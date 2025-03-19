Daily Maverick
South Africa and Trump — how we respond will come to define our country

While the current dispute between South Africa and the Trump administration raises big questions about our foreign policy, we should not forget who we are as a nation. How our government responds to US President Donald Trump could come to define us as South Africans.
US-Fracas-Interests-Grootes President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Ziyaad Douglas / Gallo Images / Getty Images) | Union Buildings. (Photo: Flickr / GCIS) | Two boys with a Palestinian flag in the Gaza Strip. (Photo: Eyad Baba / AFP) | US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
By Stephen Grootes
19 Mar 2025
The decision by the US government to declare South Africa’s former ambassador Ebrahim Rasool persona non grata because of comments he made about that government has sparked a huge amount of public commentary about how our government should respond.

While much of this is valid, useful and constructive, two eternal foreign policy principles should not be forgotten.

The first is that we do not have permanent friends, only permanent interests. The second is that foreign policy begins at home.

This means that how South Africa responds will be determined by our domestic politics and not just the rational dictates of economics.

The last two weeks have seen changes in international relations that were unthinkable only a month ago.

It took just one shouting match in the Oval Office for the EU to develop amnesia over what was previously presumed to be South Africa’s support for Russia.

Suddenly President Cyril Ramaphosa was hosting the two most senior leaders of the EU. Their motive was clear: they needed to bolster support for multilateralism and to find someone who could personify that.

South Africa may soon be seen by many other nations as “anti-Trump”. As previously pointed out, South Africa stands for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Trump hates all of those. And thus he hates what South Africa is and what it is striving to become.

The US has proven that there are “no permanent friends” for South Africa. We can presume that we will soon no longer benefit from the Agoa trade agreement and that Trump may act against us in other ways.

It is only because of the economic power of the US that this matters. Trump, and those around him, have done virtually nothing to make the US the economic power that it is, but they still swan about as if they are the lords of creation.

That said, the government’s job now is to work towards South Africa’s permanent interest, which is to create a better economy and more sustainable incomes for more people.

We need to find other trading partners (while 6.6% of SA’s exports went to the US — SA’s second-biggest trading partner — in January, this was overshadowed by the 11.7% that went to China).

This is why last week’s SA-EU summit was so pivotal. It suggests that we are looking for other trading partners.

This will not be easy and SA will have to find trade levers that can be used against the US.

While Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has been castigated for his suggestion that Africa should perhaps ban the sale of its minerals to the US, his idea might look more attractive in the next few months.

SA’s limits

Then there is the “at home” that forms our foreign policy.

There are several principles which are non-negotiable for South Africa’s government and the majority of South Africans.

One of these is South Africa’s support of Palestine, engendered in part by the overlap between apartheid and Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

More countries, including in Europe, are joining our genocide case at the International Court of Justice simply because of the sheer horror of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Another non-negotiable principle is our belief in what Americans refer to as DEI — diversity, equity and inclusion. It is unlikely that there would be majority support in SA for the end of affirmative action.

The idea that everyone should be included is becoming hard-baked into our society — look at how often the line-ups of English-language broadcast media include people that reflect our major groups.

Of course, some things can change.

There is little evidence that many South Africans have a strong affinity for Russia. If it is presented that backing Ukraine means backing democracy, it would be relatively easy to change our public stance on this. (There is one party that supports both Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Trump. MK leaders routinely praise Putin, while the party released a statement welcoming the election of Trump).

Strength in diversity

That said, there are limits.

For example, several constructive voices have suggested that the government should appoint a person from a demographic that is acceptable to Trump to be our next ambassador to Washington.

In other words, a white man.

This leads to the suggestion that Tony Leon would be a suitable candidate. One can see why: he is a white man, he is Jewish, he is a former ambassador and he was Joel Pollak’s boss.

To Leon’s eternal credit, he can be trusted to stick to the government’s line. He can be very diplomatic, highly professional and incredibly disciplined. The government could trust him to do the job properly (if he chose to do it).

