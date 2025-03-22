SA and Trump; the Afrikaner debate; and the science behind ice baths

The Weekend Wrap
How SA responds to Trump could come to define us as South Africans; the Afrikaner debate; and what does the science say about ice baths?
South Africa and Trump — how we respond will come to define our country
While the current dispute between South Africa and the Trump administration raises big questions about our foreign policy, we should not forget who we are as a nation. How our government responds to US President Donald Trump could come to define us as South Africans.Treason is the topic du jour. But what is treason and who has been found guilty of it in South Africa?
By Stephen Grootes
Joshlin Smiths are everywhere, needing urgent intervention as adults fall apart
Many listening to the chilling testimony in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial will not be surprised at its portrait of grinding poverty, drug and alcohol abuse, and violence.
By Marianne Thamm
South Africa's contested 2025 Budget
A 0.5% VAT increase, a marginally improved growth forecast, a narrowing fiscal deficit, and greater infrastructure spending are among the major highlights of the 2025/2026 budget, which passed on its second attempt within a month.
Daily Maverick's Yeshiel Panchia explains what happened on 12 March 2025.
Reporting by: Business Maverick Yeshiel Panchia
Has Russia really turned on South Africa over the land issue?
A decontextualised video clip featuring Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commenting on the Expropriation Act is doing the rounds — but it is not what it seems.
By Rebecca Davis
Afrikaner debate: Various seemingly contradictory positions and factual statements can simultaneously be true and valid
Here are some of them.
By Max Du Preez
Why the ever-evolving Springbok bench still has the edge over ‘Le Bomb Squad’
France adopted South Africa’s 7-1 strategy to win the Six Nations, but there’s evidence to suggest that the Springboks have already taken the Bomb Squad concept to the next level.
By Jon Cardinelli
TikTok influencers, Instagram gangsters and fake news — how #socialmedia is affecting crime
Social media is increasingly cropping up in crime and policing issues — it was even referenced in Parliament recently when South Africa’s controversial crime intelligence arena was discussed. And while these online platforms can be used for good, the sinister sides are becoming more apparent.
By Caryn Dolley
Inside the African penguin litigation — how fishing industry, conservation groups found common ground
A landmark settlement agreement has been reached in the African penguin litigation after intense negotiations between conservation NGOs and the commercial fishing industry. Concessions were made by both parties, resulting in the specific closure of six key breeding colonies to commercial fishing.Our pets definitely have an idea of what we are saying to them, but not in the way we think.
By Kristin Engel
Celebrating Human Rights day at Constitution Hill
On Friday March 21, South Africans celebrate Human Rights Day, six decades after the Sharpeville massacre on the same day in 1960 ensured that this date would forever be part of democratic South Africa's heritage.
By Felix Dlangamandla
What does the science say about ice baths?
Ice baths are an effective way to accelerate recovery after exercise. However, their general health benefits are less clear.
By Hunter Bennett and Ben Singh
‘These People Raised Me’ — an artist weaves together the rich tapestry of her African roots and Indian ancestry
Artist Kassie Naidoo unveiled her deeply personal work, These People Raised Me, at Reservoir Gallery, which explores through a collection of photographs, collages, notes, embroideries and sketches, her African roots and Indian ancestry.
By Daily Maverick Reporter
Daily Mini Crossword Quickie
Feasting under the stars: How shared outdoor meals have bonded people throughout history
The allure of a meal outdoors with friends to celebrate a special day or just to have a party — it’s a global impulse to enjoy the warmth of camaraderie. Sharing food isn’t just about nourishment; it’s about bonding, comparing culinary secrets, and celebrating the joy of being together. Because, in the end, no one should dine alone.
By J Brooks Spector
