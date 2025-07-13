Daily Maverick
POLICING IN CRISIS

Ramaphosa’s cop ‘corruption’ response — Mchunu on leave and judicial inquiry into spies and law enforcers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that a judicial commission of inquiry will probe the allegations that KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.
CR family meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa during his address to the nation on 13 July. (Photo: GCIS)
By Caryn Dolley
13 Jul 2025
Spies, prosecutors, magistrates and police officers.

These are among the figures a judicial commission of inquiry will focus on following an unprecedented policing scandal that has exposed rival factions in South Africa’s law enforcement arena.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the creation of the commission of inquiry during an address to the nation on Sunday.

His speech came a week after KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made a series of astounding accusations about fellow police officers and other state officials.

Mkhwanazi’s allegations included that:

  • A high-level criminal syndicate is operating in South Africa, and it extends into the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Police Ministry, Parliament, official prison structures, the judiciary and other law-enforcing authorities.
  • A drug cartel headquartered in Gauteng controls that syndicate.
  • At the end of last year, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu issued a directive to disband the Political Killings Task Team to shield politically connected members of a criminal syndicate from prosecution.
  • Mchunu was in cahoots with individuals including organised crime accused Vusi “Cat” Matlala.

Mchunu denied the accusations.

Ramaphosa had not been able to deal with the matter sooner because he was in Brazil attending a BRICS summit.

In his address on Sunday, Ramaphosa said: “The allegations made … raise serious concerns around the Constitution, the rule of law and national security.”

‘Infiltration of law enforcement’ 

He announced the creation of a judicial commission of inquiry into Mkhwanazi’s allegations.

“The commission will investigate allegations relating to the infiltration of law enforcement, intelligence and associated institutions within the criminal justice system by criminal syndicates,” said Ramaphosa.

“Among the allegations that the commission may investigate are the facilitation of organised crime; suppression or manipulation of investigations; inducement into criminal actions by law enforcement leadership; commission of any other criminal offences and intimidation, victimisation or targeted removal of whistleblowers or officials resisting criminal influence.”

It would look into whether any members of the national executive overseeing the criminal justice system were complicit in criminal activity, as alleged by Mkhwanazi.

“The commission will be asked to report on the effectiveness or failure of oversight mechanisms, and the adequacy of current legislation, policies and institutional arrangements in preventing such infiltration,” said Ramaphosa.

“It will make findings and recommendations for criminal prosecutions, disciplinary actions and institutional reform.”

Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga will chair the commission, assisted by advocates Sesi Baloyi SC and Sandile Khumalo SC.

An interim report is expected in three months, and another in six months.

Cachalia ‘replaces’ Mchunu 

Ramaphosa also announced on Sunday that Mchunu, appointed as police minister a year ago, had been placed on leave with immediate effect.

Mchunu issued a statement late on Sunday, saying: “I welcome and respect the President’s decision and pledge my commitment to the process.

“Honour and integrity are the virtues I personally subscribe to and which we all need to make efforts to uphold. I stand ready to respond to the accusations against me and account to the citizens of the Republic, fully and honestly so.”

A Cabinet minister will fill Mchunu’s position until August, when Firoz Cachalia, the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council’s chairperson and a former Gauteng community safety MEC, will take over.

Cachalia will become acting police minister only in August because he is a professor of law at the University of the Witwatersrand, a position from which he is retiring at the end of this month.

Spies, prosecutors, magistrates, cops 

Mkhwanazi’s accusations, meanwhile, painted South Africa’s criminal justice system as infested with corrupt officials.

And Ramaphosa on Sunday, when outlining what exactly the judicial commission of inquiry would look into, referenced past and present state officials, ranging from spooks to prosecutors.

“The commission will investigate the role of current or former senior officials in certain institutions who may have aided or abetted the alleged criminal activity; failed to act on credible intelligence or internal warnings; or benefited financially or politically from a syndicate’s operations,” he said.

“These institutions are the South African Police Service, National Prosecuting Authority, State Security Agency, the judiciary and magistracy, and the metropolitan police departments of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.”

This suggests that even state agents who operate mostly in secret could be investigated.

As for members of metro police departments being focused on, this may directly link to what Mkhwanazi has alleged about a drug cartel headquartered in Gauteng.

He said the cartel was importing drugs from South America and that these consignments often entered South Africa through the Port of Durban.

In 2022, when responding to Daily Maverick inquiries about that trafficking route, the Hawks said: “Police officers have previously been arrested in cocaine interceptions, particularly related to Durban.

“[A] special task team has been assigned to conduct investigations which are ongoing and still sensitive.”

The Hawks also said that officers from Johannesburg’s Metropolitan Police Department and the SAPS had been identified in a major drug confiscation in that city and were under investigation.

‘Cowardly’ and ‘slow’ 

On Sunday evening, politicians and political parties reacted to Ramaphosa’s announcements.