But — and it is a big “but”.

How is it that in 2025 we have to take into consideration the ethnic and racial identity of a possible candidate to be our ambassador to the US?

Just the fact this discussion exists is proof that Trump is winning. He is forcing us to do what he wants.

This is a sign of how difficult the next few years will be.

South Africa must stand up for the truth. While Rasool has been declared persona non grata for saying (correctly) that Trump is dog-whistling for white supremacy, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has done exactly what Trump has done.

As Joel Netshitenze pointed out, Rasool is being punished for calling them out.

It is worth reiterating: the only reason the issue is so consequential is because of the economic and military power of the US.

We need to remember something else: when different people from different groups work together they are greater than the sum of their parts. The US has been proof of this for many years.

What is starting as the forced removal of foreign nationals from the US will almost certainly turn inward, into a debate about who is “more American”.

This will be very destructive.

The best possible outcome for South Africa is to show that diversity is strength.

This is our permanent interest. It begins here. At home. DM

Comments

Mar 19, 2025, 11:09 PM

SG not sure which SA you refer to, the real one or your utopia. The ANC’s foreign policy (removing veils from eyes will reveal it’s not SA’s) entirely follows Lord Palmerston but it’s the ANC’s interests not the SA people. Why is Iran so popular with the ANC but Dan Marokane’s investment road show visits London and NY? Implying SA’s Chinese exports are an easy substitute for US ignores former are raw materials and latter manufactured goods. Which is better for our economy?

John Kannemeyer Mar 20, 2025, 08:31 AM

Agreed! Media is becoming blinded to the potential economic realities of goading the US.

Brian Schultz Mar 20, 2025, 08:38 AM

Agree entirely with ARR. This article, sadly, is a reflection of some, not all, ANC thinking and not of general SA opinion.

kanu sukha Mar 20, 2025, 03:15 PM

"general SA opinion" ? Speak for yourself and fellow travelers please.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 20, 2025, 12:55 PM

And bearing in mind that if China's exports to the US tank, so will their imports of SA raw materials - I just read a very good analysis of that from an Australian perspective and they export even more coal, iron ore and other commodities to China than we do. And it's pretty callous to talk about losing 'only' some exports to the US when we have a real unemployment rate north of 40%!

Martin Neethling Mar 20, 2025, 06:37 AM

How deeply ironic that Grootes asks why, in 2025, we have to take the ethnicity/race of the possible US Ambassador replacement into account - implying racism on the part of the US administration that would want a white person - yet in SA we do exactly the same thing, but in the other direction, and deem it fine. Grootes suggests here again that DEI is a SA non negotiable, the purpose of which justifies the elevation of race as a consideration. Perhaps the irony is lost on him.

Willem le Roux Mar 20, 2025, 09:32 AM

Also found it weird the Grootes feigns discomfort about having to consider race when suggesting Tony Leon as envoy. Under first apartheid, and now the ANC, this practice has been normalised in South Africa. For a recent example, recall the appointment of an inferior local black/African candidate as CEO of SAA.

Willem le Roux Mar 20, 2025, 09:36 AM

Grootes further contends that a majority of South Africans support DEI (although we use different euphemisms like transformation and empowerment). I doubt South Africans would be so supportive if they fully grasped the the cost of these policies in terms of their personal welfare and economic growth.

Karl Sittlinger Mar 20, 2025, 06:52 AM

Rasool is being punished for being a bad diplomat. Not all DEI initiatives are beneficial, there is evidence that it's one of the key reasons moderates voted for Trump. When it comes to thick headed foreign policy, we would do well to remember the ANC and Al Bashir. Dancing to others tune even tho it's the wrong thing to do is an ANC failing, the Dalai Lama saga prooves it. It's one thing not to cower to US demands, it's another to actively antagonize them.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 20, 2025, 01:01 PM

Spot on about antagonising the US! The power dynamics are so skewed against us, we're on a hiding to nothing, despite the rapproachement with the EU. Al Bashir, Gadaffi, Iran, China, Venezuela, Zimbabwe: all regimes that have actively murdered their own people and all regimes the ANC wholehearedly supports. We really are not on the right side of history anymore. Madiba Magic is long gone, and we're just another middling country of ever diminishing gravitas.

Keith Wilson Mar 20, 2025, 06:59 AM

Who said the majority of South Africans support Palestine? Does that include Hamas? What has happened in Gaza is horrific, no doubt. Maybe the Countries/States around Israel should stop trying to wipe them out every few years? Considering the history of the Jewish people, they will be prone to over-reaction when threatened with extinction (again).

Paul T Mar 20, 2025, 07:34 AM

I mostly agree, except for the white ambassador thing, which is pragmatic but morally unpalatable. Leadership is not about kowtowing to someone more powerful. It's about staying true to your principles without antagonizing the other side unnecessarily.

Peter Atkins Mar 20, 2025, 09:55 AM

Well said, Paul T and Stephen G!

D'Esprit Dan Mar 20, 2025, 01:08 PM

Agreed - except SA appears to: a) actively seek to antagonise the USA (our voting record at the UN is more anti-US than China, Russia or North Korea!) b) have contradictory 'principles' on the international stage, given our support for Iran, China, Russia, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, Gadaffi's Libya, Al Bashir's Sudan and a host of others who either butcher their own people or deny them basic rights - women (Saudi and others), LGBTQ (Uganda and others), minorities (Uighers in China) etc etc.

kanu sukha Mar 20, 2025, 03:38 PM

Did you forget just recently voted WITH Russia, China, N. Korea at the UN ? Oh .. yes ... I forget that is 'fake' news, like Trumps 'tan' .. only on the face and not the grubby white hands ! About "Saudi and others" .. why is Saudi Trump's favourite flavour currently ? I forget .. he is 'transactional' (whatver it means) ! Amongst your list of "butchered" people, the list does not include the Palestinians (genocide according to ICJ) ? I forget they are being butchered by Hamas ! Who drop bombs (with such 'precision' they don't kill women and children) - wonder where Hamas got those tanks, planes, jets and drones &amp; bombs ? LOL ..The mainstream media deserve all the credit for their complicity.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 21, 2025, 07:15 AM

So now you justify South Africa's support of dictators based on Trump's incoherent and immoral actions? Botton line is that our foreign policy has no moral high ground no matter how much ANC apologists cling to that notion: we are completely out of our depth in today's world clinging to a leaky liferaft from a long sunk cold war ship.

Jeff Robinson Mar 20, 2025, 07:43 AM

Spot on Stephen!

kanu sukha Mar 20, 2025, 03:53 PM

You and I, may have underestimated the number of 'insiders' (let alone the outsiders!) who do not share our perspective .. and the tenacity of their beliefs in supremacist thinking. I have noted that a few insiders who over several months shared 'our' perspective in the main, have recently stopped 'responding'. Have they been silenced by the loud majority or has the system of 'peer review' introduced by DM, been 'gamed' to silence us ? Difficult to tell .. but worthy of serious 'investigation' by a really intrepid 'journalist' ! The DM position to allow pseudonyms, adds to the 'problem'.

Jan Smith Mar 24, 2025, 08:16 AM

I would think the fact that all your comments are still placed would show that the peer review system is not silencing your views. It is my hope that your views are just not shared by the majority of DM subscribers. That would be a very depressing thought.

Geoffrey Krige Mar 20, 2025, 07:56 AM

Agree 100%. We should not kowtow to Trump just because of superior USA economic and military power. His policies are wrong. Rasool is correct is his assessment - his only “fault” in this issue was to publicly state the truth.

