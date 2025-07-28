Timeline of commission of inquiry into Mkhwanazi’s allegations is ‘quite tight’, says Justice Madlanga

Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga says that the timeline for the commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is “quite tight”.

“Regarding the timeline, we will conduct our work with the timeline in mind. Should the need arise for an extension, that is something we will address at the right time,” Madlanga told reporters at a press conference in Sandton on Monday, 28 July.

“And I underline here: should the need arise.”

He added: “Just looking at the allegations that were made on the 6th of July, they seem to cover quite a wide spectrum and, in consultations and investigations, are likely to yield a lot more than what was referred to in the allegations of the 6th of July. So the timelines, I must say, do appear to be quite tight.”

Earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that a judicial commission of inquiry would probe the allegations that KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made at a press conference on 6 July.

Mkhwanazi claimed that a drug cartel in Gauteng was controlling a high-level criminal syndicate that extended into the South African Police Service, the Police Ministry, Parliament, official prison structures, the judiciary and other law-enforcing authorities.

He also alleged that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, along with several other figures, had undermined investigations into political killings and organised crime.

Mchunu has been placed on special leave until the commission makes its findings. He has denied the accusations.

Ramaphosa appointed Professor Firoz Cachalia, the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council’s chairperson and a former Gauteng community safety MEC, as acting police minister from 1 August.

The commission is expected to submit an interim report within three months and a final report within six months of its formation.

First consultation

On Monday, Madlanga told reporters the commission has commenced its work “in earnest”.

“To be specific, our first consultation with a witness is imminent. That consultation will help inform what further information the commission must follow up on.

“We are mindful of the fact that South Africa is eager to see the first witness in the witness stand. We, too, are keen to see that happen,” he said.

“That said, the fact that Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi made the allegations does not make us ready to start hearing evidence immediately.”

Madlanga revealed that the witness with whom an “imminent consultation” was scheduled was Mkhwanazi himself.

He said that after consultations and assessment of the information gathered, the commission may need to follow up and buttress the information.

The hearings, according to Madlanga, will commence as soon as these “initial steps” have been achieved. “We anticipate that that will be during August 2025,” he said.

Madlanga’s team

Madlanga announced a team of 12 to be led by him as chairperson of the commission. They had each been chosen “based on their experience”, said Madlanga.

“We believe that this team is up to the task and will deliver on the mandate,” he added.

The 63-year-old Constitutional Court justice — who will retire from the Bench at the end of July — will be assisted by advocate Sesi Baloyi SC and advocate Sandile Khumalo SC as co-commissioners.

Advocate Terry Motau SC will be the commission’s chief evidence leader. Other evidence leaders include advocates Adila Hassim, Matthew Chaskalson, Mahlape Sello SC, Lee Segeels-Ncube, Ofentse Motlhasedi and Thabang Pooe.

The commission’s chief investigator is Dr Peter Goss, Dr Nolitha Vukuza is the commission secretary, and its head of communications is Jeremy Michaels.

The hearings

While the commission’s terms of reference were published last week, Madlanga said the rules of the commission would be published in due course.

“As a general rule, the public will have access to the commission hearings, which will also be livestreamed. The default rule is that the media and public will be able to attend all hearings of the commission, save as directed otherwise by the chairperson,” he said.

However, Madlanga said there was a provision in the commission’s rules — which are still being drafted — that a witness can apply to the chairperson for the hearing not to be made public. This provision, said Madlanga, takes into account the safety of witnesses.

Such a request, he said, will not be “something I will grant readily”.

“I will look very closely at each and every application, bearing in mind the need for transparency,” said Madlanga.

At the press conference, reporters questioned the budget allocated to the commission. News24 reported on Monday that South Africa had spent more than R1.5-billion on major commissions of inquiry since 1996.

Madlanga referred queries about the commission’s cost to the Department of Justice. Daily Maverick sent questions to the department, but a response had not been received by the time of publication.

Madlanga confirmed that the hearings will take place in Gauteng.

“The procurement process to secure a building in Gauteng is under way,” he said. “That process is also under way with regards to our other infrastructure requirements. The public will be advised of the premises and online facilities where they can lodge information as soon as this question of procurement has been finalised.”

He added that the current lack of infrastructure “does not affect progress on the work of the commission”.

“From the commission’s side, we are doing our utmost best to ensure that the procurement issue is resolved with expedition… We are proceeding with the commission’s preparatory work, full steam ahead,” he said. DM