The EFF was “appalled” that Mchunu had merely been placed on leave, saying this was a “cowardly deflection, designed to shield” Mchunu.

The Good party said that while the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry was well-intentioned, the process was “too slow, too cumbersome, too costly”.

Parliament’s police committee chairperson, Ian Cameron, said: “Police capture is real. Parliament and SAPS leadership cannot wait for yet another long, expensive process while trust in policing collapses further.

“A commission is only as good as the will to act on its findings, and so far that track record is poor — maybe this can somehow be better?”

He said the appointment of Cachalia as acting police minister was “commendable.”

ActionSA’s Dereleen James said the party saw “no logic in yet another commission of inquiry carrying out work that law enforcement and agencies like [the Independent Police Investigative Directorate] should be doing.” DM

Lawrence Sisitka Jul 14, 2025, 06:21 AM

Well yes, what could we really expect? He s actually been gently lying to us, in his warm avuncular fashion, from the very beginning of his tenure. There never was any real intention to upset the ANC applecart and tip out all the rotten fruit. And another endless, meaningless, and ultimately fruitless (sorry :)) inquiry. The only good outcome is bringing in someone from the private sector/academia to do the job, we need to replace them all with top professionals.

Jul 14, 2025, 06:42 AM

Standard procedure - show false horror, accept denials with paid leave, set up expensive inquiry, kick the findings into the rough, take no action and redeploy. We’ve heard it all so many times you could write the script. It is, and will continue, to get worse because the rot is so deep that it’s not even treatable. Most people have lost faith and hope of justice from a government style which just thrives on capture and corruption. So they just join in. State crumbles.

Johan Herholdt Jul 14, 2025, 07:09 AM

So, they have another 6 months to interfere with and threaten witnesses, destroy evidence and obfuscate the truth just to enable the ANC to get off scott free? While us taxpayers pay for wasteful and fruitless expenditure.

Hilary Morris Jul 14, 2025, 07:28 AM

Yawn.....

Geoffrey Krige Jul 14, 2025, 07:34 AM

The ANC’s Stalingrad tactics in play once again. Hopefully the next municipal elections will show that the electorate is slowly, very slowly, starting to wake up.

Paul T Jul 14, 2025, 07:58 AM

How about reconstituting the task team and handing back the dockets?

Richard Bryant Jul 14, 2025, 08:12 AM

There is a small chance here for the commission to recommend the installation of a Chapter 9 anti corruption body. Legislation for this is already in Parliament but it will take political will to get it through. If Ramaphosa does anything to kill corruption and be remembered by, it will be to get this legislation through. We can only hope…

D'Esprit Dan Jul 14, 2025, 08:26 AM

Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah - that's all I hear whenever the couch stuffer talks these days. Just another spineless abdication of his office, with just another commission of inquiry that will cost a fortune and produce nothing. And what of Nobuhle Nkabane and her flagrant lies to Parliament? Not a word from the most cowardly president South Africa has ever had. Roll on elections!

Rod MacLeod Jul 14, 2025, 09:35 AM

Where citizens remain loyal to a particular political party even when it violates key societal norms, political polarisation poses a real threat to the functioning of democracy. Our politics are frozen in political polarisation. This is because our politicians regard each other as mortal enemies, which gives those in power justifiable abuse of democratic norms to muzzle any opposition. Democratic decay is and will be the end game, elections for the sheeple notwithstanding.

D'Esprit Dan Jul 14, 2025, 11:53 AM

I'm not 100% in agreement: every political party in every country has a 'base' to use the US term. In the UK, both Labour and Tories have their base who will never vote for the other or any other party that pops up. Ditto Dems and Reps in the USA. However, over time, you hope that enough of the rest of society is able to move on from blind loyalty to rid the country of a deeply corrupt, deeply uncaring ANC - and put something decent in its place!

Lawrence Sisitka Jul 14, 2025, 01:57 PM

But the bigger issue is that very idea of political parties is itself inimical to any notion of real democracy. They have always been and will continue to be subverted by powerful vested interests, whether through lobbying, election funding, or simply collusion with criminal elements. There is nothing new here and while we continue to fantasize that political parties have anything to do with democracy, we have no hope.

D'Esprit Dan Jul 14, 2025, 02:55 PM

I'd love to understand how you'd have a democratic system that doesn't have parties? If you have one party, it's not a democracy (certainly not one that is human rights centred) as is all too obvious around the world.

megapode Jul 14, 2025, 03:55 PM

If we have no parties, how do you form a stable government? Get representatives to take a stand on certain key principles which they feel are non-negotiable? Well done. You're on the slippery slope to having parties. There is a problem, of course, which Dan hints at. Some party members will not see beyond party affiliation. But still, there would have to be some sort of unqualified consensus, otherwise it's government by whim. Wash. Rinse. Repeat.

Jill Davies Jul 14, 2025, 10:59 AM

Yes, what can one expect from a 'Couch Stuffer' president. Not sure about the elections you are wanting to 'roll on' - it will be the 'usual lot' mindlessly supporting the ANC. All the readers' comments are most pertinent.