Karl Sittlinger Mar 20, 2025, 09:14 AM

Rasool was our diplomatic ambassador to the states. In his very well paid capacity as such it is his job to be diplomatic and not unnecessarily antagonize the head of the state he is supposed to be ambassador of. And even though I agree with his statements he failed in his job. It is reasonable to question whether he was the right person for this job. Not sending Tony because he is white, now that would just proove Trump and his insane clown posse right.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 20, 2025, 01:14 PM

Why is it so difficult to take a less confrontational position? Loads of countries do it, but the ANC thinks they (not SA - they don't care about the country or its people) are some kind of global power-broker: They're not. Mostly, we don't have power (thanks Eskom/City Power), and we're broke (thanks Zuma/ANC/State Capture). Simply put, we cannot afford to antagonise the USA when we ahve 40% unemployment and growing every year. Pragmatism and statesmanship is not kowtowing.

Lawrence Sisitka Mar 20, 2025, 08:00 AM

Thanks for a very useful piece, Stephen, and I think you have struck a reasonable balance between the conflicting interests currently overwhelming the world. And for once I agree with Mantashe. This as a step to isolating the US and to prove that SA, and much of the rest of the world can live without and despite the US economic and military power. Yes, let's abode by the values underpinning our obviously fragile almost-democracy. and have nothing to do with the trumpian toxicity that is the US.

Martin Neethling Mar 20, 2025, 11:36 AM

The idea that SA can ‘isolate’ the US is ridiculous, except in the minds of dreamers. Sure SA can survive without the US - Zimbabwe springs to mind - but not really. There are 600 US companies invested in SA. They are our 2nd biggest trading partner, and for manufactured goods nogal! And they have been by far our biggest supporter in the fight against HIV/Aids. They have supported us at the G20 and elsewhere. The heat on SA now is of our doing because those ‘values’ have been found out.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 20, 2025, 01:19 PM

Mantashe is living in a fool's paradise. Africa's largest producer of critical minerals (DRC) is currently trying to flog their resources to Trump in exchange for war support in the eastern DRC. Both Zambia and the DRC are actively courting US companies to develop mines and railways. Mantashe will be leading an army of one (himself) as he tilts at that windmill. And unfortunately his toothpick is no match for the M1 Abrams tank he's tilting at. Reminds me of Comical Ali in Baghdad!

Alan Jeffrey Mar 20, 2025, 08:04 AM

The horrific Hamas attack of Oct. 2023 against Israelis-mainly unarmed civilians, generated huge sympathy even among many Muslims, for the Jewish victims. This support was quickly destroyed by the grossly disproportionate response at the hands of Netanyahu and his coalition. Even many of us who traditionally supported Israel and the Jewish people now sympathise with Palestine. So in dealing with the Trump-Putin Axis we must hold firm to the idea of what is good and right and act accordingly

kanu sukha Mar 20, 2025, 04:09 PM

Beware .. you will be called 'anti-semitic' (even though semitic encompasses both Hebrew and Arabic) or worse 'self-hating' if Jewish. The latest iteration of that approach is 'the enemy within' ! 'so-called' Jew is another .

Michael Soekoe Mar 20, 2025, 08:10 AM

Thank you for articulating so clearly the thoughts of many of us.

beecee.macpherson Mar 20, 2025, 08:15 AM

The ANC must accept that after 30 years of (mis) governing the country, there is no acceptable reason for the suppression of white people. The world has woken up to the fact that 30 years of looting and plundering the country was not the work of white people.

Anthony Craig Mar 20, 2025, 08:44 AM

"It is unlikely that there would be majority support in SA for the end of affirmative action." I disagree! BEE MUST GO! BEE (plus cadre deployment) is behind the collapse of our economy. BEE has injected dishonest tenderpreneurs into the equation, causing SOEs to pay far more for goods and services than they should and forcing business to promote people too soon based solely on their race resulting in increased risk. BEE compliance is a barrier to businesses, discouraging job creation.

John P Mar 20, 2025, 11:26 AM

The quote refers to the majority opinion not whether or not you agree. I think BEE is way past it's sell by date but regretfully the majority will probably not agree.

jcf.7140 Mar 20, 2025, 04:51 PM

He did say 'majority'....

