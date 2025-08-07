Police close in on suspects as tributes paid to murdered Gqeberha prosecutor Tracy Brown

Speaking at the memorial service for murdered Gqeberha prosecutor Tracy Brown on Thursday, the Eastern Cape MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Xolile Nqatha, confirmed that a person of interest was being tracked.

Brown arrived at home in Young Park, Gqeberha, at about 3.30pm on Thursday, July 31. While she was seated in her car, a VW Polo pulled up and four armed men wearing masks got out. They walked up to her car and fired multiple shots at Brown before fleeing.

She was rushed to hospital, where she died from the gunshot wounds.

The investigation has been handed over to the police’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks.

“The police are working very hard to bring the perpetrators to book. A person of interest has been identified and is being pursued by the police,” said Nqatha.

He said the investigating team believed Brown’s murder was a targeted hit, as other occupants in the vehicle were not shot at during the attack.

Nqatha said the police were closing in on the suspects and arrests should be made within the next few days.

While the Hawks are keeping a tight lid on the investigation, it has come to light that the VW Polo allegedly used by the perpetrators was traced to the suburb of Lorraine and was instrumental in identifying certain persons of interest.

Emotional scene

Judges, magistrates and attorneys gathered at Gqeberha’s Feather Market Centre on Thursday and shared heartfelt tributes to Brown.

A picture of Tracy Brown was displayed at a memorial service for her in Gqeberha on Thursday. (Photo: Deone Ferreira)

In an emotional scene, the prosecutors of the New Brighton Magistrates’ Court, who worked closely with Brown, lined up in front of the stage for a roll call. Their names were called out one by one, and they confirmed their attendance.

Brown’s name was met with silence.

Prosecutors from the New Brighton Magistrates' Court line up for a ceremonial roll call during the memorial service. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

She started her career as a district court prosecutor in 2003, and the following year the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) awarded her a certificate of outstanding performance.

In 2009, she was appointed as a regional court prosecutor in Kariega and was transferred to New Brighton two years later, where she served until her murder.

According to officials in attendance, the New Brighton Magistrates’ Court has consistently been one of the top-performing courts in the Eastern Cape, in no small part due to the efforts of Brown and her colleagues.

She leaves behind her partner, Craig Syce, and her two minor children, Qiyaam and Kiara.

Her mother, Charmaine Terblanche, was emotional when she was helped onto the stage by Qiyaam, and her daughter’s colleagues from the NPA presented her with a framed prosecutor’s robe.

Tracy Brown's mother, Charmaine Terblanche, was comforted by her grandson Qiyaam Brown and her daughter's colleague and close friend Urcelle Appolis during the memorial service on Thursday. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

“This is the uniform Tracy wore when she went to war, and I lost one of my best soldiers,” the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Eastern Cape, advocate Barry Madolo, told Terblanche.

Also in attendance was Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, who said, “Her work changed lives. She would not allow those who terrorise our communities to go free.

“What makes her loss even more devastating is that we will never know what else she could have achieved had she been given the gift of time.”

When asked if any of the cases Brown had worked on were being looked at for potential suspects, Kubayi said all avenues were being investigated.

She said her office would engage with law enforcement officials and the NPA on measures to improve the safety of prosecutors.

Prosecutors from across Nelson Mandela Bay reaffirmed their oath as officers of the court during Tracy Brown's memorial service. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Pillar of strength

On Wednesday night, family, friends and community members gathered in the hall of the Northern Areas Football Association (Nafa) in Gelvandale, where more tributes were shared.

Brown’s brother Festus Terblanche said his sister was a role model and pillar of strength for her two younger brothers and parents. He said nothing was more important to his sister than her two children.

Her work in the community went beyond the court, and she played an important role in the local soccer community, serving on the executive committee and disciplinary panel of Nafa.

“In a nutshell, my sister was a phenomenal woman,” he said, choking back tears.

Brown’s colleague and close friend Urcelle Appolis said they had known each other for 21 years, and losing Brown was like losing a sister.

She recalled how most mornings at court would start with all the prosecutors meeting for coffee and how Brown would often bring a container of cookies for everyone. She described Brown as a soft-spoken person with a golden heart who always smiled and had time to share a quick story.

“Together, we made many plans for the future. Now you won’t be around to see any of those plans,” said Appolis.

“So many people loved and respected Tracy. And I hope the people who did this know how many people are out looking for them right now.”

Brown will be buried on Saturday, and her funeral service will take place at the Victory Ministries Church in Stanford Road. DM