D'Esprit Dan Jul 14, 2025, 11:59 AM

And yet, right across the world, including in African countries that have had free elections (there are plenty), you DO get changes of governing parties at some point. In Africa, much of it has to with growing urbanisation and globalisation. Zimbabwe's a great case in point: Zanu-PF can't buy a major city, but continues to rule rural areas with an iron fist, only staying in power by rigging the results. The ANC, to its credit, has shown no signs of rigging and brutality like that. So far.

Rod MacLeod Jul 14, 2025, 09:21 AM

Justice Madlanga “no reason whatsoever for the imposition of the western conception of the notions of judicial impartiality and independence in the African customary law setting” is the head of this CoE, a Jacob Zuma appointee to the ConCourt no less. No rubber stamper, this chap - expect Madlanga to be absolutely ruthless in his search for the best way to save the ANC from public disgrace.

Hidden Name Jul 14, 2025, 09:26 AM

So, first question: why no comment from the DA? I assume DM simply didnt ask them - that's pretty poor, guys. Second: there is clear evidence of criminal behaviour which a judicial commission has (as I understand it) no power to initiate prosecutions from. So this is a space filling, time wasting dodge to avoid real accountability. I am thoroughly sick of these slimy politicians dodging their just deserts.

D'Esprit Dan Jul 14, 2025, 12:01 PM

Ian Cameron is quoted in the article - although not credited as being DA. The rest of your post is spot on!

Hidden Name Jul 14, 2025, 01:10 PM

Yeah - pretty sure the DA would have a position on this. The fact that they got commentary from EFF, AuctionSA and Good, but not a peep from the second largest party in parliament is seriously suspect. Cameron was not, I think speaking on behalf of the DA....

Dennis de Necker Jul 14, 2025, 09:49 AM

Another 2-year hiatus with the focus now off Ramaphosa...... Clever guy. Instead of answering questions and dealing decisively with the collapse of SA, he will now just keep advising that we need to be patient and allow those appointed to complete their urgent and important task ahead........ He should have stayed in Brazil and continued enjoying the 'lazy life' (and our money?).

Peter Dexter Jul 14, 2025, 10:09 AM

Quite a lot of the SSA / PAN information was disclosed in the Zondo Commission, but nothing was done about it. Clearly the disease has metastasised since then, and will continue doing so until the patient dies, or radical treatment is applied. A diagnostic commission without treatment is pointless.

Mark Schaufelbuehl Jul 14, 2025, 01:51 PM

well put... and very worrying!

lancevanwyk1 Jul 14, 2025, 10:24 AM

With no disrespect meant to any and all parties including our President, given the number of news articles and comments from senior politian's and leaders, why is it that we are unable to hold our president to account for the actions he has taken or not taken. Perhaps there should be an article written to advise the citizens of South Africa on the role we should be playing to address what appears to be a neglect of duty. At what point do we stop listening and call for non violent action?

kanu sukha Jul 14, 2025, 11:34 AM

How is this any different from what is going on in those 'advanced' democracies called the 'west' with the US leading the pack.. where a convicted felon (more than once nogal!) is running the Apprentice show ? And his 'little' (very!) Rubio has the audacity to 'ban/sanction' the UN rapporteur Albanese ! Even going so far as to place restrictions on the head of the UN (an invention of 'western outrage' at he end of the WWs) Guterres. Close behind is servile "human rights" (sic) head of UK Starmer, who does not know what genocide is ! We live in interesting times .. they say.

D'Esprit Dan Jul 14, 2025, 03:00 PM

Why do we always have to justify our inadequacies by scraping the barrel looking for countries with a worse track record on issues? It happens all the time - Mexico has a higher murder rate than us! The Republic of Spitoonville has a worse GBV rate than us! Why not look at examples - western, African, eastern or wherever - of excellence, and hold ourselves to those standards?

Hulme Scholes Jul 14, 2025, 11:36 AM

How much longer must the citizens of South Africa suffer the insatiable greed, corruption and repulsive disregard for all of us by the African National Cancer? Just when you think it doesn’t get worse, it does.

Jennifer Hughes Jul 14, 2025, 02:02 PM

Oh, good, another enquiry. Excellent. Super helpful.

Earl Grey Jul 14, 2025, 03:04 PM

Not holding our breaths for the outcome of the commission of enquiry - but in the meantime, prof Cachalia as acting head could do some immediate good.

albertg.glass Jul 16, 2025, 12:47 PM

Are you , Mr President going to show back bone NOW ??? The pussy-footing around these (alleged) criminals is enough. Our country is crying..as Alan Paton states in that oft quoted publication. We demand .... decisiveness...and backbone and speed in resolving this mess plus all the others on your plate.... Remember Gupta and Co and the whole bunch who raped this country dry. Wake Up !!!