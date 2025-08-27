South Africa is mourning the untimely passing of one of its most respected political journalists. Matshidiso “Tshidi” Madia, political editor at radio station 702 and a powerful voice in the country’s media, has died at the age of 42. Her family confirmed her death on Wednesday, 27 August 2025, saying she passed away in hospital following a brief illness.

Madia was known for her fearless journalism, sharp political insight, and unwavering commitment to telling South Africa’s stories with honesty, clarity and courage. She had a commanding voice, both literally and figuratively, and she used it to cut through the noise, amplify truth and hold power to account.

She was the bold and witty host of the popular podcast Politricking with Tshidi Madia.

Earlier this year, she won the hearts of many beyond South Africa when she reported from the Oval Office in Washington, DC, covering the meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump.

Shortly after that, she was invited to speak on several American media platforms, offering sharp insights on South African politics. In one widely applauded moment, she firmly rebutted Trump’s false claims about land expropriation, violence against white farmers and so-called white genocide in South Africa, a demonstration of her tenacity and refusal to let harmful narratives go unchallenged.

Tshidi Madia passed away in hospital on Wednesday morning, 27 August 2025, after a short illness. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)

Aldrin Sampear (L), Tshidi Madia (C) and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo (R) at the Johannesburg High Court. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Deputy President Paul Mashatile said, “If [journalist] Samkele Maseko was known jocularly as the Lord of the Media, Tshidi Madia was most certainly the Darling of the Media.”

Veteran journalist Stephen Grootes recalled her extraordinary drive: “I do not think I have met someone who was so fiercely determined to understand and to report on what was going on. Someone who would go through a brick wall to get to the truth. I think that’s how I will remember Tshidi.”

Born and raised in Leonade, Ekurhuleni, Madia pursued a degree in communications at the University of Johannesburg, graduating in 2008 with a focus on journalism and politics.

Her media career began humbly, as an assistant on the traffic desk at Primedia Broadcasting’s EWN. From there, she joined Power FM’s first team as a reporter and presenter, then moved on to News24, where she became a cornerstone of the publication’s political reporting. Eventually, she returned to EWN, rising through the ranks to become associate editor for politics.

EWN editor-in-chief Nisa Allie paid tribute to her, saying: “Tshidi was the jewel in EWN’s crown. She was a powerhouse. She was brave. She was the consummate professional, who worked tirelessly in pursuit of the truth. She led by example, mentoring and training many young political journalists. She formed a formidable politics team, which she was so proud of, and delivered one exclusive after the next, with absolute humility and professionalism.”

Primedia Group CEO Jonathan Procter described her as a rare force.

“Tshidi was a force that I have seldom encountered in the many years of my media world experience, both locally and internationally. She was incredibly well connected, respected across the political spectrum, with an excellent network of contacts whom she had nurtured over the years.”

Despite her public profile and fearless style, Madia often responded to criticism and online bullying with remarkable calm.

In a