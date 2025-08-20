In just eight days, Daily Maverick’s flagship event, The Gathering 2025: Changemakers | Impact Edition returns to the Cape Town International Convention Centre (and online) on Thursday, 28 August 2025.

Back by popular demand (and because she point-blank refused to give back the mic!), award-winning journalist and sharp political commentator Rebecca Davis will once again host one of the country’s most powerful forums for ideas, fearless debate and visionary leadership.

This year’s programme promises a powerful mix of political insight, economic foresight, social justice conversations and bold conversations about South Africa’s future.

Event details:

Cape Town International Convention Centre & Online

Thursday, 28 August 2025

09:00-18:00

Book your tickets

Programme highlights

Morning sessions (09:00-13:00):

State of Repair: Fixing government, one institution at a time with Ferial Haffajee, Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber, SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter and Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Ouma Rabaji-Rasethaba;

Rapid Fire with National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi and Caryn Dolley;

Striking the Rock: Where courage sparks justice hosted by Judith February with Zingiswa Losi, president of Cosatu, Lisa Vetten, gender-based violence researcher and advocate, and Brigadier Sonja Harri, South African Police Service;

The new rules of money and machines: The price of progress led by Lindsey Schutters, in a conversation with Larry Cooke, head of legal for Africa Operations at Binance, Khadeeja Bassier, global COO, Ninety One South Africa, and Bronwyn Williams, futurist and author;

Rapid Fire with Alan Knott-Craig, entrepreneur and author, in conversation with Lindsey Schutters; and

Creation of new urban identity: Fresh visions and bold politics with Stephen Grootes, Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane, Songezo Zibi, leader of Rise Mzansi, and Herman Mashaba, president of ActionSA.

Afternoon sessions (14:00-18:00):

“Round of applause” Freshly Squeezed for Daily Maverick, a one-woman “performance journalism” show by veteran journalist Marianne Thamm, described as is a mix of storytelling, wit and insightful commentary on South African society and politics;

Education on the edge: Innovation, equity and unlocking every child’s potential with Zukiswa Pikoli, Kentse Radebe, head of research at DGMT, Grace Matlhape, CEO, SmartStart, and Rachel Kolisi, co-founder and CEO of the Kolisi Foundation;

The readiness report hosted by Redi Tlhabi, broadcaster and author, with Zane Dangor, director-general, Department of International Relations and Cooperation;

The cost of an empty stomach: Why we must act now with Mark Heywood, social justice activist;

Viral or verified: Source code for truth with Kyle Findley, media researcher and disinformation specialist; and

Behind the story: Investigative journalism as a powerful catalyst for change with Pieter-Louis Myburgh, investigative journalist Daily Maverick, Estelle Ellis, journalist Daily Maverick, and Micah Reddy, journalist and Africa coordinator at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

Beyond the stage

Attendees can also look forward to:

Complimentary snacks and beverages with your ticket;

Coffee and crypto in the morning, followed by cocktails and crypto in the evening, thanks to our premium sponsor, Binance;

A special exhibition from the Friedrich Naumann Foundation;

Post-event networking sessions with live music and complimentary wine courtesy of Radford Dale;

Experience our brand-new premium lounge (with limited tickets still available!) offering complimentary food and beverages throughout the day and exclusive opportunities to mingle with VIP guests;

Shopping for merch and books at the Daily Maverick Shop;

A legit excuse to work remotely with our event working stations; and

First-time DM168 subscribers could score a R500 PnP voucher.

Ticket information

With 92% of tickets already booked, this is the last call to secure a seat at one of South Africa’s most powerful forums for change.

Can’t make it to Cape Town? Join us virtually with exclusive behind-the-scenes access and live-streamed sessions. Register for the virtual event here.

Get ready to network and be inspired by South Africa’s changemakers. DM

For media inquiries, please contact:

Fran Beighton/Nicole Williamson

Email: fran@dailymaverick.co.za / nicole@dailymaverick.co.za

About Daily Maverick:

Daily Maverick is an independent news and analysis platform committed to delivering high-quality journalism that serves as a catalyst for positive change. With a focus on in-depth reporting and insightful commentary, Daily Maverick tackles pressing issues across politics, business, science and society.

About the sponsors:

The Gathering 2025 is brought to you in partnership with Ninety One and sponsors Binance and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation.