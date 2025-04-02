Capetonians march for safety in schools after Matatiele rape of girl (7)

The march follows the rape of a 7-year-old girl, allegedly in a classroom at Bergview College, an independent school in Matatiele, last October. Since the incident, there has been an outcry from the community and activists, demanding justice for the young victim.

Three suspects, including the school principal, have been identified as people who were in close proximity to the girl on the day of the assault, intensifying the calls for accountability and justice.

Thousands of students marched to the Western Cape Education Department demanding justice after the rape of a 7-year-old pupil, allegedly on the premises of a Matatiele school. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

According to reports, the girl was asked to “sweep” a classroom while waiting for transport. There, she was drugged and sexually assaulted. When she woke up, she found her tracksuit pants covered in blood. The Thuthuzela Care Centre confirmed she had been raped.

Read more: School principal is not a suspect in rape of 7-year-old girl, says AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel

The large march in Cape Town began at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s shuttle point on Hanover Street and proceeded to the Department of Education in North Wharf Square. Participants marched, singing songs of comfort and expressions of anger, demanding justice for the young victim. Police officers were present throughout the march.

Daily Maverick spoke to activists and marchers. One, who wanted to remain anonymous and is originally from Matatiele, said this could have been her child and that she could not just stand by and do nothing.

“I have two children that are young, this could have happened to them. Matatiele is my home town… justice must be served and the principal, I heard, has agreed to the DNA test, so now justice should play its role,” said the marcher.

An elderly woman, who asked to be identified as Noxobe, said nothing had been done to help children who had been raped in the past. It now needed to stop.

“I am a grandmother and incidents of rape have been happening, so this case has not been going anywhere for almost five months. What made me come out is because the police have not been taking action, especially in the school,” said Noxobe.

Crowds gathered in Cape Town to march to the WCED offices over the rape of a 7-year-old pupil in the Eastern Cape. (Photo: Siyabonga Goni)

The marchers made their way to the WCED offices and demanded that MEC for Education David Maynier appear to be handed a memorandum. However, Maynier did not show up, leading to frustration. Deputy Director-General Alan Meyer accepted the memorandum on Maynier’s behalf.

Maynier later released a statement: “We are deeply disturbed by the incident that has been reported from the Eastern Cape. I accepted a memorandum on Tuesday afternoon and will refer it to the relevant national departments for action… We urge them (the police) to ensure that the perpetrator is found and faces the full might of the law. Our children must be able to learn in a safe environment when at school,” said Maynier.

Eastern Cape figures for teacher sexual assault

MEC for Education in the Eastern Cape Fundile Gade said: “In 2024, 22 educators in the Eastern Cape were suspended for serious misconduct involving learners. Five of those cases involved sexual assault, three involved raping a learner, and three involved inappropriate relationships with learners. One has been dismissed, the rest still in disciplinary hearings,” said Gade.

Late last week, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said three people were under investigation for the crime, including the school principal.

“All outstanding statements have since been obtained by the investigating officer. DNA tests have also been conducted. The senior state prosecutor will be consulted in the course of the coming week, whereafter the family will be provided with feedback on the matter,” said Mchunu.

Thousands of students marched to the Western Cape Education Department in Cape Town on 1 April 2025, demanding justice after the rape of a 7-year-old pupil on the premises of a Matatiele school. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

Daily Maverick has reported that AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit is representing the Matatiele school principal in his bid to open cases of defamation and against threats of violence.

Read more: School principal is not a suspect in rape of 7-year-old girl, says AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel

‘Schools should be places of safety’

Daily Maverick spoke to SECTION27’s Education Rights Programme head Zeenat Sujee, who said the matter was devastating. There needed to be urgent intervention and safety in schools.

“It is devastating what [the minor] and her parents have had to endure… Schools should be places of safety. Teachers and principals [are] in loco parentis (in the parents’ place),” said Sujee.

“The education authorities’ delay in acting is a denial of justice. In terms of the legal framework, the principal, SGB and educators should have acted immediately. The principal’s failure to act was compounded by a letter of expulsion.”

Responding to how the government could ensure safety in schools, Sujee said, “The Department of Basic Education and provincial education departments must ensure that all employees are vetted against the National Child Protection Register and the National Register of Sex Offenders. All employers at places that work with children must ensure that they vet all their employees,” said Sujee.

Read more: Sex offenders remain ‘shielded’ by SA privacy law after minister puts the brakes on national register

The South African Human Rights Commission said the prevalence of child abuse, neglect and exploitation in South Africa demanded not only strong condemnation but decisive and coordinated action.

“Cases such as the [minor’s] matter reveal glaring lacunas in timely intervention, lack of accountability and systemic inefficiencies which enable the ongoing violation of children’s rights,” read an SAHRC statement. DM