Tim Spring Mar 20, 2025, 09:05 AM

When it comes to geopolitics, you can always rely on the comments to be blinkered and full of sophomoric, self-indulgent remarks.

Jubilee 1516 Mar 20, 2025, 09:42 AM

"South Africa stands for diversity, equity and inclusion" Not true, far from. Study the Race Law Index. Think about "our" president constantly referring to "our people" in the land debate. Look at uni race quotas deliberately excluding very deserving white scholars, often from underprivileged backgrounds. Did SG miss The Black Business Council/Lawyers/Accountants etc. organisations? Is he aware of the fiscus funded Ingonyama Trust's trust deed and many similar wrt tribe, (yet some are constantly moaning about Orania, actually contributes to the fiscus) ? SG lives in a different SA and will not be able to explain why he believes Trump hates diversity, equity, inclusion etc. Trump does not like racist, legislated exclusion based on race, prefers acknowledgement of achievement.

Mar 20, 2025, 09:57 AM

The United States has vested interests here - they have a rare earth minerals mine - I like Gwede Mantashe's thinking - the first time I have liked anything he has said or done!!

D'Esprit Dan Mar 20, 2025, 01:24 PM

Except other countries don't give a damn what Gwede thinks - they're too busy mining, exporting, trading and growing to care what our rather limited Minister thinks.

The Proven Mar 20, 2025, 10:05 AM

Our diversity is indeed our strength - way better than other countries I have visited! Our downfall however is the disproportionate implementation of affirmative action to benefit a few - until that is addressed, we will not see job creation or investments. America (Musk) is correct in stating that the requirement that any venture must have some black ownership is deeply racist and near-undefendable (its not affirmative action to hand ownership to a few black faces "for free").

Michele Rivarola Mar 20, 2025, 10:19 AM

Tony Leon should have probably been first choice from day one. He was Mandela's sounding board behind the scenes on many things, political rhetoric aside, but that would take certain persons within the ANC to forego cadre deployment which is fundamental in their outdated stalinist/leninist policies. What is good for SA might not be good for the ANC and when it comes to the ANC, the ANC always comes first.

Gerrie Pretorius Mar 20, 2025, 10:39 AM

"How is it that in 2025 we have to take into consideration the ethnic and racial identity of a possible candidate to be our ambassador to the US?" Because racism is the pillar of anc policy. Without racist rhetoric and the 140+ racial laws, the anc would not be able to rule.

jcdvil Mar 20, 2025, 11:53 AM

A Neverment instead of a Goverment

Mandy Moussouris Mar 20, 2025, 12:11 PM

Absolutely, in the past few years there have been two things that have made me feel proud to be a South African again 1) Taking Israel to the the International Court 2) Cyril saying we will not be bullied! Both these things in my mind define what is good about most of us, we have principles and we are to afraid to stand up for them. IT is what helped us end Apartheid and hopeful it is what will help us overcome the rise of Fascism.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 20, 2025, 12:51 PM

Or what we could do is stop pretending that we're big players on the global stage and fix South Africa first - not just the potholes and streetlights on the route from ORT to the G20 Summit venue. Mostly, get rid of the policy people in DIRCO who think we're still living in the 50s and fighting the Cold War. The ANC must grow up, put South Africans first and fix our country. When we're living in a fabulous country where everything (and everyone) works, then indulge your whimsy, not before.

kanu sukha Mar 20, 2025, 04:34 PM

That 'fabulous country' is the mythical US, as in the minds of the maga cult ! "Land of the Brave, and Home of the Free" nogal. Even Bernie Sanders can see through it. Never mind the genocide of its indigenous people ! And now we have "overwhelming lethal force" to settle disputes, especially if they do not of white hue. Quite 'something' to aspire towards !

MG L Mar 21, 2025, 12:20 AM

I think that you are deluded. And by the way, DEI is exactly what has collapsed every SOE and many other BEE companies in SA. DEI can never be a substitute for time-tested meritocracy.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 21, 2025, 07:19 AM

I never said anything about aspiring to be the USA - please don't twist my words: I want South Africa to be a fabulous South Africa, with great infrastructure, universal employment in decent jobs and the freedom to live without fear of criminality. Why is that so difficult for ANC apologists to understand?

