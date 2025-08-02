Gqeberha prosecutor gunned down outside her home in ‘planned hit’ emphasises high stakes

The death of a Gqeberha public prosecutor, widely believed to be an assassination, has highlighted growing concern for the safety of state attorneys. Crime experts warn that there is no clear solution to the escalating attacks on legal officials – especially in the Eastern Cape (EC), which they describe as a rising hotspot for hired guns.

Regional Court prosecutor Tracy Brown arrived at her Young Park home at around 3.30pm on Thursday 31 July. She was still seated in her car when a VW Polo pulled up to her driveway. Four armed men wearing masks to hide their faces got out, walked up to her car and fired multiple shots into Brown’s Toyota Etios before fleeing the scene.

Brown’s partner and minor child were at home when the incident occurred. She was rushed to hospital, but sadly succumbed to the numerous gunshot wounds she sustained.

The police said the motive behind the murder was still unclear. But the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), as well as court and police officials who worked with Brown, believe she was the target of a planned hit murder.

Her death comes only a few short months after another prosecutor, Elona Sombulula, was shot and killed in Ngcobo in April. NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said Brown’s death was an attack on law and order, and no stone would be left unturned to solve the violent crime.

Gqeberha public prosecutor Tracy Brown. (Photo: Supplied / Facebook).

‘Brutal murder’

“Tracy Brown was shot assassination-style by four armed men in front of her house in Gqeberha, in the presence of her partner and minor child. The NPA, together with law enforcement, will spare no effort in ensuring that the perpetrators of this brutal murder are brought to justice,” he said.

Mhaga said prosecutors like Brown show a deep commitment to upholding the law, often at great personal risk. He shared the NPA’s condolences with her family.

Colleagues of Brown’s at the New Brighton Magistrates’ Court said she was a hard-working and diligent prosecutor who never shied away from difficult cases.

Detectives working in the jurisdiction of her court said she was very dedicated to her craft and often put pressure on them to conduct very thorough investigations when building her cases.

“Even when she put pressure on us, she was a delight to work with. She only pushed us to ensure the success of our cases. Her death is a major loss to law and law enforcement,” a detective who worked closely with her said.

In another unrelated incident, it is believed that a prosecutor stationed at the Gqeberha Magistrates Court recently took an extended period of leave after allegedly receiving reports that she was being targeted by suspects awaiting the outcome of their formal bail application.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi condemned the murders that claimed Brown and Sombulula, and called on the public to assist the police by coming forward with any information they believe could help the investigation. “The death of one prosecutor is one too many,” she said.

“Their protection must be reinforced and better coordinated with other security cluster stakeholders to ensure that our prosecutors can carry out their duties without fear for their lives.”

Kubayi said the NPA had security measures in place for prosecutors, but said these measures should urgently be reviewed and strengthened, particularly in the EC.

Bringing shooters from EC

Criminologist John Alexander said the suspected hit murders of state officials were endemic to the EC, where hitmen are steadily becoming a well-known export.

“The gun-for-hire trade is becoming highly specialised in the Eastern Cape. More and more reports are circulating that gangs from the Western Cape and other provinces are bringing shooters from the Eastern Cape to do their dirty work.”

With reference to the murders of public prosecutors, Alexander said there was no quick solution to the problem.

Due to the nature of their work, and courts being a public space where anyone can attend proceedings, Alexander said prosecutors have no chance of a normal life.

“Often they do not get to choose the cases they are assigned, and when you deal with dangerous criminals, you open yourself up to risk. Prosecutors either make use of security guards, or they accept the risks that come from not being protected.”

He believes the increase in violence against court officials also increases the chances of corruption or extortion.

“The unfortunate truth is that officials might become more susceptible to taking bribes if it means saving their lives and protecting their loved ones. A little envelope to make a case go away might just be the thing to keep the hitmen off your tail,” Alexander said. DM