Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and the shape of things to come

While the immediate focus is likely to be on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to the crisis in our policing cluster, the events of the past week might mark the start of a new era in our security services. As the ANC continues to weaken, there is now a greater risk that they become hopelessly politicised and riven with factions. In a worst-case scenario, they could even start to fall outside democratic control.
Security-Politics-Dangers-grootes Illustrative Image: Houses of Parliament, Cape Town. (Photo: Daily Maverick) | National Intervention Unit members at a parade. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)
By Stephen Grootes
13 Jul 2025
There is no doubt about the seriousness of the disputes within the SAPS. This is perhaps the first time since 1994 that a President has decided to address the nation on issues relating to security, and disputes within that cluster.

Perhaps the only incident which comes close to this is Ramaphosa’s address to the nation during the violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July 2021.

While the dynamics that have led to this recent set of claims by KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi are important, it is also important to remember how deep the roots of the politicisation of our police service are.

Arguably, they go back to the decision by then President Thabo Mbeki to appoint Jackie Selebi as National Police Commissioner.

Political boundaries

It was not just that he was found to be corrupt, but that he also played what now appears to be a political role. His decisions to shut down specialised units were not rational at the time, and have never been properly explained.

It is also well known that our police and security services played a factional role in the ANC.

Aubrey Matshiqi has explained how, in 2007, he met members of the State Security Agency and advised them to remain neutral in the ANC’s Polokwane national conference.

As he records, they failed to do so.

By October that year, the Constitutional Court had to rule in a case brought by then SSA head Billy Masethla, after Mbeki fired him over his apparent support for Zuma. 

The consequences of that ruling are still with us today. It was the first case in which judges said someone fired from a government position must be paid until the end of their term.

Much has already been said, many times, about how former president Jacob Zuma used the security services. Richard Mdluli, his pick for police Crime Intelligence head, clearly played a political role in Zuma’s service.

Oscar van Heerden has written about an SSA room at the ANC’s 2017 Nasrec conference. He says that when Ramaphosa became aware of it, he went to the room during one of his morning walks, burst open the door and asked those inside what it was for.

ANC, security services hopelessly intertwined

All of this shows how hopelessly intertwined the police and security services have become with the ANC.

This also suggests that this dispute, between different people in the police and a politician, could be further proof of both the divisions in the party, and its weakness.

There can be many elements in what places boundaries around the behaviour of people in leadership positions in the SAPS and the SANDF.

But two related points must be the political authority and the legitimacy of those voted into office. 

In other words, even if a police minister does not have the legal authority to order a police commissioner to take certain actions, a minister who is seen to have political authority and political power might find the commissioner follows their suggestion.

Also, if the president is seen to have legitimacy while SAPS leaders do not, it might follow that they would always follow his or her lead.

If there is a leader without legitimacy, it would be easier to disobey them.

It would also follow that if, in a society where so many call for tough action against criminals, or illegal immigrants or any other group, those who lead the security services could believe they have more legitimacy than democratically elected leaders.

Political authority and legitimacy

Especially if, as in the case of Mkhwanazi, they are seen by the public to be successful. This may explain his strange social media campaign.

This might increase the potential for police and military leaders to pursue their own agendas. 

It seems unlikely that someone like Mkhwanazi might have held a public press conference to attack the police minister of a president as powerful as Zuma or Mbeki were at the height of the ANC’s power.

Unfortunately, it is likely that our politicians will begin to have less and less political authority and legitimacy. This will make it harder for them to exercise authority, whether moral, political or legal, on those who run different units or parts of the military and the police. 

There is much to be afraid of here.

Matshiqi warned on

style="font-weight: 400;">Newzroom Afrika on Friday that a situation could even develop where a particular figure can behave in the way J Edgar Hoover did in the US from the 1940s.

While head of the FBI, he kept files and conducted campaigns against many people in public life. No one felt they could act against him – even presidents did not take him on directly.

Over time, Hoover came to amass huge power.

This was largely because he could use state resources to spy on people, to conduct phone taps and generally monitor people he was suspicious of.

KZN dynamics

Matshiqi is entirely correct; it is easy to imagine such a figure emerging here.

So fraught could our politics, and our coalitions become, that such a person might even accumulate secret political power.

It is no accident that this latest set of claims involves dynamics in KZN. While the individuals and their characters and decisions are important, there may be other factors at play.

