SAPS appoints top cop to Matatiele child rape investigation as justice campaign gains momentum

On Tuesday afternoon, 1 April 2025, the police confirmed that SAPS Component Head: Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Investigations (FCS) Major-General Mmantsheke Lekhele was currently meeting with the investigating team to ensure that the investigation into the rape of a seven-year-old Matatiele girl was conducted properly.

This comes in the wake of several marches held across the country to demand justice for the child.

The investigation into the rape of the seven-year-old child who was allegedly attacked, drugged and violated in a classroom at the Bergview College in Matatiele has stalled since the day of the incident in October 2024.

In her efforts to obtain justice for her child, the mother has taken to social media to bring the state of the investigation to the attention of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Mchunu promised in a statement over the weekend that they would conduct a thorough investigation.

It is understood that a DNA sample of the suspect was obtained from the child’s body, and the police have been asking for buccal samples from people of interest to compare to this sample.

“A minor from Bergview College in the Eastern Cape was raped, with three individuals, including the school principal, identified as suspects. All outstanding statements have since been obtained by the investigating officer. DNA tests have also been conducted. The senior State prosecutor will be consulted in the course of the coming week, whereafter the family will be provided with feedback on the matter,” Mchunu said on Saturday.

The principal, Jaco Pieterse, is not a suspect though, according to the AfriForum Private Prosecution Unit that is currently representing him.

Barry Bateman, speaking on behalf of the unit, said yesterday that Pieterse had not provided a buccal sample because the police had not followed the procedure to make out a case that he should provide one.

“The ministry wishes to assure the public that law enforcement is actively investigating both matters. The investigations are being handled with the utmost seriousness and priority. The South African Police Service (SAPS) is working diligently to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible are held accountable.

“While the ministry acknowledges the public’s desire for swift action, it is essential to allow the investigation to follow due process in order to ensure fairness, thoroughness and justice,” Mchunu said.

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the police’s spokesperson, said Major-General Lekhele would meet with “persons of interest and key stakeholders”, such as the National Prosecuting Authority, to ensure justice and the finalisation of the matter.

Lekhele is a veteran child protection police officer and has 18 years’ experience in the field.

Mathe said Lekhele was tasked to make sure that “due diligence was conducted in this case and that the chain of evidence was properly preserved”.

“Bringing criminals to book and putting perpetrators of crime behind bars remains a key priority for the SAPS,” Mathe said. “The SAPS assures the nation that justice will prevail and those who are found to be guilty of any offence will be brought to book.” DM