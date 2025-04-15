‘Cwecwe’ rape case — ‘complex’ investigation could have been elevated to senior cops sooner, says Mchunu

About six months ago, a medical doctor examined a seven-year-old girl, who has become publicly known as “Cwecwe”, in the Eastern Cape and a rape complaint was subsequently lodged with the police.

That investigation is ongoing amid extreme public scrutiny – and controversy.

On Tuesday, 15 April 2025, police bosses were grilled in Parliament about the calibre of the investigation and the way it has been handled.

Policing and public scrutiny

Several MPs insisted that pressure from the public, some emanating via social media, resulted in the police being forced to take a greater interest in the case.

They also reiterated that it was one of countless across the country, signifying a much broader problem.

For example, the National Coloured Congress’s Fadiel Adams said he was recently called to Saldanha in the Western Cape where a girl had been assaulted.

Police officers allegedly advised that she should not be washed “down there” that evening and instead be taken to hospital the next day.

Read more: AfriForum’s Advocate Gerrie Nel says child likely raped at a party, not at Matatiele school

As for the seven-year-old girl in the Eastern Cape, there were some earlier suggestions that the rape allegedly occurred in a classroom at Bergview College, an independent school in Matatiele, in October 2024.

That was later brought into question.

Daily Maverick previously reported that AfriForum’s advocate Gerrie Nel, representing the principal of Bergview College, Jaco Pieterse, believed the child was raped at a party, not at the school.

Pieterse was not a person of interest in the case.

‘It is complex’

On Tuesday, the South African Police Service (SAPS) provided a presentation on the case to Parliament during an exceptionally heated meeting, which at times featured MPs talking over each other and speaking harshly about policing.

The meeting also became racially charged at some points.

So far, police say no foreign DNA was found on the girl or her clothes and no suspect has been identified.

Parliament also heard that the girl has recently been sick, so a forensic social worker did not have access to her.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu at a conference at Kopano Nokeng in Bloemfontein on 20 March 2025. (Photo: Gallo Images / Volksblad / Mlungisi Louw)

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu used Tuesday’s meeting to clear up any notion that the investigation had started only after public pressure mounted.

“The investigation was started soon after it was reported,” he said.

“It’s a fact it was not started after the activism of the public.”

Mchunu added: “We could have maybe taken the decision to escalate it earlier if we realised the complexity of the case earlier.

“It only became evident later [that] it is indeed complex.”

He said complexities included that the child was not talking.

Earlier Mchunu said: “As it became clearer and clearer that it was a complex matter, I would say that we could’ve, if we realised earlier… raised or elevated the investigation much earlier than we did, to senior police.”

That could have created stability “and better explanations to the public”.

During Tuesday’s meeting, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said areas had been identified where people – police officers – would have to explain themselves.

He said there would be accountability for “where we identified gaps”.

‘She noticed abnormalities’

The SAPS presentation detailed how the case had developed.

It said the girl’s mother noticed her pants were not fitted properly around her waist when she arrived home from school on 15 October 2024.

When she asked her daughter about this, the girl simply walked to her room.

“Later that evening, the mother noticed that the victim was frequenting the bathroom,” the presentation said.

“When questioned, the victim informed her mother that she has a stomach problem and the mother gave her medication.”

The next morning the girl’s father noticed she was walking strangely so her mother assessed her.

“She noticed the abnormalities which resulted in them deciding to further seek medical advice,” the presentation said.

A doctor examined her and completed a sexual assault evidence collection kit, while DNA swabs were taken as well.

“The case of rape was subsequently opened at Matatiele Police Station as per police protocols.

“This was because of an inconclusive report and for further investigation.”

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola meets ActionSA members during a #Justice4Precious protest outside Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on 10 April 2025. A family from Cosmo City had alleged that their 12-year-old disabled daughter had been repeatedly gang-raped. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)

Intervention

The following day, 17 October 2024, the girl was complaining of discomfort and was admitted to hospital until 24 October. (The police were waiting for this medical report.)

“On 31 March 2025, the National Commissioner appointed the National Intervention team led by the National Head of FCS [Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences],” the police presentation said.

That was nearly five months after the case was opened.

So far, about 30 statements had been taken from individuals including staff at the school and medical personnel who examined the girl.

Samples for forensic analysis were taken from all persons of interest.

Read more: SAPS appoints top cop to Matatiele child rape investigation as justice campaign gains momentum

During Tuesday’s meeting, Masemola clarified that the principal, Pieterse, was not at the premises during the week concerned and was not a person of interest in the matter.

The presentation added: “Arrangements were made with the Department of Health for both the victim and the mother to be evaluated and be assisted with psychosocial intervention on the 7th of April 2025.

“However, the mother refused, which further delays the finalisation of the case.”

Students and civic groups march to the Gqeberha High Court to demand justice for ‘Cwecwe’ on 3 April 2025. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Lulama Zenzile)

Sick and no suspect identified

Another appointment was made for a Forensic Social Worker to see the girl last week, on 9 April.

“The Forensic Social Worker could not get access to the victim, as the mother indicated that the victim was sick, and that she would inform the Forensic Social Worker when the victim is well,” the presentation said.

“The Forensic Social Worker is awaiting the mother’s feedback on the condition of the victim, for further engagement with the victim.

“All measures have been explored to establish the facts, therefore no suspect has been identified and the matter is still under investigation.”

Read more: Capetonians march for safety in schools after Matatiele rape of girl (7)

DNA swabs from the girl, as well as the clothes she had been wearing, had been taken for processing.

“The results of submitted exhibit (sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit) indicated that there was no foreign DNA found on the victim,” the SAPS presentation said.

“Similarly, the results also showed that there are no foreign DNA found on the clothes of the victim that were submitted.”

Heated meeting

During Tuesday’s meeting, several MPs spoke, and asked questions, about the case. Several were concerned about the time it was taking to unravel the case.

The DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach said the wellbeing of the girl was crucial to keep in mind, whether she had been raped or not.

Other MPs found this to be insensitive.

Mazwi Blose of the EFF said it was “nonsensical” to imply the girl may not have been raped.

Questions also arose about why no DNA from the girl’s friends had been picked up on her clothing. DM