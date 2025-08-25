After a sellout 2024, Daily Maverick’s flagship event, The Gathering 2025: Changemakers | The Impact Edition will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 28 August 2025. And once again, every single ticket for the in-person experience has officially sold out.

But the good news is you can still be part of the impact. True to Daily Maverick’s mission of making quality, independent journalism accessible to all, the entire event will, once again, be live-streamed for free to audiences everywhere.

Register for the online stream here.

The Gathering is where South Africa’s most powerful changemakers, thought leaders and disruptors meet for fearless debate, fresh ideas and courageous conversations. This year will be no different, with a dynamic lineup of journalists, policymakers, activists and business leaders tackling the issues shaping our world.

The programme promises a powerful mix of political insight, economic foresight, social justice conversations and bold conversations about South Africa’s future.

By offering the online experience at no cost, Daily Maverick continues its commitment to fostering open dialogue, ensuring that important conversations remain accessible and not limited by geography, finances or seat numbers.

The live-streamed event means that all South Africans, wherever they are, can join in, submit questions and comments and experience the energy of the room from their home, office or even on the go.

