing others up as she rose in the ranks and many of us are better journalists today because of her. DM