Pierre56 Mar 20, 2025, 01:05 PM

There is no inclusion in ANC SA, there is BEE, which is the opposite to inclusiveness. The ANC SA loves regimes that have absolutely horrendous human rights records, like China, Russia and Iran. And finds itself friends with a horrible terror group in Hamas. Yet, it will pretend to a moral high ground and be too "good" to make friends with the country that sends us more inbound tourism than any other and buys from us. This foreign policy is dark and dangerous for the future of the country.

kanu sukha Mar 20, 2025, 04:39 PM

Yes .. is that why the EU leadership just met with us for frank discussions ? Your 'education' from Trump University (you could bring it back to life) is revealing.

Fernando Moreira Mar 20, 2025, 03:04 PM

Rasool was out of line ! He is a Hamas apologist ( Hamas is an internationally deemed terrorist orginazation) anti-west rhetoric not gonna work anymore especially biting the hand that feeds you and then lambasting the US . oops

District Six Mar 20, 2025, 06:07 PM

We, the majority, certainly don't want Joel Pollak here! That would be the most spineless action. We can also choose who is persona non grata. Post it on X.

John Forbes Mar 20, 2025, 10:27 PM

It seems you have really taken a pasting from some of your readers. Personally, I think your article is pretty balanced. The ANC is far from perfect, they have screwed up over the years, they are arrogant, the ongoing BEE policy should come to an end etc. However, at the end of the day, we should not roll over to an incompetent and incoherent American President and his sycophant lackeys that are now in a position of power and are disrupting the world economy, not only ours. Zuma was an amateur.

Damian de Lange Mar 22, 2025, 06:36 AM

A balanced article. Maybe too balanced as history cannot forget the destructive role the USA has played across the globe and for decades (Vietnam, Cambodia, Nicaragua, Congo, Libya, Somalia, Syria - the list is endless). I hope we, by we I mean South Africans, keep to our principles and do not bow to the unwarranted and unjustified attack by the USA. It is not surprising that white readers jump to the defence of the USA, Trump and forget their minority view may not be that of the majority.

lisevanscha Mar 22, 2025, 08:50 AM

Yes!!!

Eckart Schumann Mar 23, 2025, 08:11 PM

What amazes me about this debate is the concept that Afrikaners are 'white'. Some 14% of South Africans have Afrikaans as a home language, and since about 5% of our people are 'white' it means that some 2% of South Africans are 'white' Afrikaners. The rest are of mixed descent, including FW de Klerk and Paul Kruger's descendants. So these 'white' Afrikaners are a small group, and very likely only some consider their race important. So stop making an issue of it.

Yvette Taylor Mar 24, 2025, 02:07 PM

I have been toying with cancelling my subscription as I have become more aware of the Mavericks corporate media stance. I always supported because I felt that the investigative journalism is solid. But when I read this article, I realize it is just another government mouth piece. I do not believe Trump hates everyone, I do not believe our government have an ounce of honour in their stance. We are a communist country run by criminal politicians, there is no place for self righteous posturing.

Jon Quirk Mar 25, 2025, 07:44 AM

Rasool was playing, and talking to, his Iranian paymasters - certainly not on behalf of the SA, GNU-Government. He talks with forked tongue, and should quietly slip away.

Apr 2, 2025, 04:11 PM

SG appears stuck in 1990s progressive struggle activist dreamworld:… 1.) ANC elite interests drive SA’s flip flopping foreign policy, not SA’s, 2) ANC elites’ interests are COMPLETELY DIVORCED from the country’s (ie SA) interests. Truth speaks to ACTION NOT WORDS. If ANC’s interests were truly aligned with SA’s would they have allowed municipalities to collapse, land reform to fail, education and health services to decline so precipitously? No more lipstick on pig please!