The politics of KZN may point to the future of our national politics.

It is a province that has been governed by the IFP, the ANC, and now a coalition of the IFP, the ANC and the DA. Meanwhile, it has another major political actor in the uMkhonto WeSizwe party. 

Voters there have changed their minds more often than in other parts of the country, partly because it has had a greater number of bigger parties and partly because it has a bigger set of issues (to oversimplify: in most places political contests have been between the ANC and the DA, in KZN it’s always been the IFP, the ANC and the DA).

As the rest of the country also now has more parties to choose from, so is it likely that more police and military leaders support different groups, or different factions in different parties.

This underscores one of the risks of having no central point of political authority.

Of course, there are other possible outcomes.

Many parties in government may work together to properly depoliticise the security services. That people who are not aligned to any one group or party are appointed, and then continue to conduct themselves in that way.

It is also possible that the character of those in these positions forces them to create new conventions that separate their roles from politics. Over time, those coming up through the ranks would adopt this into the culture of these organisations.

Unfortunately, for the moment, this appears unlikely. DM

Comments

Maria Janse van Rensburg Jul 14, 2025, 07:10 AM

Everyone should assist the President with getting the gangs, with only their self interest at heart, exposed and charged. Brave career officials take risks to themselves and their families. Many people know who are involved but choose to share in the spoils or are not brave enough to reveal their names and the roles they play. It's not only up to the President to fix this problem. As the saying goes: If you stand for nothing you will fall for everything. Choose your side and speak up.

Mark Hammick Jul 14, 2025, 07:48 AM

"Ramaphosa’s address to the nation during the violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July 2021"; that's it, an address to the nation, a stalled trial for the ten or so politically connected initiators, too few prosecutions of the vandals. Talk, talk, talk - absolutely no meaningful action. The man is a wind bag.

The Proven Jul 14, 2025, 08:22 AM

During the Jacob Zuma inspired violence, the Taxi industry was the true force that calmed the waters. I do think (un)civil society has enough roleplayers to prevent a catastrophic outcome.

gfogell Jul 14, 2025, 09:16 AM

It's one thing to identify the bad apples in the barrel, but another thing to effectively remove them. The dockets must be complete with irrefutable evidence, not go missing, and be prosecuted by competent counsel with a politically neutral judge. And the President must grow a spine - suspend or remove those in government accused of the crimes until cleared of them, regardless of pressure from other high-ranking party members.

Jul 14, 2025, 09:35 AM

"There is much to be afraid of here". Very true Stephen Grootes. Ramaphosa's lack of moral courage and his subservience to certain ministers in his cabinet is now coming to haunt him. There is only one way SA can get back on an even keel and that is to have a DA led government, even if it is in coalition with other parties. The DA has a reputation for high levels of integrity as we have seen since they took the Western Cape away from the ANC 16 years ago. Getting the ANC out is imperative.

Peter Dexter Jul 14, 2025, 09:39 AM

Is this not a case of cadre deployment biting back? The ANC has focused on party first assuming all would remain loyal to the ANC but we observed it split into factions then separate parties. This is the reason all civil servants, including security services, should be apolitical.

Adrian Galley Jul 14, 2025, 11:11 AM

Great piece, Stephen. However, I’m a little unclear: Is Mkhwanazi behind the “manufactured praise” for Mchunu? You write, “Especially if, as in the case of Mkhwanazi, they are seen by the public to be successful. This may explain his strange social media campaign.” According to Rebecca Davis, Mchunu seems genuinely unaware of the bot army singing his praises. So, Mkhwanazi is deliberately inflating Mchunu’s reputation so he can appear to be challenging a powerful figure?

Rod MacLeod Jul 14, 2025, 01:41 PM

You postulate that a J Edgar Hoover like effect is possible here? Allow me a moment to chuckle into my sleeve. Mo and Chippy Shaik have been active in that role since even before 1994.

Michele Rivarola Jul 14, 2025, 02:43 PM

Mchunu did a great job at DWAS unlike his successor, he cleaned up the department and worked a long term plan and strategy on how to keep water flowing and effluent treated. This did not go down well with many including some of his senior colleagues and predecessors who were quite happy to sell us off. Is this another case of the majority party sidelining or jettisoning a pragmatist? They have done it many times before however this time around one wonders who is really behind it.