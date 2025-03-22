SA and Trump; the Afrikaner debate; and the science behind ice baths

The Weekend Wrap

How SA responds to Trump could come to define us as South Africans; the Afrikaner debate; and what does the science say about ice baths?

While the current dispute between South Africa and the Trump administration raises big questions about our foreign policy, we should not forget who we are as a nation. How our government responds to US President Donald Trump could come to define us as South Africans.Treason is the topic du jour. But what is treason and who has been found guilty of it in South Africa?

By Stephen Grootes

Many listening to the chilling testimony in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial will not be surprised at its portrait of grinding poverty, drug and alcohol abuse, and violence.

By Marianne Thamm

South Africa's contested 2025 Budget

A 0.5% VAT increase, a marginally improved growth forecast, a narrowing fiscal deficit, and greater infrastructure spending are among the major highlights of the 2025/2026 budget, which passed on its second attempt within a month.

Daily Maverick's Yeshiel Panchia explains what happened on 12 March 2025.

Reporting by: Business Maverick Yeshiel Panchia

A decontextualised video clip featuring Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commenting on the Expropriation Act is doing the rounds — but it is not what it seems.

By Rebecca Davis





Here are some of them.

By Max Du Preez

France adopted South Africa’s 7-1 strategy to win the Six Nations, but there’s evidence to suggest that the Springboks have already taken the Bomb Squad concept to the next level.

By Jon Cardinelli

Social media is increasingly cropping up in crime and policing issues — it was even referenced in Parliament recently when South Africa’s controversial crime intelligence arena was discussed. And while these online platforms can be used for good, the sinister sides are becoming more apparent.

By Caryn Dolley

A landmark settlement agreement has been reached in the African penguin litigation after intense negotiations between conservation NGOs and the commercial fishing industry. Concessions were made by both parties, resulting in the specific closure of six key breeding colonies to commercial fishing.Our pets definitely have an idea of what we are saying to them, but not in the way we think.

By Kristin Engel

On Friday March 21, South Africans celebrate Human Rights Day, six decades after the Sharpeville massacre on the same day in 1960 ensured that this date would forever be part of democratic South Africa's heritage.

By Felix Dlangamandla

Ice baths are an effective way to accelerate recovery after exercise. However, their general health benefits are less clear.

By Hunter Bennett and Ben Singh

Artist Kassie Naidoo unveiled her deeply personal work, These People Raised Me, at Reservoir Gallery, which explores through a collection of photographs, collages, notes, embroideries and sketches, her African roots and Indian ancestry.

By Daily Maverick Reporter







Play here.

The allure of a meal outdoors with friends to celebrate a special day or just to have a party — it’s a global impulse to enjoy the warmth of camaraderie. Sharing food isn’t just about nourishment; it’s about bonding, comparing culinary secrets, and celebrating the joy of being together. Because, in the end, no one should dine alone.

By J Brooks Spector

