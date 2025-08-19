High-ranking police and government officials have voiced their distress after shots were fired at a prosecutor and his family in Nelson Mandela Bay in the early hours of Monday morning.

While the prosecutor and his family escaped the harrowing event unscathed, the incident bore an alarming similarity to the shooting that claimed the life of Gqeberha prosecutor Tracy Brown last month.

According to a police report, the prosecutor and his family arrived at their home in Tiryville, Kariega, at about 1.15am on Monday. While they were in the prosecutor’s car outside the gate of their property, they were approached by four people.

One of them pulled out a firearm and fired multiple shots at the car, and the group fled on foot.

The police said the motive for the attack was yet to be determined and formed part of “a critical line of investigation”.

Detectives at the Kamesh police station are investigating a case of attempted murder.

The identities of the prosecutor and his family are being withheld for their safety.

On July 31, Regional Court prosecutor Tracy Brown was shot in the driveway of her home in Young Park, Gqeberha. She was in her car when four masked men approached, shot several rounds into her car, and fled in a VW Polo.

Brown was rushed to hospital, where she died from her wounds.

Her death, which was widely regarded as a targeted murder, rocked the Nelson Mandela Bay legal fraternity and put the safety of court officials under the spotlight.

In April, another Eastern Cape prosecutor, Elona Sombulula, was shot and killed in Ngcobo.

Police response

“The brazen attack on an officer of the court and his family is an attack on the very foundation of our justice system. We will not tolerate such acts of intimidation and violence. We are confident that we will apprehend those responsible,” said the acting Eastern Cape police commissioner, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso, after Monday's incident.

A spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Luxolo Tyali, said they would not comment on the matter at this stage due to the sensitive nature of the incident.

The Eastern Cape MEC for community safety, Xolile Nqatha, said, “This is a matter of great concern which cannot be taken lightly. It cannot be allowed that criminals target our prosecutors so openly and repeatedly. Serious action must be taken.”

At Brown’s memorial service in Gqeberha two weeks ago, Nqatha said the investigation into her murder was bearing fruit, and arrests were imminent.

No arrests have been made, but on Tuesday, Nqatha said suspects would be apprehended soon.

The police have urged anyone with information about Monday’s attempted murder to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Heinrich Swanepoel, on 071 475 2294. Alternatively, they can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or contact their nearest police station. DM